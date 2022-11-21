ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show

Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
DoYouRemember?

Jason Alexander Threatened To Leave Over Of An Episode Of ‘Seinfeld’

Premiering in 1989 and co-created by Larry David, Seinfeld introduced viewers to the quartet made up of Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Elaine Benes, and Cosmo Kramer. With such a particular core cast, balance is key to give a show staying power. One particular episode has become synonymous with the show’s success but Jason Alexander, who played Costanza, didn’t have a high opinion of it.
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion

We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
The Independent

Martha Stewart confesses that she ‘melts’ when looking at photos of Brad Pitt

Martha Stewart poked fun at her crush on Brad Pitt and shared that she “melts” whenever she looks at photos of him.The 81-year-old chef gushed over Pitt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. When the TV host asked Stewart if there was a celebrity that she’d feel “star-stuck” around, she mentioned and praised the Fight Club star.“Well if I could meet, I was asked this question once, I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram,” she said. “It’s called Brad Pitt fan club.”She went on to explain her...
HollywoodLife

Tony Danza Reunites With ‘Who’s The Boss’ Kids Alyssa Milano & Danny Pintauro At His New Show

A Who’s The Boss? reunion took place during one of Tony Danza‘s shows at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, California. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” wrote Alyssa Milano, who portrayed Samantha on the beloved ’80s sitcom. Alyssa, 49, posed alongside Tony, 71, and their Who’s The Boss? costar, Danny Pintauro. The former costars and current friends were all smiles in the pictures, including one of Danny, 46, and Alyssa side-by-side.
Mental_Floss

Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy

One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
EW.com

Ice Cube says he lost a $9 million film job over his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Ice Cube said he lost out on a $9 million film role over his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. "I turned down a movie because I didn't want to get the motherf---ing jab," the actor and rapper said on a new episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. "I turned down $9 million. I didn't want to get the jab. F--- that jab. F--- y'all for trying to make me get it. I don't know how Hollywood feels about me right now."
A.V. Club

Jake Gyllenhaal seems genuinely shocked to learn Dennis Quaid has played his dad before

Jake Gyllenhaal seems to have been genuinely shocked during a recent Yahoo! Entertainment junket interview for Disney’s new animated film Strange World—in which actor Dennis Quaid voices his father—to learn that it’s not the first time he and Quaid have shared that particular faux-familial relationship. When a questioner asks Quaid about the pair’s previous collaboration, 2004's The Day After Tomorrow, Gyllenhaal gives a very convincing, very confused-sounding “We did?” and then proceeds to declare his mind blown.
Looper

Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU

Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
A.V. Club

Letitia Wright calls The Hollywood Reporter "incredibly disrespectful" for comparing her to alleged abusers

Letitia Wright’s vaccination beliefs are still an understandably sensitive issue. For many who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis, her sharing vaccine-skeptical content two years ago remains a point of contention. Wright apologized, and in a recent Guardian interview said that sharing the anti-vax post was “not me” (though she continues to dodge explicit questions about her own vaccination). Cast and crew members also denied reports that Wright was evangelizing about her anti-vax status on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

