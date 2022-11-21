Trainer for NBA stars, Rhode Island man arrested on warrant for rape, drugging in downtown Boston

BOSTON — A high-profile NBA trainer was arrested Friday on a warrant for rape and drugging stemming from an incident in downtown Boston, police said.

Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, Rhode Island was arrested by police in East Greenwich, Rhode Island last week after a warrant was issued out of Boston Municipal Court. The NBA skills trainer was charged with rape and drugging for intercourse related to an incident in downtown Boston on Thursday, police said.

McClanaghan has worked with such NBA stars as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. According to his website, McClanaghan touts himself as “the premier skills development trainer for top players in the NBA.”

In September, McClanaghan caught up with two prominent New England coaches, Celtics head coach Joe Mazulla and UConn Women’s Basketball head coach Geno Auriemma. According to a 2017 article for the Ringer, Mazulla used to be an assistant for the skills coach.

The NBA trainer was also recently in Boston to watch the Celtics and Cavaliers matchup on October 28.

McClanaghan is expected to be transported from Rhode Island to Massachusetts Monday evening where he will arraigned late Tuesday morning.

Members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick, Rhode Island Police Department arrested him on Friday.

Following McClanaghan’s arrest, police in a statement advised the public of the dangers of date-rape drugs being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. Police said drugs commonly used to drug victims include Rohypnol, also known as roofie; GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) or Ketamine.

“These drugs and substances can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, or unconsciousness, along with a host of other symptoms, leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the intentions of the suspect,” police said.

Police advised people to use a “buddy system” when in social settings and to follow these safety precautions:

Be sure that your drink is being served directly by the bartender or your server. Don’t allow people you don’t know or trust to order drinks and deliver them to you.

Watch your drink at all times. Never leave your drink unattended.

Take your drink with you to the restroom if need be.

Keep your hand covered over your drink when you’re not looking at it. Many creative inventions exist that can help you cover your drink.

Test your drink with test strips or nail polish that light up a certain color if they detect drugs.

Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed, or strange in any way.

McClanaghan was born in Rhode Island and played as a walk-on for Jim Boheim at Syracuse from 1998-2001.

