Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Franklin County Times
Phil Campbell boys get off to hot start
The Phil Campbell varsity boys are off to a hot start. The Bobcats beat Hubbertville, Phillips and Hackleburg this past week to start the season 3-0. The Bobcat boys have scored 20 or more points in nine of their first 12 quarters so far this season. The girls team also...
Franklin County Times
Russellville varsity basketball teams get wins to open season
The 2022-23 varsity basketball season tipped off for the Russellville Golden Tigers with both the boys and girls taking the court. Russellville’s boys opened the season on their home floor with a 73-51 win over the Central-Florence Wildcats Nov. 18. Nine players scored for RHS, with Amir Williams leading the way with 21.
Franklin County Times
Vina boys win Thanksgiving tournament
The Vina Red Devil boys won their Thanksgiving invitational tournament Saturday. The Red Devils beat Waterloo 51-37 and Brilliant 39-29 to keep the championship trophy at home. In the championship game, Vina jumped out to an early lead on Brilliant and hung on for the win. Vina led Brilliant 11-5...
Franklin County Times
Two Bobcats sign for Patriot baseball
With baseball now firmly reestablished at Northwest-Shoals Community College, the community can likely expect to see a number Franklin County standouts joining the Patriot program each season to compete at the next level – the most recent two from Phil Campbell High. PC’s Bryant Anthony and Robby Robinson both...
Franklin County Times
Cross-country program returns to NW-SCC
Northwest-Shoals Community College athletic director Taylor Franks announced this past week that the college will add men and women’s cross-country teams for the 2023 fall semester. Franks said the addition of the cross-country teams should allow many talented runners in the area the opportunity to compete without leaving home....
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle’s Mizell, Smith sign to play baseball with SEC schools
Hartselle baseball seniors Coleman “Bull” Mizell and Jack Smith signed their National Letters of Intent with the University of Alabama and the University of Arkansas in signing ceremonies at Hartselle High School this past week. Mizell signs with Alabama. Outfielder Coleman Mizell capped off a memorable 2022 by...
Ashley Wilson named 2023 City Family of the Year
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year. Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt. “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...
courierjournal.net
EMERGE Calls on the Lions’ Pride for Purple
THE SHOALS – The Shoals Chamber’s EMERGE: Leadership Shoals class, in collaboration with the University of North Alabama and the Town and Gown Task Force, are proud to announce the inaugural “Purple Pride Day” to coincide with UNA’s Founders’ Day on January 11, 2023. The inaugural day will coincide with the University’s Founders’ Day celebration, to amplify the nearly 200-year influence that UNA has had on North Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Buc-ee's opens for business in Athens
Dozens of excited customers lined up early Monday morning, waiting to get inside when the doors opened at 6 a.m. "We had to check it out," Eunice Fry of Clarksville, Tennessee, said. "You can get everything you need at Buc-ee's!" The store opening has been a long time coming for...
‘Festival of Yule’ stirs controversy in Tuscumbia
The Festival of Yule, an ancient holiday festival to be held in Tuscumbia on December 3, has stirred controversy among local religious residents.
‘Buc-ee’s fever’: New location opens in Athens and it’s ‘just awesome’
They came from as far away as Indiana and Washington (the state, not the D.C.). They came with friends and they came alone and made friends. This was a pilgrimage to Athens in north Alabama. This was a pilgrimage to Buc-ee’s. The chain of gas stations that opened its...
WAFF
Meet the teenager who started The Tree Lot in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “You never thought there would be a tree lot here in Rogersville, Alabama,” said Tanner Owens, the 16-year-old with a Christmas tree business. That’s because the small town outside of Florence only has about 1,300 people living there, according to the 2021...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Priceville
A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash where they were struck by a car on Monday night, according to the Decatur Police Department
rocketcitynow.com
Katina Petree is the Valley's Top Teacher!
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — One teacher from Russellville considers herself a late bloomer, however, it is never too late to cultivate the next generation of students. Meet this week’s Valley’s Top Teacher from Tharptown Elementary School, Ms. Katina Petree!. Katina Petree has taught for nine years, and all...
WHNT-TV
Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up
Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
Pet of the Week: Trixie Darling
CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay with the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Trixie Darling. Trixie Darling is an inquisitive feist mix. The sweet girl is approximately 2.5 years old and loves playing with her toys almost as much as she cherishes time with people. Trixie understands and adheres to leash etiquette and is a joyful girl who loves life and everyone she encounters. She is expected to make an excellent companion and therapy dog. Trixie’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Former featured Pets of the Week, Clancy, Teddy Bear and Hannah have been adopted into families whose lives were positively impacted by the addition of their sweet new pups. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Muscle Shoals group giving away 50 Thanksgiving dinners
The Meeting House's founder Brian Hunt told News 19 one of his organization's main goals is to make an impact on the community.
It’s here! Buc-ee’s Athens officially opens its doors
The Texas-based franchise is 'famously known' for Texas barbecue, the 'world's cleanest bathrooms,' and its beaver mascot.
altoday.com
All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
WAFF
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
Comments / 0