Franklin County Times
Basketball season begins for Tharptown Wildcats
Sonny Conwill enters his second season as the head coach of the Tharptown Wildcats boys basketball team this year. Conwill, who was hired right at the start of the season this past year, has had time to develop relationships and add some players to his roster. “It was tough coming...
Franklin County Times
Basketball season begins for Vina Red Devils
Head coach Randy Barnes said he is looking for maturity and experience to help his Vina boys basketball team continue to improve. Barnes returns several players off of this past year’s team, and he said he hopes that level of experience will help them make strides in 2022-23. “This...
Franklin County Times
Tharptown teams down Colbert Heights
Malachi Minor dropped 20 points on the Colbert Heights Wildcats this past week to lead Tharptown to a 63-50 win. Colbert Heights jumped out to a 14-8 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 32-24 at halftime. Tharptown, however, came storming back in the third quarter, outscoring Colbert Heights 16-2 to take a 40-34 lead. Tharptown held off Colbert Heights in the final period to secure the win.
Franklin County Times
Two Bobcats sign for Patriot baseball
With baseball now firmly reestablished at Northwest-Shoals Community College, the community can likely expect to see a number Franklin County standouts joining the Patriot program each season to compete at the next level – the most recent two from Phil Campbell High. PC’s Bryant Anthony and Robby Robinson both...
Franklin County Times
Cross-country program returns to NW-SCC
Northwest-Shoals Community College athletic director Taylor Franks announced this past week that the college will add men and women’s cross-country teams for the 2023 fall semester. Franks said the addition of the cross-country teams should allow many talented runners in the area the opportunity to compete without leaving home....
Franklin County Times
Russellville varsity basketball teams get wins to open season
The 2022-23 varsity basketball season tipped off for the Russellville Golden Tigers with both the boys and girls taking the court. Russellville’s boys opened the season on their home floor with a 73-51 win over the Central-Florence Wildcats Nov. 18. Nine players scored for RHS, with Amir Williams leading the way with 21.
Franklin County Times
Vina boys win Thanksgiving tournament
The Vina Red Devil boys won their Thanksgiving invitational tournament Saturday. The Red Devils beat Waterloo 51-37 and Brilliant 39-29 to keep the championship trophy at home. In the championship game, Vina jumped out to an early lead on Brilliant and hung on for the win. Vina led Brilliant 11-5...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle’s Mizell, Smith sign to play baseball with SEC schools
Hartselle baseball seniors Coleman “Bull” Mizell and Jack Smith signed their National Letters of Intent with the University of Alabama and the University of Arkansas in signing ceremonies at Hartselle High School this past week. Mizell signs with Alabama. Outfielder Coleman Mizell capped off a memorable 2022 by...
Ashley Wilson named 2023 City Family of the Year
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year. Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt. “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...
WHNT-TV
Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up
Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
WAFF
Meet the teenager who started The Tree Lot in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “You never thought there would be a tree lot here in Rogersville, Alabama,” said Tanner Owens, the 16-year-old with a Christmas tree business. That’s because the small town outside of Florence only has about 1,300 people living there, according to the 2021...
Decatur music store, Emiron, may be forced to close after 50 years
Emiron Music has been in business for over 50 years.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Priceville
A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash where they were struck by a car on Monday night, according to the Decatur Police Department
Heading to Buc-ee’s Athens? Here are some ‘fan favorites’ to try out
If you're a Buc-ee's first-timer, News 19 compiled a list of 'fan-favorites' in case you want to know what to snag while you're there!
It’s here! Buc-ee’s Athens officially opens its doors
The Texas-based franchise is 'famously known' for Texas barbecue, the 'world's cleanest bathrooms,' and its beaver mascot.
Muscle Shoals group giving away 50 Thanksgiving dinners
The Meeting House's founder Brian Hunt told News 19 one of his organization's main goals is to make an impact on the community.
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama
A popular store chain that holds multiple world records recently opened another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, November 21, 2022, the convenience store chain Buc-ee's, opened its newest Alabama location in Athens.
‘Festival of Yule’ stirs controversy in Tuscumbia
The Festival of Yule, an ancient holiday festival to be held in Tuscumbia on December 3, has stirred controversy among local religious residents.
CCSO K-9 team recognized as NNDDA ‘Top tracking team’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry is honored to recognize the efforts of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) K-9 Program, according to a post the department made on social media: “The CCSO tracking team attended the 2022 NNDDA (National Narcotics Detector Dog Association) certifying conference in Perry, Georgia. 109 dog team from all across the country attend the training. “The CCSO was recognized with the title of NNDDA ‘Top tracking team.’ This accompanied individual awards, with deputies from Cullman County finishing in 2nd and 3rd place. “Director of K9 Operations, Matthew Bales, who is over the K9 program, was also certified and recognized as an explosive detection certifying official.” “I am so proud of all the men and women here at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for their continued hard work and dedication. The effort of our K9s and their handlers were evident in the awards they received this past week. They do an amazing job and they are something that Cullman County can take pride in,” said Gentry.
Buc-ee’s Athens: 10 awesomely random things you can buy there
Buc-ee’s is the Death Star of convenience stores. If Obi Wan Kenobi himself was approaching one, the aging Jedi might gasp, “That’s no moon, it’s a gas station.” The enormity is that striking. The third Alabama location of Buc-ee’s, a Texas-founded chain, is at 2328...
