Last-minute need for Thanksgiving volunteers at Saginaw shelter
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local shelter is putting out a call for help after a last-minute cancellation. City Rescue Mission in Saginaw said it’s in need of volunteers to serve Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. There are also a few openings to serve lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday.
Sixth annual Adoption Day celebration sees 10 children adopted in Saginaw Co.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - No longer waiting for their forever families -- that’s what 10 children were granted today on National Adoption Day. TV-5 was introduced to a family who couldn’t be happier with their new additions. “Very exciting, it’s a relief, peace of mind,” Felicia Kociba said....
Flint’s deputy fire chief announces retirement
FLINT, MI — Flint Fire Department Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons has retired from the department, the city announced Tuesday in a news release. The announcement comes less than a week after the city announced that Chief Raymond Barton was leaving the department and that he would be replaced in the interim by Theron Wiggins.
Sheriff: Be smart on one of the busiest bar nights of the year
Genesee Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive.
Midland’s Open Door hosts pre-holiday meal, Thanksgiving dinner next
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland residents gathered for a special pre-Thanksgiving meal Wednesday at Midland’s Open Door. The meal was made possible thanks to the generosity of the community. “We’re very thankful for the generosity of the community who have donated all of the food here today,” said Midland’s...
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 22nd
Learn how to navigate end of year strategies. #sponsoredby American Retirement Advisors. If you're interested in adopting Trixie, contact the Humane Animal Treatment Society. Learn more about elder law. #Sponsoredby the Law Office of Carol Thomas.
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Nov. 21
Flags flying and local volunteers honoring military men, women, and veterans as they head out for Thanksgiving travel: it’s all a part of Operation Handshake at Flint Bishop Airport. |. Flint Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that took place in October....
Blessings Boxes with Malinda Stanley
On this day, one year ago, a Flint neighborhood was changed forever due to a house explosion that could be felt for miles away. It resulted in two deaths and destroyed or damaged dozens of homes.
Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Trees Program
Flags flying and local volunteers honoring military men, women, and veterans as they head out for Thanksgiving travel: it's all a part of Operation Handshake at Flint Bishop Airport.
Michigan airman returns home to surprise little brother before Thanksgiving
FLUSHING, MI – Easton Gunsell, 11, thinks of his brother as his hero. Gunsell was hopeful that he might see his older brother, Braden Locker, during Thanksgiving. He’s got a few days off of school and needed someone to help pass the time by playing videogames and watching Total Drama Island.
Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town
FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
Grand Blanc condo residents unsure of damage from fire
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Residents at a Grand Blanc Township condo are hoping to salvage what’s left of what was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 23. In all, 16 units were damaged but thankfully there was no loss of life. TV5 caught up with a few...
Residents remember Hogarth Ave. explosion one year later
No longer waiting for their forever families -- that's what 10 children were granted today on National Adoption Day.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Nov. 23
Residents at a Grand Blanc Township condo are hoping to salvage what’s left of what was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive.
Who needs a new furnace? $3.8M Saginaw home rehabilitation program heats up
SAGINAW, MI — Next month, lower-income Saginaw residents can apply to replace or add furnaces to their homes using $3.8 million of Saginaw’s $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The benefit represents the first part of a three-phase program aimed at supporting owner-occupied housing rehabilitation...
Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
Blessed to be a Blessing event will serve hundreds Thanksgiving dinner in Flint
FLINT, MI – The 14th annual Blessed to be a Blessing Thanksgiving dinner will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22 this year. Dinner will be served at the Catholic Charities Center for Hope from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at 812 Root Street in Flint. The event is free to the public and no pre-registration is required.
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
Dearborn auctioning vehicles, government surplus, police seizure items at auction, Dec. 5
DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn will be holding a public auction on Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Public Works and Facilities yard, located at 2650 Greenfield Road, the city said in a release. Items up for bid will include more than 60 vehicles, government surplus,...
The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine at the Temple Theatre
The Northwood University Esports team will represent the United States of America in an upcoming world competition in South America.
