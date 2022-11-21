ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wintrust Business Lunch 11/21/22: Bob Iger returns to Disney, holiday travel, and how FTX is impacting crypto startups

By Pete Zimmerman
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Elon Musk Takes on a Silicon Valley Powerhouse

The implosion, within a few days, of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its implications, collateral damage and accountabilities. FTX is a company which was valued at $32 billion in February and had emerged as the savior of crypto firms weakened by...
u.today

Morgan Stanley Compares Bitcoin (BTC) to Tesla (TSLA)

American banking giant Morgan Stanley recently compared the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) to that of Tesla (TSLA). As the chart below shows, they have been trading virtually in lockstep over the past year. The Tesla stock has shed roughly $500 billion of its market cap over the past two months...
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk’s Twitter Fiasco Is the Twilight of the Tech Bro

Beloved pseudonymous Weird Twitter philosopher dril once wrote, “‘im not owned! im not owned!!’, i continue to insist as i slowly shrink and transform into a corn cob” [sic]. That tweet, from 2011, spawned the phrase “corn cobbing,” which in internet speak means to claim victory...
The Independent

Employees at Elon Musk's Twitter brace for layoffs

Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said employees would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs.Several employees tweeted early Friday that they had already lost access to their work accounts. Twitter’s roughly 7,500 employees have been expecting layoffs since Musk took the helm of the company. Already, the billionaire Tesla CEO has fired top executives, including CEO...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy