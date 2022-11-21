Read full article on original website
Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
USA’s European elite sparkle then fizzle on World Cup return against Wales
Gregg Berhalter displayed a preference for players who ply their trade overseas. For large parts of Monday’s game it was clear why. For the better part of 80 minutes on a cool Monday night in the Arabian desert west of Doha, it looked like the United States’ much talked-about golden generation was finally taking flight, perhaps ahead of schedule. More than five years after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and nearly eight-and-a-half years since their most recent appearance at the tournament, the second-youngest team in Qatar were making a swaggering return to the sport’s biggest stage.
Sporting News
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Argentina kick off their highly anticipated 2022 World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22. With captain and superstar Lionel Messi appearing at the tournament for a final time, Argentina are hoping to send their icon out with a piece of silverware that has so far eluded him.
Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener.
NBC Washington
How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play
The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
Daily Beast
World Cup 2022 LIVE Brazil vs Serbia commentary stream as Neymar, Vinicius and Raphinha in starting 11
Brazil face Serbia in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.Tite’s five-time winners are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and, of course, star man and talisman Neymar.But Serbia have some dangerous players looking to cause an upset, with Lazio’s Sergej MilinkoviÄ-SaviÄ and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic looking to unsettle the likes of Thiago Silva and Marquinho. And four years ago in Russia, Brazil failed to win their opening game, with Switzerland fighting back to earn a point with a Steven Zuber goal cancelling out Philippe Coutinho’s opener.After Switzerland’s win over Cameroon, Serbia will hope to seize back momentum and avoid defeat here with the Indomitable Lions up next. Follow all the action with our live blog below, at the conclusion of Portugal vs Ghana.
Southgate reminds England it hasn’t beaten US at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Their head-to-head record at the World Cup, England coach Gareth Southgate duly noted, is in favor of the United States. That’s right. The Americans beat England 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup and the teams played to a 1-1 draw in 2010. Their next...
Soccer-Without win over Iran record cap not as meaningful, says Bale
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A record 110th cap will not mean nearly as much to Gareth Bale unless it comes with a win when Wales play Iran on Friday in a World Cup Group B showdown that could ultimately determine which country gets through to the last 16.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Sporting News
Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022
Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
Sporting News
How many times has France won the World Cup? History, wins, titles for Les Blues in men's FIFA football tournament
France face the pressure of retaining their title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Didier Deschamps led Les Bleus to glory in Russia four years ago. Despite his status as a polarizing figure, Deschamps has secured the biggest title in international football twice, as both a player and a coach with the French side.
ABC News
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Iran predicted lineup vs Wales - World Cup
Predicting the starting XI Iran boss Carlos Queiroz could pick against Wales.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings
Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group but the host nation got off to a terrible start as they were outclassed by Ecuador and Qatar now have a very small chance of reaching the knockout rounds.
NBC Sports
Wales vs Iran: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Wales took a point from the United States and now turns its attention to Iran with a chance to put pressure on its other group foes with a 5am ET Friday matchup at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. Iran, meanwhile, is coming off a humbling 6-2 defeat to...
