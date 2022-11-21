ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland battle to draw

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Mexico-Poland battling to a 0-0 draw, earning each squad a point in its Group C opening match. While Tuesday's match was scoreless, there was a spurt of excitement in the early stages of the second half. Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski on a penalty kick and Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a diving save of his own a few minutes later.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What is the Greatest Individual Team in World Cup History?

It’s time for 32 nations from around the world to strut their stuff in the FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial competition is almost underway and we are about to see some of the world’s greatest players and teams compete for the Jules Rimet Trophy. Since the inaugural World...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

USMNT vs. England 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More

Get your popcorn, turkey, stuffing, anything and everything ready for this one. The United States men’s national team will have its toughest fixture of Group B in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when it takes the pitch against England. England is coming off a 6-2 drubbing over Iran in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 22

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway and stakes are already high. So far, we’ve seen Ecuador defeat host nation Qatar 2-0 in the World Cup opener on...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup

Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco-Croatia ends in a scoreless draw

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation...
Reuters

Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With PK Goal vs. Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo has kicked his name into the history books. The Portuguese captain scored in his fifth FIFA World Cup with a penalty kick against Ghana on Thursday. He is the first male player to pull off the feat and joins Marta of Brazil as the only soccer players to do it.
u.today

Bitget Exchange Announces Prediction Tournament for FIFA World Cup 2022 Fans

Bitget, a mainstream multi-currency exchange and trading platform, starts a series of events to allow every football fan to benefit by predicting the outcomes of FIFA World Cup 2022 games. Bitget crypto exchange launches prediction contest for FIFA World Cup 2022 fans. According to the official announcement shared by the...
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: Man of the Match for Uruguay vs. South Korea

Uruguay and South Korea battled to the fourth scoreless draw of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium on Thursday. That's three more scoreless draws than what we had in the 2018 FIFA World Cup - and we're just in the first leg of group play. As both...

