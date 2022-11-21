ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LASD: Cadet injured by SUV in `grave condition’

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVKnH_0jJ5C38p00

One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured by an SUV while on a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered setbacks, is in “grave condition” and on life support sheriff’s officials said Monday.

The cadet was identified as Alejandro Martinez by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau, which asked the public to “keep him and his family in your prayers.”

Three cadets also remain hospitalized in critical condition while the rest of the more than two dozen cadets injured Wednesday have been released from the hospital, the department said.

They were injured when a Honda CRV swerved into a group of about 75 law enforcement cadets who were on a training run around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 10600 block of Mills Avenue, near Telegraph Road, just blocks from the sheriff’s STARS Explorer Academy law enforcement training center.

Sheriff’s officials said the group of recruits was running in columns northbound on the roadway when the southbound SUV swerved to the opposite side of the road and plowed into the trainees, leaving a trail of injured bodies that Sheriff Alex Villanueva compared to a plane crash.

The SUV then slammed into a light pole, which was knocked to the ground. The vehicle was estimated to be traveling at about 30-40 mph at the time, authorities said.

A law enforcement vehicle was behind the runners for traffic control, but there was no vehicle in front of them. The first runners managed to avoid being hit by the oncoming SUV, which plowed into those behind them, authorities said.

Villanueva said the most serious injuries included head trauma, broken bones, and “loss of limb.”

All told, 25 recruits were injured. One of the critically injured recruits was on a ventilator, Villanueva said Wednesday. That recruit was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center, and the other recruits with the worst injuries were taken to UC Irvine Medical Center, officials said.

Villanueva said the training class included recruits from the sheriff’s department and various other law enforcement agencies, and those who were injured included two each from the Bell and Glendale police departments and one from the Pasadena Police Department. The rest were all sheriff’s department trainees.

Villanueva on Wednesday indicated the crash initially appeared to be a tragic accident, noting that the motorist did not appear to be drunk, with a Breathalyzer test finding no signs of alcohol in his system. But he said Thursday that the driver appeared to run into the group on purpose.

“They (investigators) went through an exhaustive interview process with everyone involved,” Villanueva said during an appearance on NewsNation. “With video surveillance, statements from recruits, the physical evidence they have, and what they got from the suspect himself, they were able to form the opinion that this was a deliberate act.”

The suspected driver, 22-year-old Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar, was released from jail shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff’s department, which cited the extreme complexity of the investigation and the need to continue gathering evidence.

Gutierrez had been in custody on $2 million bail on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer.

State law only allows authorities to hold a suspect in custody for 48 hours unless criminal charges are filed by prosecutors.

Sheriff’s Deputy Miguel Meza told City News Service that investigators “want to be sure that we have a more complete and accurate case to present to the district attorney.”

Comments / 0

Related
gardenavalleynews.org

Toddler ID’d in pool tragedy

The 3-year-old Gardena child who tragically died in a backyard pool on Nov. 18, has been identified by authorities as Royal Starks. As reported in MSN.com, emergency services responded to a call that a male child had drowned in a pool on the 13100 block of Ruthelen Avenue. According to...
GARDENA, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Back of Semi; 1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle collision involving a semi, trapped both occupants with one deceased around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Industry Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the 14900 block of East Don Julian Road and Ninth Avenue in the City of Industry.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Glendale Police Recruit Recovering From Whittier Crash

First published in the Nov. 19 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A Glendale Police Department recruit is recovering from minor injury after an SUV motorist slammed into 75 law enforcement recruits during their morning run in South Whittier on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The incident resulted in 25 injuries to...
GLENDALE, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD detective faces charge of attempted possession of silencer

A veteran Los Angeles police detective was facing a felony charge for trying to purchase a silencer from China, authorities said Thursday. Investigators began looking at 48-year-old Luke Walden, a detective with the Gangs and Narcotics Division, and 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department after U.S. Customs intercepted the silencer in April 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff's Department hosts fundraiser for recruits hit by wrong-way driver

The grill was smoking, the burgers were flipping and the line was growing as hundreds came to Norwalk to help the injured recruits from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Academy Class 464. Many were from the law enforcement community. Some drove through hours of Thanksgiving traffic to show their support. "Even though we are not from Los Angeles County or the L.A. area, we are all brothers out here and this is a big deal for us," said Riverside Police Department Sgt. Ryan Taack.Local business owners and community members donated the food and materials for this fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead on freeway in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man’s body was discovered Thursday on the right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The discovery occurred about 6:35 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the westbound Century (105) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

30-Year-Old Pedestrian in Crosswalk Killed in Anaheim Hit-and-Run

California Highway Patrol officials Wednesday asked for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian early Saturday. The victim, 30-year-old Rick Dale Moore of Long Beach, was walking south on Magnolia Street in a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck speeding east on Katella, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.
ANAHEIM, CA
HeySoCal

Man murdered on Los Angeles bus bench in October, LAPD says

A 20-year-old man was murdered on a bus bench in downtown Los Angeles last month, authorities announced Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, patrol officers responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at around 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 28, and found the victim — identified as Pablo Aaron Garcia — on a sidewalk at Eighth and Union avenues suffering from a gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Key News Network

Wrong Way Driver Arrested for Possible DUI

Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls around 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, regarding a wrong-way traffic collision on the northbound 57 Freeway at Diamond Bar Boulevard in the city of Diamond Bar. Once...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy