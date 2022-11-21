ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTNH

Hartford group offers free Thanksgiving breakfast to those in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A free pre-Thanksgiving breakfast was held Wednesday morning in Hartford. The group “Angel of Edgewood” helps people who are food insecure. On Wednesday morning, the group provided people with a hot breakfast buffet and breakfast sandwiches. “This time of year, usually people are giving out turkeys, but a lot of people […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Families Thankful for Free Thanksgiving Dinner at YMCA

More than 100 people gathered in Hartford for a community Thanksgiving dinner offering free meals. As trays are opened and hot food is being served, people are grateful to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. “It feels so good. It’s a blessing. Many countries don’t have this place but thank God we...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury

(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Send us a photo of your holiday light display

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The holidays are here and we want to see your decorations! Upload a photo of your holiday light display for a chance to be featured on Eyewitness News. Be sure to tell us your name and the town where your lights can be seen.
HARTFORD, CT
intheknow.com

Local morning news anchor shares what her routine looks like

A local news anchor and reporter shared what her hectic early (very early) morning routine is like. Lauren Zenzie is a mother of two who works at FOX61 News in Hartford, Conn. She gave a look at what just a small part of her day was like. There was no shortage of multitasking and prioritizing.
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

ESCU Hosts Willimantic Community for Thanksgiving Feast

Eastern Connecticut State University served more than 300 Thanksgiving meals to community members on Wednesday. The university's annual Day of Giving returned for its 16th year after a pandemic pause. “To be in person - it makes it just that much more special," said Lana O'Connor, associate director of the...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer

BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

What roads will close ahead of Manchester Road Race

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Manchester Road Race kicks off at 10 a.m. on Thursday! Nearly 10,000 runners are expected to be hitting the streets of Manchester for their 4.7-mile trot, which starts and ends on Main Street in front of the St. James Church. As the event begins, travelers should […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

New Haven high school students urge drivers to slow down on Springfield Ave

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re driving along Springside Avenue in New Haven you will see some new signage, not from the city or Dept. of Transportation but from concerned high school students. Their message is simple, slow down. “It feels like an accident waiting to happen,” says Joel Tollman, Common Ground High School Director […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck by Train in Milford

Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
MILFORD, CT
High School Football PRO

Hartford, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford woman gives back to nonprofit that helped her get sober

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford nonprofit is keeping people fed this Thanksgiving, and one of its staff members is using it as an opportunity to give back to the organization she said has helped keep her sober for 14 years. “The House of Bread gave me motivation to live more for something better,” said […]
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills

We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
WATERBURY, CT

