Hartford group offers free Thanksgiving breakfast to those in need
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A free pre-Thanksgiving breakfast was held Wednesday morning in Hartford. The group “Angel of Edgewood” helps people who are food insecure. On Wednesday morning, the group provided people with a hot breakfast buffet and breakfast sandwiches. “This time of year, usually people are giving out turkeys, but a lot of people […]
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Families Thankful for Free Thanksgiving Dinner at YMCA
More than 100 people gathered in Hartford for a community Thanksgiving dinner offering free meals. As trays are opened and hot food is being served, people are grateful to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. “It feels so good. It’s a blessing. Many countries don’t have this place but thank God we...
Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury
(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
Eyewitness News
Send us a photo of your holiday light display
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The holidays are here and we want to see your decorations! Upload a photo of your holiday light display for a chance to be featured on Eyewitness News. Be sure to tell us your name and the town where your lights can be seen.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
intheknow.com
Local morning news anchor shares what her routine looks like
A local news anchor and reporter shared what her hectic early (very early) morning routine is like. Lauren Zenzie is a mother of two who works at FOX61 News in Hartford, Conn. She gave a look at what just a small part of her day was like. There was no shortage of multitasking and prioritizing.
trumbulltimes.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
NBC Connecticut
ESCU Hosts Willimantic Community for Thanksgiving Feast
Eastern Connecticut State University served more than 300 Thanksgiving meals to community members on Wednesday. The university's annual Day of Giving returned for its 16th year after a pandemic pause. “To be in person - it makes it just that much more special," said Lana O'Connor, associate director of the...
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer
BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
What roads will close ahead of Manchester Road Race
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Manchester Road Race kicks off at 10 a.m. on Thursday! Nearly 10,000 runners are expected to be hitting the streets of Manchester for their 4.7-mile trot, which starts and ends on Main Street in front of the St. James Church. As the event begins, travelers should […]
New Haven high school students urge drivers to slow down on Springfield Ave
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re driving along Springside Avenue in New Haven you will see some new signage, not from the city or Dept. of Transportation but from concerned high school students. Their message is simple, slow down. “It feels like an accident waiting to happen,” says Joel Tollman, Common Ground High School Director […]
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck by Train in Milford
Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
Hartford, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
Eyewitness News
Manager of blindness support center dies following double pedestrian accident
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two pedestrians were killed in a crash on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning. Lt. Aaron Boisvert from the Hartford Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Westminster Street. He held a news conference around 9:30 a.m. on...
What you can expect to pay for a Christmas tree this year
22News explains what to expect when searching for a Christmas tree this year.
Hartford woman gives back to nonprofit that helped her get sober
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford nonprofit is keeping people fed this Thanksgiving, and one of its staff members is using it as an opportunity to give back to the organization she said has helped keep her sober for 14 years. “The House of Bread gave me motivation to live more for something better,” said […]
NECN
Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills
We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
NECN
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Big Daddy’s turkey giveaway in Springfield
Springfield star basketball player Milan Harrison and Co-Owner of Big Daddy's and Owner of pro meats, David Smith partnered up with Dazed Cannabis for a turkey giveaway on Saturday.
