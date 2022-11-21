Read full article on original website
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
A listeria outbreak has swept across 6 states. Here are the symptoms to watch out for
The latest outbreak has been linked to deli meat and cheese.
Urgent lettuce recall: Salmonella risk means you need to check your fridge now
There’s a new lettuce recall that consumers need to know about, with Kalera Public Limited Company having just announced the action. Certain lots of lettuce that the company produced might be contaminated with Salmonella. That’s a dangerous bacteria that can trigger serious illness. Recalls routinely follow when foods test positive for the bacteria.
Woman passing a council flowerbed notices 'decorative plant' which turns out to be the world's deadliest shrub and contains 6,000 times more poison than cyanide when its seeds
A woman in North Wales was left shocked after spotting the world's deadliest plant, which contains a substance 6,000 times more poisonous than cyanide, in a council flowerbed. The flower, called Ricinnus Communis and known as the Castor Oil plant, was named by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's most poisonous.
Recall issued for delicious cookies that already caused one allergic reaction
Certain Tiramisu Twist Cookies from Daiso are part of a new recall related to allergens. The product contains traces of almonds and hazelnuts, two types of tree nuts that are responsible for frequent allergic reactions. But the product package does not mention the ingredients. As a result, people who are sensitive or allergic to tree nuts, especially almonds and hazelnuts, can experience unexpected adverse reactions that can even be fatal in severe cases.
14 home remedies to get rid of a cough naturally
To stop coughing, try natural home remedies like honey, ginger, and steam.
CDC: Listeria found in six states—is your state one of them?
Listeria bacterial infections have been found in six states affecting 16 people since 2021. The Mayo Clinic defines listeria as —“ … a food-borne bacterial illness … most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products”. Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Almost all severe illnesses from Listeria result in hospitalizations and sometimes death. Symptoms of severe illness usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Pregnant people and their newborns, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they usually get mild food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever, and usually recover without treatment.
WMAZ
Spike in ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria cases after Hurricane Ian not related to eating raw seafood
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded to make landfall in the United States, swamped the Florida coast in late September. In the wake of the storm, areas in Florida hardest hit by the hurricane reported an increase in cases of a “flesh-eating” bacterial infection.
10 home remedies to stop a runny nose from cold, flu, or allergies
To stop a runny nose, try using steam, keep your head propped up at night, and apply warm washcloths.
29 Unpopular Holiday Opinions That I Think You Should Hear Out Before Getting Heated About
Holidays just shouldn't fall on Tuesdays.
A Killer Plant Has Taken Up Real Estate in NJ
A budding Poison Hemlock plant.(dlinca/iStock) Poison Hemlock is one of the more beautiful deadly plants we have natively growing in New Jersey. While this plant has previously come up in conversations and literature regarding dangerous plants, the magnitude of this particular plant’s toxicity is often overlooked.
Here Are Some Helpful Ways To Avoid Awkward Small Talk During Holiday Gatherings With Your Fam
Let the uncomfortable chatter begin.
petguide.com
Best Supplements for Dog Allergies
As many as 20% of dogs will develop allergies during their lifetime. Itchy skin is the most common symptom of dog allergies, but some dogs can also experience hives, hot spots, swelling of the face, lips, eyelids, or ears, sneezing, and red, inflamed skin. If your pooch is among those that are affected by these symptoms, supplements for dog allergies can really make their life easier.
HEALTHINESS IN AMERICA: New Jersey ranked 5th healthiest state in new study
The so-called diner capital of the world is also apparently one of the healthiest states in the nation.
4 of the most dangerous fungi that can make you sick, according to the WHO — from toxic mold to yeast infections
According to the WHO, the most dangerous fungi include candida auris, aspergillus, and cryptococcus.
What causes reverse sneezing in dogs? Our vet explains
Reverse sneezing in dogs may be a term you’ve heard of, but do you know what it means, or what causes it in the first place?. Dogs can make all sorts of noises, some more alarming than others. One of the noises that pet owners may hear on occasion is reverse sneezing. This is a very different sound from snoring, snorting or coughing, and it may cause you to worry that your dog is struggling for breath. It’s important to stay calm though, as most dogs are completely back to normal within seconds.
WebMD
Merkel Cell Carcinoma: What to Know
Merkel cell carcinoma, also known as neuroendocrine carcinoma of the skin, is a rare but aggressive type of skin cancer. It usually looks like a raised red or pinkish sore and can show up on your face, head, or neck. But it can also appear on other parts of your body.
Colorado's Dr. Dave Hnida explains when to worry about a child's fever
With all the flu, RSV, and COVID going around (to say nothing of everyday respiratory viruses), the most obvious symptoms we see and hear include cough, congestion, and crud. But hand in hand with these infections, or I should say hand to forehead, comes fever... a temperature that feels hotter than the surface of the sun. And for many parents, it's a high temperature in their kids that causes anxiety to skyrocket ... not so much the other stuff.
cat-world.com
Cat Atopic Dermatitis: Our Vet Explains How to Help Your Cat
Itchy cats are a common complaint in small animal practice. Many times, the cause of irritated skin in a cat is atopic dermatitis. Atopic dermatitis in cats occurs when your kitty encounters an allergen in her environment. She may ingest, inhale, or contact a protein to which she’s allergic, and the immune reaction results in inflamed, itchy skin.
