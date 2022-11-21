Read full article on original website
Pence makes a weak pitch in defense of Trump’s many scandals
Three months after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, former Vice President Mike Pence is still bothered — not by his former boss’s willingness to store national security secrets at his unsecured glorified country club, but by the Justice Department retrieving the materials. Here was Pence’s pitch to NBC News’ Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press”:
Joe: Trump thought SCOTUS justices would be like Judge Cannon
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's last-ditch plea to block the release of his tax records to House Democrats, paving the way for their possible disclosure to the lawmakers. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 23, 2022.
NYT: DOJ seeking to question Pence as witness in Jan. 6 investigation
New York Times correspondent Mike Schmidt reports that the Justice Dept. has reached out to former Vice President Mike Pence's representative wanting to question him in connection to the January 6 investigation into Donald Trump. Nov. 23, 2022.
MAGA allies freak out as new prosecutor eyes Trump crimes
The appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith to take over Trump’s criminal investigations is sparking debate among legal experts. Former U.S. Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins “The Beat” saying he doesn’t think Attorney General Garland had to do it -- because it might “reward Donald Trump for his move of trying to announce his candidacy early to try and head off an investigation.” The appointment is also predictably triggering many on the right with MAGA ally Jim Jordan reportedly wanting to investigate the prosecutor.Nov. 22, 2022.
Phil Rucker: Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s tax returns was ‘an assessment of the law’
The Supreme Court has allowed the release of Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats. Washington Post Deputy National Editor Phil Rucker, Politico White House Editor Sam Stein, and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner join Chris Jansing to discuss. “It’s not a personal judgement about Trump,” Rucker explains. “It's just an assessment of the law.” Nov. 23, 2022.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Mike Pompeo thinks he’s found the world’s ‘most dangerous person’
During his tenure in the Trump administration, Mike Pompeo spent about 15 months as a troubled director of the CIA. This was soon followed by a nearly three-year run at the State Department, leading to a great many assessments that the Kansas Republican was the single worst secretary of state in American history.
Lawrence: Trump’s big loss in the Supreme Court today was just the beginning
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes today’s legal developments involving former President Donald Trump including the Supreme Court denying an appeal of his and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals appearing to be on the verge of overturning the appointment of a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.Nov. 23, 2022.
Trump braces: Tax returns going to Congress as Pence mulls DOJ interview
The Supreme Court allowing Trump’s elusive tax returns to be turned over to Congress. Trump lashing out, slamming the Supreme Court for the decision writing “Shame on them!”. It comes as The New York Times reports the Department of Justice is seeking to question Mike Pence in its January 6th criminal investigation. The Times reporting Pence is open to considering the request. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti and “The Guardian” reporter Hugo Lowell join “The Beat.”Nov. 23, 2022.
A new foreign policy headache for Biden as Israel forms its most right-wing government ever
Israel's new Netanyahu-led government, including figures known for extreme anti-Arab views, will pose major challenges for Biden administration.
Why impeaching DHS’ Mayorkas is back on the table for the GOP
In the run-up to this year’s midterm elections, the question wasn’t whether Republicans would pursue an impeachment crusade in the next Congress, it was how long the GOP’s impeachment list would become. As of a month ago, the list included President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Dr. Fauci, who has served under seven presidents, delivers his final White House Covid briefing
Following Dr. Anthony Fauci’s final appearance in the White House briefing room, Andrea Mitchell pays tribute to the NIAID Director’s prolific career in public health. Mitchell notes that Dr. Fauci dedicated more than 50 years of his life to government service, serving under seven U.S. presidents, from the fight against HIV to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nov. 22, 2022.
Sen. Graham testifies in Georgia election probe
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., testified before a Georgia grand jury investigating alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election. The prosecution wanted to know about post-election phone calls Graham made to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Nov. 22, 2022.
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘forcing troops with chronic health problems into battle’
Many Russian troops are being compelled to serve in Ukraine with "serious" health problems, while those forced to build trenches under fire are likely to have suffered "particularly heavy casualties", British defence experts believe.A number of "common themes" are emerging in the experience of Moscow’s mobilised reservists, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), with their deployment often characterised by "inadequate" training and personal equipment.An MoD defence intelligence update suggests the Kremlin will likely be concerned that an increasing number of families are prepared to risk arrest by protesting against the conditions their relatives face at war.Earlier the...
GOP makes unnecessary promise about prayer, Pledge of Allegiance
Republicans don’t have much of a policy agenda for the next Congress, and since Election Day, many key GOP officials have made clear that the party’s focus will be on investigations and conspiracy theories. This week on Facebook, however, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a different kind...
White House to extend student loan payment pause amid court battle
The Biden administration announced they it will extend the student loan payment pause on federal student loans as the White House battles to cancel a portion of debt in court. The payment pause will extend through June 2023, or until the court block is lifted, NBC's Mike Memoli reports. Nov. 22, 2022.
Why McCarthy’s plan to retaliate against Dems is tough to defend
In early January, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy not only expressed confidence in Republicans taking back the chamber, he shared one of his top priorities for the next Congress: The GOP leader said he would remove Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell, Ilhan Omar and Adam Schiff from their committee assignments. As...
Greg Bluestein: ‘Warnock's campaign is is fairly optimistic that things are tilting their way.’
The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that early voting in the Senate runoff can start as soon as this Saturday. Atlanta Journal Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein joins Chris Jansing to discuss. “It's hard to poll these races accurately because we just don't know who's gonna show up after Thanksgiving for this December 6 runoff,” says Bluestein. “But I can tell you that Warnock's campaign is is fairly optimistic that things are tilting their way.”Nov. 24, 2022.
