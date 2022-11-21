Read full article on original website
T (that's it)
1d ago
Good to read Boone County is finally trying to step up and fight against the filth coming out of chiraq and glockford. 👋🏿👋🏽👋🏻👏👋🏼👋🏿👋🏽👋🏻👏👋🏼
Reply
4
Related
Police: Rockford felons arrested after stolen AK-47, drugs found
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday following a narcotics investigation. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been receiving complaints from the community regarding subjects dealing narcotics in the Rockford area, according to the department. An investigation identified the suspects as 43-year-old Charles Lewis and 28-year-old Deamarcus Lewis. […]
Channel 3000
Madison PD: Thanksgiving meal delivery results in two arrests on drug, other charges
MADISON, Wis. — What started as a Thanksgiving meal dropoff for a Madison police officer earlier this week ended with two men behind bars on drug and other charges. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said an officer was dropping off a holiday meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue late Monday morning when the officer passed two men who smelled strongly of marijuana. The duo had just gotten out of a vehicle that police said was listed as stolen from Nebraska.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Conduct A Traffic Stop in Rockford, 2 Arrested For Drugs and Weapons
Approximately 9:30 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. with three occupants, in the 2200 block of Shelley Drive. was found to have multiple outstanding warrants. During the investigation, officers located and recovered a loaded handgun,. reported stolen out of Winnebago County, a loaded drum...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine COP House arson: Kylie Gelmi sentenced, 8 years in prison
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Kylie Gelmi on Monday, Nov. 21 to eight years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision in connection with the arson of the Thelma Orr Community-Oriented Policing House that happened in June 2020. Gelmi had pleaded guilty in July to...
WIFR
Ohio man in custody after high-speed chase through Stephenson, Ogle County
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An Ohio man is in custody Tuesday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties in Illinois. Just after noon, police pursued a white Mazda MX5 southbound on IL. Rt. 26 from Freeport to Polo, Ill., where stop sticks were deployed in an effort to stop the vehicle.
WIFR
Man convicted of robbery stole more than $10K from local banks
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces up to 40 years in federal prison for robbery. Demontrion Phillips, 28, was found guilty Tuesday of robbing two Midland States Banks of more than $10,000 in 2021. Phillips hit one location in Rockford on April 7 and another location in Belvidere on May 3.
North Suburban woman charged with biting her adult daughter's pinky finger off
A Barrington Hills woman is facing several felony charges after she allegedly bit off her adult daughter’s pinky finger. Tierni Micek, 62, has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, the Lake County State’s Attorney announced.
UPDATE: Police searching for man who ran from deputy after weekend pursuit in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Janesville are searching for a Madison man who reportedly led a state trooper on a chase over the weekend before crashing and running from the scene. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a state trooper tried to stop 27-year-old Christopher Miller for speeding around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Miller then hit a...
DeKalb man charged with DUI in crash that killed toddler in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was charged with driving under the influence during a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured two others last October in Kane County. Edgar Barrios, 20, was traveling eastbound on Route 38 near Francis Road around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 1 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Jeep Compass that was traveling westbound, officials said.
WAND TV
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
Three police officers honored in Freeport for saving suicidal man
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Freeport Police officers and a Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy were recognized for their life-saving efforts to save a man attempting to jump into the Pecatonica River earlier this month. According to the Freeport Police Department, Freeport Officer Rosenstein, Officer Upmann, and Stephenson County Deputy McLain each responded to a report […]
WIFR
Rockford tackles on-going violent crime with life bettering programs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford leaders partner with several area organizations on programs to reduce crime across the area and make the forest city a better place to live. The city of Rockford shared a list of programs it’s launched that are geared towards reducing violent crime. I spoke with leaders behind those initiatives to find out how they plan to make Rockford a better place to live.
Fake tax letter sent to Winnebago County residents, officials warn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County officials are warning residents that a letter claiming they owe taxes is fake. According to the Winnebago County Board, residents have complained of receiving a letter claiming notice of a “Distraint Warrant,” which includes a toll-free number and says the intended victim has a delinquent tax owed. “This is […]
23-Year-old Illinois Man Shot Mother’s Boyfriend After A Fight About Salad
A convicted felon was recently arrested in Antioch Illinois after he shot his mother's boyfriend. What was the reason for the unnecessary shooting? They were fighting about a salad... 23-year-old Rondel K. Jamison was charged with the following:. Aggravated battery with a firearm. Aggravated discharge of a firearm. Two counts...
CBS 58
Woman finds hope after missing dog found in Walworth County
DARIEN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A lost dog is back on a warm couch tonight, several days after being thrown from a crash in Walworth County. Her story is giving her "new" owner a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Little the beagle has had such a following in...
WISN
South Milwaukee police say dating app 'predator' a person of interest in woman's death
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The man accused of drugging and stealing from women he met on dating apps is now considered a "person of interest" in a woman's death. Racine police have been searching for 52-year-old Timothy Olson for days. South Milwaukee police say he was with a woman...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Police Are Investigating a vehicle theft, and an “in progress property” on the West Side.
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Police Are Investigating a vehicle theft,. And an “in progress property”
WIFR
Rockford shows decrease in violent crime, according to latest stats
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford finds a silver lining in the latest crime data that shows some of its prevention efforts are working. In recent years, Rockford authorized police to more than 300 officers and invested in law enforcement technologies like street cameras and gunshot detection software to help mitigate violent crime rates.
Rockford Man Convicted Of Robbing Banks In Rockford And Belvidere
A federal jury has convicted a Rockford man of robbing banks in Rockford and Belvidere last year. Demontrion Dehsan Phillips, 28, stole $5,930 in a robbery of Midland States Back, 1700 N. Alpine Rd in Rockford, on Apr. 7 2021, and $4,409 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, 600 S. State St. in Belvidere, on May 3, 2021.
MyStateline.com
Winnebago Sheriff offering rides home on 'Blackout Wednesday'
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure that residents get home safe Wednesday night. Winnebago Sheriff offering rides home on ‘Blackout …. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure that residents get home safe Wednesday night. Man reported missing after fleeing from police, crash …
Comments / 6