Rutland, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCAX

Vermont diversity program expanding to towns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Breaking down barriers for Vermonters in local government is the aim of a new program that seeks to make the state more diverse. Inclusion, diversity, equity, action, and leadership is the goal behind IDEAL Vermont. “Is everyone represented at the table? If they’re not now, what do we need to do to make that happen? said Hardwick Selectboard Vice Chair Ceilidh Galloway-Kane.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Governor Scott and the Office of Racial Equity promote IDEAL Vermont

Over a Dozen Municipalities Have Joined New Initiative on Equity and Inclusion. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and the Office of Racial Equity(link is external) today promoted a new state initiative that encourages and supports municipalities across the state in their efforts to be more inclusive, equitable and welcoming.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Why is the Progressive Party losing its luster in Montpelier?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is there a problem for the Progressive Party in Vermont? Democrats scored big wins on Election Day. The Progs-- not so much. Kevin McCallum at Seven Days looked into why. He told our Darren Perron about what he learned. Watch the video to see their conversation.
MONTPELIER, VT
vermontbiz.com

Statement from Governor Phil Scott for Thanksgiving

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement for the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday:. “Thanksgiving is always an important time to reflect on all we have, and after two years of holidays filled with uncertainty and fewer chances to connect, I’m especially grateful for our ability to be together for Thanksgiving and the holidays to come.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Northeast Kingdom communities grapple with school staffing shortages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School staffing shortages are hitting the Northeast Kingdom hard. The Orleans County Supervisory Union is taking a community approach to the problem, with the hope of fixing a critical staffing shortage. OCSU held a brainstorming session on Tuesday night at Lake Region Union High School, hoping...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
wamc.org

Vermont’s Congressperson-elect seeking employees

Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint is seeking employees for her Congressional offices. The Democrat says she is taking applications for positions in her Vermont and Washington offices. In her notice, Balint states: “We are building a team of committed public servants who are excited to serve Vermonters with kindness, professionalism and the dedication they deserve.”
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Representative-Elect Becca Balint calls for applicants to congressional office

Vermont Business Magazine Today, Representative-Elect Becca Balint, VT-AL, announced that she is accepting applications for positions in her Congressional office. Balint’s campaign manager, Natalie Silver, is leading the transition. “I am thrilled to start building our Congressional team,” Balint said. “We are building a team of committed public servants...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Rutland Regional Medical Center CEO resigns

Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center, has resigned after more than four years in the role, according to an announcement from the hospital Tuesday. Fort will leave the hospital at the end of December, board chair Mark Foley Jr. said in the press release. Prior to...
vermontbiz.com

VT PoC launches civic engagement listings to increase representation on boards

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Professionals of Color Network (VT PoC) announced today the launch of their Civic Engagement Listings, with a goal of providing access to previously exclusively white spaces, like non-profit board of director positions, for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). "There is a clear relationship between...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hunting for Vermont’s ‘ghost dams’

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s rivers and streams are home to hundreds of abandoned dams that no longer serve a purpose. To call attention to the issue, the Vermont Natural Resources Council recently awarded the latest round of winners in its “ghost dam” hunting scavenger hunt, and a Jericho dam hunter is one of the winners.
JERICHO, VT
WCAX

Vermont GOP continues call for reports of excess mail-in ballots

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Republican Party say they have identified 40 extra ballots sent to voters in the November elections. Since the beginning of mail-in ballots, some voters have received multiple ballots in the mail, many times addressed to previous residents still on the voter rolls.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Virtual Workforce Support Sessions for Employers

Vermont Department of Economic Development Employers interested in recruitment, training, and retention resources have a new opportunity to connect with experts in a series of lunchtime learning sessions. Workforce Development Specialists from the Department of Economic Development, Department of Labor, and Vermont State Colleges (Vermont State University and Community College of Vermont) will cover:
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Brattleboro Savings & Loan names Stephenson president

Vermont Business Magazine After a search that stretched across states and regions, Brattleboro Savings & Loan is happy to welcome Deborah Stephenson to the position of president. Deb is joining us, most recently, from Berkshire Bank, but she brings a rich history in banking and a deep appreciation for the communities of Southeastern Vermont. Dan Yates, BS&L’s president for the past 17 years, is preparing to enter a well deserved retirement at the end of this year.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

1 dead in fire at Springfield storage facility

This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Controversy over planned logging project in Green Mountain National Forest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont environmental activists are urging...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

You Can Quote Me: Nov. 20, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Development in Vermont is in the spotlight following a conference focused on building in the Green Mountains. We find out what the challenges are and what developers are hopeful for moving forward. Plus, the global population has reached a new milestone. What will 8 billion people...
VERMONT STATE

