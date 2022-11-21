Read full article on original website
KIMT
How the Minnesota Department of Transportation treats the roads in changing weather conditions.
It's no secret, the Minnesota Department of Transportation uses a lot of salt during the winter. But it's not always so cut and dry, sometime they actually won't put salt down. But how does the DOT know when to use and not use salt?
Schmitt: The Safest Type of Ice Looks Like This
Temperatures in the 30s over the next stretch of days won't adversely affect the making of ice in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He indicates that the temperatures only surpass 32 degrees (freezing) for a short period of time each day which doesn't do much to reverse the making of ice on area lakes. Schmitt says 4 inches of good solid ice is needed to safely walk on it. He says it is possible that there are areas in Central Minnesota available where people will ice fish as early as this weekend.
KIMT
Gas prices and travel stats for this holiday weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The American Automobile Association has released its Thanksgiving weekend projections for gas costs and number of travelers across the country. With this huge rise in travel, we're seeing high numbers in travel by cars, planes, and even trains. AAA reports that there are over 54 million people...
10 Winter Driving Tips from A Minnesota State Trooper
The snow is here and like every year, we tend to forget just how dangerous even a little snow can be! With that, a Minnesota resident asked a great question regarding winter driving, here is their question, and Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol’s answer. Question from...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Seasonable with drizzle and flurries possible
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The seasonable temperatures and tranquil weather continue heading into the holiday weekend. Some morning fog on Wednesday makes way for a beautiful day, with highs in the lower 40s in the Twin Cities. A bit of cloud cover will return Wednesday night as the next system approaches, with drizzle or a few flurries possible late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
KIMT
How to plan for safe, sober travel this holiday weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota State Patrol wants to remind community members of the importance of safe and sober driving while traveling during the holidays. A major factor in accidents on the roadways this time of year is impaired driving - whether under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. While...
Bundle Up! NOAA Updates Minnesota’s Winter Outlook
According to NOAA, the likelihood that Minnesota will experience a good old fashioned winter has increased. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is the parent organization of the National Weather Service, and issues seasonal climate outlooks -- the latest for winter 2022-2023 covering the months of December, January, and February.
mprnews.org
Milder temps ahead; Thanksgiving rain stays mainly south of Minnesota
Northeastern Minnesota will see scattered light snow showers Tuesday. Temperatures will be warmer statewide, ranging from the upper 20s in the northwest to the low 40s in southwestern Minnesota. Temperatures will be near or above normal through the weekend. A larger storm develops south on Thursday. Light snow showers, clouds...
How a railroad strike could hurt Minnesota farmers - and everyone else
MINNEAPOLIS -- Rail unions are pumping the brakes on critical contract negotiations which now threaten thousands of Minnesota farmers - and everyone's wallets."It's all about economics," said Seth Naeve, an agronomist and soybean production specialist. "In the old days, farmers just dealt with drought and high and low prices, but now there are so many other factors involved that are outside their control, and that's a challenge."Among those man-made challenges is a brewing labor dispute between major freight rail companies and the unions of railroad engineers and conductors.Split votes among the nation's 12 unions have jeopardized an already fragile truce...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Moose Lake, Cloquet, Twin Ports
Moose Lake, MN- There is still time to make plans for Thanksgiving! The Sturgeon Lake Lions Club is hosting its 25th Annual Thanksgiving Feast on Thanksgiving. All are invited and dinner is free, but donations are welcome. The turkey and ham meal will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holy Angels Church. Extra donations will be given to local food shelves after the event. If you’re looking to get a meal delivered, they also have that option.
KIMT
Free admission to Minnesota State Parks on Friday
MINNESOTA-If you're looking for something to do on Friday, you can check out one of Minnesota's many state parks and recreation areas for free. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will waive entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas. The goal of these days is to encourage people to enjoy nature. Sara Berhow, a public relations specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said people should embrace nature and leave the comfort of their technology.
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
8 Reasons We are Thankful to Live in Minnesota
Can’t believe tomorrow is already Thanksgiving! I feel like this year has just zipped by! However, one thing that has never left my mind is how thankful I am to live in Minnesota!. Going to college in Iowa made me miss my hometown and home state (Iowa, you have...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
KFIL Radio
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man
Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
fox9.com
Holiday light displays in Minnesota: Where to find them
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light displays are going up around the state of Minnesota. With drive-through, walk-through and bus rental options there is an option for everyone this holiday season. Bentleyville Tour of Lights:. 700 Railroad Street, Duluth. November 19 through December 26. Free admission, $10 parking. This walk-through light...
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
