CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay with the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Trixie Darling. Trixie Darling is an inquisitive feist mix. The sweet girl is approximately 2.5 years old and loves playing with her toys almost as much as she cherishes time with people. Trixie understands and adheres to leash etiquette and is a joyful girl who loves life and everyone she encounters. She is expected to make an excellent companion and therapy dog. Trixie’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Former featured Pets of the Week, Clancy, Teddy Bear and Hannah have been adopted into families whose lives were positively impacted by the addition of their sweet new pups. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO