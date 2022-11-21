Laurel Highlands 2023 4-Star Wide Receiver & West Virginia Commit Rodney Gallagher to Visit Penn State

Read full article on original website
A holiday homecoming for Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay at Penn State
EAST LANSING — Cal Haladay grew up an hour and a half from Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. And Michigan State football’s trip there will be a homecoming in many ways. His brother and two sisters both went to school in Happy Valley. Their father, Greg, was an All-American heavyweight wrestler for the Nittany Lions from 1986-90. Together, they all saw plenty of football among the cacophonous 106,000-plus fans who religiously make the trek to the mountains of Central Pennsylvania.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 24
Update (9:12 AM)- **Pitt football has extended an offer to another player that recently entered the transfer portal. Shorter University tight end Kyle Morlock announced that he’s received an offer from Pitt. Morlock (6’7″, 245-pounds) entered the portal on Tuesday. This season, Morlock had 30 receptions for 446 yards and 6 touchdowns. Over the last two seasons, Morlock has 51 catches for 808 yards and 11 touchdowns. Along with Pitt, Morlock has also received offers from Florida State, Tennessee, NC State, Tulane, Illinois, Liberty, Georgia State and Missouri. Morlock will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
voiceofmotown.com
Top West Virginia Commit to Visit Rival This Weekend
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rodney Gallagher, West Virginia’s top recruit in the 2023 class, announced on his social media accounts moments ago that he will visit Penn State this weekend. Gallagher, a four star wide receiver from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, assured The Voice of Motown last week that he...
nittanysportsnow.com
2023 4-Star WR Tyseer Denmark Names Penn State to Top 3, Decision This Week
The recruiting battle for Tyseer Denmark’s signature will come down to a battle between Big Ten rivals and a school from way, way across the country from his native Philadelphia. Denmark, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound four-star wide receiver from Roman Catholic High in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has narrowed a list of...
Top Pennsylvania Prospect Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit and Pennsylvania's top-ranked receiver, will attend Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game.
voiceofmotown.com
Very Interesting Flight into Morgantown Tonight
Morgantown, West Virginia – With so much uncertainty in the air surrounding the West Virginia football program right now, there will be a tremendous amount of speculation and rumors flying around. One way that rumors start is by monitoring flights coming into the Morgantown and Bridgeport airports on Flight...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Named Candidate at Conference USA School
After this Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, WVU is expected to part ways with Coach Neal Brown. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 21-26 record, and has a losing season in three of his four seasons in Morgantown. Once he is relieved of his duties, he will likely land on his feet elsewhere.
voiceofmotown.com
Our Top 5 Choices to Replace Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown just hasn’t got it done in Morgantown. This team is in shambles, and the next athletic director will act quickly to get it on the right track. With that being said, here are the personal preferences of who we want to be...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne WR Janeh Enters Transfer Portal to Plethora of FBS Offers
Duquesne sophomore wide receiver Abdul Janneh entered the transfer portal on Monday and since then, has received a slew of offers from FBS schools. He played a total of three seasons for the Dukes, but most of his production came in this previous season. He led the team in receiving touchdown with nine in the 2022 season, while finishing in second with 579 receiving yards and 43 receptions.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt DE Dayon Hayes’ Assault Charge Withdrawn At Preliminary Hearing
Pitt defensive end Dayon Hayes’ simple assault charge was withdrawn during his hearing this afternoon at the Pittsburgh Municipal Court. In addition to Hayes’ simple assault charge being withdrawn, a harassment charge was moved to a non-traffic summary offense. Hayes was arrested and charged on Nov. 6, and...
wvsportsnow.com
Report: WVU, Former AD Shane Lyons Agree to Buyout
The dust has now settled on former athletic director Shane Lyons’ tenure at West Virginia University. Lyons and WVU have officially agreed to terms on his buyout and final payments after the university decided to remove him as athletic director last week. Lyons’ buyout will land a $2.1 million,...
voiceofmotown.com
REPORT: Deion Sanders in Talks With Two Schools About Head Coaching Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – In a just-released article by 247 Sports, Deion Sanders is said to be engaging in talks with Colorado and South Florida about the head coaching position at both schools. Sanders, 55, just completed an 11-0 season as the head coach of Jackson State and has...
247Sports
Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU
West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Veteran Colgate DL/Mt. Lebanon Native Coleman Coco Picks Up Offer From Pitt
There are still two games left for Pitt this season, on the road against Miami and an undetermined bowl game, but Pitt’s recruiting efforts are about to really kick off. The transfer portal officially opens back up in two weeks, and the amount of movement around the college football landscape will be unprecedented. Pitt is already looking to add.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘Part of HBCU life’ Alabama State set to Play 2nd Game in Pittsburgh in 4 Days
If you were wondering if Duquesne basketball’s next opponent, Alabama State, sounded familiar, you’d be pleased to know that they should. Alabama State is set to play their second game in four days in Pittsburgh. The team played the University of Pittsburgh (3-3) on Sunday, falling to the Panthers 73-54.
fox8tv.com
PSU / Michigan State
Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon
First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Watch: Duquesne MBB Discusses Latest Win
The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team won its fourth consecutive contest with its 75-57 triumph Wednesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Following the game, players David Dixon and Quincy McGriff as well as coach Keith Dambrot met with the media. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored by...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Inks NIL Deal With Upper Deck
Kedon Slovis has benefited from the NCAA passing name, image and likeness legislation, signing with Klutch Sports and partnering with American Eagle since last summer, and he’s added another deal. Slovis has signed an NIL deal with Upper Deck, a trading card and authentic apparel sports corporation, to produce...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Will Once Again Be Shorthanded Tonight vs. Alabama State
The Duquesne Dukes 9-game homestand will continue tonight as they host Alabama State, but Keith Dambrot’s squad will once again be shorthanded. The Dukes (4-1) will be three players short in the frontcourt, as they deal with injuries and a suspension. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored...
