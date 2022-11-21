ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WRAL News

Pentagon strikes nanotechnology defense deal with N.C. A&T, UNC-Greensboro

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The U.S. Department of Defense has tapped two Triad universities to develop new nanotechnologies for protecting soldiers. The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, a collaboration of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the University of North Carolina Greensboro, is partnering with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center to create a new research initiative called ICONS, short for Innovation Collaborative Laboratory for Nanotechnologies to Empower the Future Soldier.
GREENSBORO, NC
Raleigh, NC
