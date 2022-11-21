Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
Lane Kiffin Isn’t the Only One in the Coaching Rumor Mill
The Ole Miss coach squashed reports this week, but here is what we’re hearing around that Auburn opening and potential changes at Nebraska, Wisconsin and Colorado.
Jay M. Robinson DL Daevin Hobbs to announce commitment on Friday
Concord, N.C. — Jay M. Robinson senior defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs will make his college commitment during a press conference at his high school on Friday afternoon. Hobbs' announcement is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Last month, Hobbs announced his top six schools from...
College Football World Reacts To Star Wide Receiver Transfer
One of the best wide receivers in the country is going to be at a new program next season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Charlotte wide receiver Grant Dubose has entered the transfer portal. He's going to have a ton of interest as he's compiled 126 receptions for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
WBTV
Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outpouring of support from the community continues as Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers took time to remember Chip Tayag and Jason Myers on Tuesday night at their annual tree lighting at Bank of America Stadium. The loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip...
MaxPreps
South Carolina high school football playoffs: SCHSL Semifinals scoreboard, brackets & stats
The South Carolina high school football semifinals are this weekend. Here's a quick look at what you need to know regarding the top games, teams and players from around the state. Semifinals Playoff Schedule and Live Scores. Are you headed to a game this week? Sign up to provide live...
AOL Corp
2 dead in helicopter crash off Interstate 77 + Matt Rhule speaks on departure from Panthers
Hey, everyone! Drew here. A special bonus episode of “Sports Legends of the Carolinas” released today and featuring NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Scott Fowler sat down with the former Davidson basketball star his college recruitment, his time in college, the three best shots he’s made in his career, his Queen City roots and more.
qcnews.com
‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
NBC Sports
Matt Rhule misses coaching, disappointed he didn’t deliver a title to Carolina
An hour after his firing by the Panthers on Oct. 10, Matt Rhule said he received a call from a search firm. It seems inevitable that Rhule will end up coaching again, probably with a return to the college ranks where he had much success. Rhule talked publicly for the...
WITN
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit. WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:. “The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss....
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Raleigh News & Observer
Walking Charlotte’s oldest Black neighborhood
For local historian Michael Turner Webb, the connections found in Charlotte’s Historic West End are personal. The history graduate from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a storied historically Black college and university (HBCU) with origins extending back more than 150 years, has a special affinity for this Black neighborhood and loves to share its backstory whenever he gets the opportunity.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
qcexclusive.com
Gerrard Builders: One of the Best Custom Builders Charlotte NC
Bryan Gerrard used a life-long passion for building to create an indelible Charlotte business. He founded Gerrard Builders, one of the best custom builders in Charlotte NC, in 2004 to focus entirely on building truly remarkable residences across the greater area. He shares that there is “no greater achievement than being able to have an ever-growing list of happy homeowners living life to the fullest in their Gerrard-built homes.”
country1037fm.com
Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina
Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
WCNC
'Concerning' track record for helicopter
The Robinson R44 has crashed more than any other helicopter since 2008,480 times. The deadly crash in Charlotte was the 36th crash this year.
Killed pilot, meteorologist identified in media helicopter crash off I-77 in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The helicopter that crashed in the Charlotte area early Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a media helicopter of WBTV in Charlotte. The news station confirmed around 3 p.m. Tuesday that Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who had 20 years of flight experience, were the two pronounced dead on […]
Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
charlottemagazine.com
The Story Behind Southern Range Brewing Company, Monroe’s First Taproom
Craft brewers don’t have formulas for business success. Like brewing, it usually involves trial, error, moments of ecstasy, and occasional wincing. Some dump their corporate jobs to brew. Some keep their corporate jobs and brew. Some wander into the industry like a guy who just got off at the wrong stop.
West Charlotte neighbors on edge after apparent drive-by shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of a west Charlotte neighborhood are on edge as suspects of what appeared to be a drive-by shooting are still at-large. Neighbors described the new single-family home community off of Old Moores Chapel Road as nice and quiet. However, around 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20,...
Comments / 0