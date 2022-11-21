Read full article on original website
Vermont diversity program expanding to towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Breaking down barriers for Vermonters in local government is the aim of a new program that seeks to make the state more diverse. Inclusion, diversity, equity, action, and leadership is the goal behind IDEAL Vermont. “Is everyone represented at the table? If they’re not now, what do we need to do to make that happen? said Hardwick Selectboard Vice Chair Ceilidh Galloway-Kane.
Governor Scott and the Office of Racial Equity promote IDEAL Vermont
Over a Dozen Municipalities Have Joined New Initiative on Equity and Inclusion. Governor Phil Scott and the Office of Racial Equity today promoted a new state initiative that encourages and supports municipalities across the state in their efforts to be more inclusive, equitable and welcoming.
Why is the Progressive Party losing its luster in Montpelier?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is there a problem for the Progressive Party in Vermont? Democrats scored big wins on Election Day. The Progs-- not so much. Kevin McCallum at Seven Days looked into why. He told our Darren Perron about what he learned. Watch the video to see their conversation.
Statement from Governor Phil Scott for Thanksgiving
Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement for the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday:. "Thanksgiving is always an important time to reflect on all we have, and after two years of holidays filled with uncertainty and fewer chances to connect, I'm especially grateful for our ability to be together for Thanksgiving and the holidays to come.
Northeast Kingdom communities grapple with school staffing shortages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School staffing shortages are hitting the Northeast Kingdom hard. The Orleans County Supervisory Union is taking a community approach to the problem, with the hope of fixing a critical staffing shortage. OCSU held a brainstorming session on Tuesday night at Lake Region Union High School, hoping...
Vermont’s Congressperson-elect seeking employees
Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint is seeking employees for her Congressional offices. The Democrat says she is taking applications for positions in her Vermont and Washington offices. In her notice, Balint states: “We are building a team of committed public servants who are excited to serve Vermonters with kindness, professionalism and the dedication they deserve.”
Representative-Elect Becca Balint calls for applicants to congressional office
Vermont Business Magazine Today, Representative-Elect Becca Balint, VT-AL, announced that she is accepting applications for positions in her Congressional office. Balint’s campaign manager, Natalie Silver, is leading the transition. “I am thrilled to start building our Congressional team,” Balint said. “We are building a team of committed public servants...
Staffing costs drove $90 million loss for UVM Health Network
After a brutal fiscal year, the leaders of Vermont's largest health care provider have a strategy for digging out in 2023.
Rutland Regional Medical Center CEO resigns
Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center, has resigned after more than four years in the role, according to an announcement from the hospital Tuesday. Fort will leave the hospital at the end of December, board chair Mark Foley Jr. said in the press release. Prior to...
Survey shows high nurse satisfaction in Vermont
The nurses of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) participated in the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators (NDNQI) RN Survey throughout the month of November. The survey measures nurse job satisfaction.
VT PoC launches civic engagement listings to increase representation on boards
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Professionals of Color Network (VT PoC) announced today the launch of their Civic Engagement Listings, with a goal of providing access to previously exclusively white spaces, like non-profit board of director positions, for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). "There is a clear relationship between...
New board to take closer look at citizens’ experience with Bennington police
Bennington's Community Policing Advisory Review Board has set up an internal committee for community outreach, knowing that some residents have reported unfavorable experiences with town police.
Hunting for Vermont’s ‘ghost dams’
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s rivers and streams are home to hundreds of abandoned dams that no longer serve a purpose. To call attention to the issue, the Vermont Natural Resources Council recently awarded the latest round of winners in its “ghost dam” hunting scavenger hunt, and a Jericho dam hunter is one of the winners.
Vermont GOP continues call for reports of excess mail-in ballots
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Republican Party say they have identified 40 extra ballots sent to voters in the November elections. Since the beginning of mail-in ballots, some voters have received multiple ballots in the mail, many times addressed to previous residents still on the voter rolls.
As demand for home share program grows, more strangers move in together
A nonprofit that pairs Vermonters who have stable housing with those in search of affordable rent has up to four times as many "guests" as "hosts."
Virtual Workforce Support Sessions for Employers
Vermont Department of Economic Development Employers interested in recruitment, training, and retention resources have a new opportunity to connect with experts in a series of lunchtime learning sessions. Workforce Development Specialists from the Department of Economic Development, Department of Labor, and Vermont State Colleges (Vermont State University and Community College of Vermont) will cover:
Brattleboro Savings & Loan names Stephenson president
Vermont Business Magazine After a search that stretched across states and regions, Brattleboro Savings & Loan is happy to welcome Deborah Stephenson to the position of president. Deb is joining us, most recently, from Berkshire Bank, but she brings a rich history in banking and a deep appreciation for the communities of Southeastern Vermont. Dan Yates, BS&L’s president for the past 17 years, is preparing to enter a well deserved retirement at the end of this year.
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro.
1 dead in fire at Springfield storage facility
This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Controversy over planned logging project in Green Mountain National Forest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont environmental activists are urging...
You Can Quote Me: Nov. 20, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Development in Vermont is in the spotlight following a conference focused on building in the Green Mountains. We find out what the challenges are and what developers are hopeful for moving forward. Plus, the global population has reached a new milestone. What will 8 billion people...
