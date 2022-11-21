ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Star Wide Receiver Transfer

One of the best wide receivers in the country is going to be at a new program next season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Charlotte wide receiver Grant Dubose has entered the transfer portal. He's going to have a ton of interest as he's compiled 126 receptions for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outpouring of support from the community continues as Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers took time to remember Chip Tayag and Jason Myers on Tuesday night at their annual tree lighting at Bank of America Stadium. The loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit. WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:. “The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Walking Charlotte’s oldest Black neighborhood

For local historian Michael Turner Webb, the connections found in Charlotte’s Historic West End are personal. The history graduate from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a storied historically Black college and university (HBCU) with origins extending back more than 150 years, has a special affinity for this Black neighborhood and loves to share its backstory whenever he gets the opportunity.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcexclusive.com

Gerrard Builders: One of the Best Custom Builders Charlotte NC

Bryan Gerrard used a life-long passion for building to create an indelible Charlotte business. He founded Gerrard Builders, one of the best custom builders in Charlotte NC, in 2004 to focus entirely on building truly remarkable residences across the greater area. He shares that there is “no greater achievement than being able to have an ever-growing list of happy homeowners living life to the fullest in their Gerrard-built homes.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina

Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

The Story Behind Southern Range Brewing Company, Monroe’s First Taproom

Craft brewers don’t have formulas for business success. Like brewing, it usually involves trial, error, moments of ecstasy, and occasional wincing. Some dump their corporate jobs to brew. Some keep their corporate jobs and brew. Some wander into the industry like a guy who just got off at the wrong stop.
MONROE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy