ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IL

Comments / 6

T (that's it)
1d ago

Good to read Boone County is finally trying to step up and fight against the filth coming out of chiraq and glockford. 👋🏿👋🏽👋🏻👏👋🏼👋🏿👋🏽👋🏻👏👋🏼

Reply
4
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford felons arrested after stolen AK-47, drugs found

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday following a narcotics investigation. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been receiving complaints from the community regarding subjects dealing narcotics in the Rockford area, according to the department. An investigation identified the suspects as 43-year-old Charles Lewis and 28-year-old Deamarcus Lewis. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

Madison PD: Thanksgiving meal delivery results in two arrests on drug, other charges

MADISON, Wis. — What started as a Thanksgiving meal dropoff for a Madison police officer earlier this week ended with two men behind bars on drug and other charges. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said an officer was dropping off a holiday meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue late Monday morning when the officer passed two men who smelled strongly of marijuana. The duo had just gotten out of a vehicle that police said was listed as stolen from Nebraska.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine COP House arson: Kylie Gelmi sentenced, 8 years in prison

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Kylie Gelmi on Monday, Nov. 21 to eight years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision in connection with the arson of the Thelma Orr Community-Oriented Policing House that happened in June 2020. Gelmi had pleaded guilty in July to...
RACINE, WI
WIFR

Man convicted of robbery stole more than $10K from local banks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces up to 40 years in federal prison for robbery. Demontrion Phillips, 28, was found guilty Tuesday of robbing two Midland States Banks of more than $10,000 in 2021. Phillips hit one location in Rockford on April 7 and another location in Belvidere on May 3.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UPDATE: Police searching for man who ran from deputy after weekend pursuit in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Janesville are searching for a Madison man who reportedly led a state trooper on a chase over the weekend before crashing and running from the scene. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a state trooper tried to stop 27-year-old Christopher Miller for speeding around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Miller then hit a...
JANESVILLE, WI
WAND TV

Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three police officers honored in Freeport for saving suicidal man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Freeport Police officers and a Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy were recognized for their life-saving efforts to save a man attempting to jump into the Pecatonica River earlier this month. According to the Freeport Police Department, Freeport Officer Rosenstein, Officer Upmann, and Stephenson County Deputy McLain each responded to a report […]
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Rockford tackles on-going violent crime with life bettering programs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford leaders partner with several area organizations on programs to reduce crime across the area and make the forest city a better place to live. The city of Rockford shared a list of programs it’s launched that are geared towards reducing violent crime. I spoke with leaders behind those initiatives to find out how they plan to make Rockford a better place to live.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford shows decrease in violent crime, according to latest stats

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford finds a silver lining in the latest crime data that shows some of its prevention efforts are working. In recent years, Rockford authorized police to more than 300 officers and invested in law enforcement technologies like street cameras and gunshot detection software to help mitigate violent crime rates.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Winnebago Sheriff offering rides home on 'Blackout Wednesday'

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure that residents get home safe Wednesday night. Winnebago Sheriff offering rides home on ‘Blackout …. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure that residents get home safe Wednesday night. Man reported missing after fleeing from police, crash …
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy