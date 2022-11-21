ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas

By Caleb Wethington
DALLAS ( KDAF ) — Well, Texas was sure in the winning feeling over this November weekend as the TCU Horned Frogs have remained undefeated after an unbelievable come-from-behind win against Baylor and the Dallas Cowboys were dominant over the highly-touted Minnesota Vikings, but that wasn’t the only winning going on.

The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.

This winning ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers alongside the Mega Ball to notch the victory; initially, the ticket would’ve only won $10,000 but the player chose the Megaplier option to quadruple their winnings.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Nov. 22 with a jackpot of $259 million which has a cash value of $131.4 million.

Related
‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes

Johnson’s Senate Bill 82 would remove some language from laws on how educators must instruct sex education in Texas schools and repeal language stating “homosexuality” is illegal. Senate Bill 81 also removes language related to the criminality of same-sex sexual conduct and changes the family code to say “spouse” instead of “husband and wife.”
