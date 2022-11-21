ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNEM

Last-minute need for Thanksgiving volunteers at Saginaw shelter

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local shelter is putting out a call for help after a last-minute cancellation. City Rescue Mission in Saginaw said it’s in need of volunteers to serve Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. There are also a few openings to serve lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint’s deputy fire chief announces retirement

FLINT, MI — Flint Fire Department Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons has retired from the department, the city announced Tuesday in a news release. The announcement comes less than a week after the city announced that Chief Raymond Barton was leaving the department and that he would be replaced in the interim by Theron Wiggins.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Be smart on one of the busiest bar nights of the year

Genesee Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive.
WNEM

Midland’s Open Door hosts pre-holiday meal, Thanksgiving dinner next

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland residents gathered for a special pre-Thanksgiving meal Wednesday at Midland’s Open Door. The meal was made possible thanks to the generosity of the community. “We’re very thankful for the generosity of the community who have donated all of the food here today,” said Midland’s...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 22nd

Learn how to navigate end of year strategies. #sponsoredby American Retirement Advisors. If you're interested in adopting Trixie, contact the Humane Animal Treatment Society. Learn more about elder law. #Sponsoredby the Law Office of Carol Thomas. TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Nov. 21. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here's a...
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Nov. 21

Flags flying and local volunteers honoring military men, women, and veterans as they head out for Thanksgiving travel: it’s all a part of Operation Handshake at Flint Bishop Airport. |. Flint Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that took place in October....
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Blessings Boxes with Malinda Stanley

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. On this day, one year ago, a Flint neighborhood was changed forever due to a house explosion that could be felt for miles away. It resulted in two deaths and destroyed or damaged dozens of homes. Sixth annual...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Trees Program

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Flags flying and local volunteers honoring military men, women, and veterans as they head out for Thanksgiving travel: it’s all a part of Operation Handshake at Flint Bishop Airport. Sister speaks out in hopes brother’s murderer comes...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town

FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
FREELAND, MI
WNEM

Grand Blanc condo residents unsure of damage from fire

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Residents at a Grand Blanc Township condo are hoping to salvage what’s left of what was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 23. In all, 16 units were damaged but thankfully there was no loss of life. TV5 caught up with a few...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Residents remember Hogarth Ave. explosion one year later

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Sixth annual Adoption Day celebration sees 10 children adopted in Saginaw Co. No longer waiting for their forever families -- that’s what 10 children were granted today on National Adoption Day. Good Soda, a soda for kids...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Nov. 23

Residents at a Grand Blanc Township condo are hoping to salvage what’s left of what was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine at the Temple Theatre

Northwood University will represent USA in world esports competition in Brazil. The Northwood University Esports team will represent the United States of America in an upcoming world competition in South America. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Nov....
MIDLAND, MI

