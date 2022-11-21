ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

fox44news.com

Mission Waco hosting Thanksgiving Lunch

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Mission Waco is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday. The community is invited to come by the Meyer Center at 11:30 a.m. to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast – followed by games like Bingo. All individuals participating have the chance to leave the event with a brand new coat.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple Turkey Trot Cancelled

TEMPLE, Texas — The Turkey Trot 5k in Temple has been cancelled due to the impending weather forecasts. City officials decided this morning that in order to protect the runners and staff, cancelling the run was a better option than proceeding with it. The run would have begun at...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

These ‘Tiniest Texans’ are the real Thanksgiving treats!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health says the Thanksgiving season is so much sweeter with these little turkeys around!. The organization is introducing the Central Texas community to more of the “Tiniest Texans.” Labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) teams at BSW medical centers throughout Texas say they make it a point to help support families who spend holidays in their hospitals.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Community Outreach Coalition of Waco is having a free food basket giveaway on Tuesday. The giveaway will start at 6 p.m. – and will be first-come, first-served until they are gone. The event is located at 1208 Rose Street in waco, so...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Coryell County Sheriff reminds community to be careful ahead of Thanksgiving

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Coryell County Scott Williams has issued a statement ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, reminding the community to stay safe during the celebrations. “As friends and family gather to celebrate Thanksgiving and the holiday season, I would like to remind local folks and those traveling to the area to keep their personal safety in mind," said Williams.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

New Opportunity for Waco Seniors to have fun on Tuesdays

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Farmers Insurance and Grandson Home Health Care Service are providing seniors a fun reason to go out on Tuesdays. Starting this week, seniors will be able to play Tuesday bingo at George’s on Hewitt drive. Free prizes and coffee will be provided. It’s...
WACO, TX
KCEN

MCC dancers' debut at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK, USA — Thursday is the day for the McLennan Community College Dance Company. The team is about to give their best performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is the first year the team will be in the national parade that will air on NBC. They've...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Watch what you put down the drain on Thanksgiving

WACO, Texas — As many families start their Thanksgiving cooking, a frequent question is asked ... what should you do with the leftover grease or oil?. If you pour it down the sink, you might be creating problems for yourself. Plumbers will all tell you, pouring oil and grease down the drain may seem like an easy way to get rid of it but that can lead to a big headache down the line.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Do you know this dog? Lost dog makes its way to 6 News

TEMPLE, Texas — The 6 News building has had an unexpected visitor over the past few days, a dog. The Temple Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page also recently made a post featuring the dog, asking local residents if anyone knows the pup's family. The dog has been...
TEMPLE, TX
Rock 108

Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else

There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

KCEN

