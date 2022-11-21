Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS ( KDAF ) — Well, Texas was sure in the winning feeling over this November weekend as the TCU Horned Frogs have remained undefeated after an unbelievable come-from-behind win against Baylor and the Dallas Cowboys were dominant over the highly-touted Minnesota Vikings, but that wasn’t the only winning going on.Man allegedly assaults woman for ‘ruining Thanksgiving’ by contracting COVID
The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.Boyfriend says he’s ‘man enough to accept the consequences’ prior to arrest
This winning ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers alongside the Mega Ball to notch the victory; initially, the ticket would’ve only won $10,000 but the player chose the Megaplier option to quadruple their winnings.Mega Millions: Here are the winning numbers for $1.28B jackpot
The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Nov. 22 with a jackpot of $259 million which has a cash value of $131.4 million.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0