Madison County, TN

City of Jackson introduces new recycling challenge

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has introduced a new challenge to residents through the holiday season. The TerraCycle Solo Cup challenge allows citizens of the Hub City to participate and ship out any size Solo Cup, of any brand, to help the city in their new recycling challenge.
Ribbon cutting welcomes new business to Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Penguin Michoacana Gourmet held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The restaurant features various Mexican foods like homemade tamales and fresh paletas. The Humboldt Chamber of Commerce brought out the big scissors and ribbon for the cutting around noon. The restaurant is family-owned and operated. The owner...
Jackson councilman, church hosting Thanksgiving Day luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson city councilman, along with a church, are hosting a Thanksgiving Day luncheon. According to a news release, Councilman for District 2 Johnny Dodd is hosting the luncheon at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at 225 Daugherty Street in Jackson on Thursday. The luncheon will be...
West Tennessee church taking donations for upcoming giveaway

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A Greenfield church is hosting a free giveaway in December. Greenfield First Baptist Church says they will be hosting the giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Items available will include gently used clothes, household items, toys, and non-perishable food items. You can drop off items to be...
Lexington business ready for Black Friday

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Local businesses are bringing in customers with door prizes, sales, and holiday cheer. Davis’ Clothing is a local small business in Lexington that decided to prep for the holidays by bringing in custom gift wrapping, special hours for shopping, Christmas décor, and various sales that may last through the weekend.
North Madison County road to close temporarily next week

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A northern Madison County road is being temporarily closed next week. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on November 28, Old Medina Road will be closed at the railroad just north of the Forked Deer River near Bakers Chapel Road. They say traffic that uses Old Medina...
Christmas on Main returning to downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Hardin County holiday tradition is returning for three weekends in December. Christmas on Main will take place in downtown Savannah on December 2-3, December 9-10, and December 16-17. The annual event is attended by thousands each year and is completely free of charge. In addition...
Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple agencies joined forces to combat retail theft across Tipton County. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson announced Wednesday about a retail theft joint operation. Businesses across America have lost $95 billion which...
2 local college students complete US Marshals internship program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local college students recently completed the U.S. Marshals Student Volunteer Internship Program. A news release says Colin Newsom and Tarhanysia Thomas successfully finished the program, which was reinstated at the U.S. Marshals’ Jackson and Memphis offices this year. Newsom graduated from Freed-Hardeman University in...
Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee

BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
Jackson Arts Council taking Artist Membership applications

JACKSON, Tenn. — Calling all local artists! One organization has a special offer for you. Artists, musicians and crafters living in or near Madison County are encouraged to apply to become an Artist Member of the Jackson Arts Council. The Jackson Arts Council, which aims to be a hub...
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
Annual “Feeding of 5,000” Taking Place in Union City

The annual Feeding of 5,000 will take place today in Obion County. The Obion County Ministerial Association event will start this morning at the Fairgrounds in Union City. The Refuge Church pastor, Bro. Dan Huggins, told Thunderbolt News about the history of the event in Union City.(AUDIO) Bro. Huggins said...
Hands Up! receives award from local program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hands Up! has gotten some recognition from the Jackson Award Program. According to a news release, Hands Up! was awarded the 2022 Best of Jackson Award in the Preschool category. The release says that the Jackson Award Program is set up to identify companies that have...
Former McNairy County Robert K. Lee sheriff has died

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office says a former sheriff has died. The sheriff’s office says that Sheriff Robert K. Lee, who served from 1982 to 1994, has died. They say he was the first sheriff to serve three consecutive four year terms. Before...
Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce

Services for Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce, age 72 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Gospel Temple Holiness Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.
Doris Ervin Crawford

Doris Ervin Crawford, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:30 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.
