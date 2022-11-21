Read full article on original website
Isiah Thomas explains how Stephon Marbury's affair with an intern was the reason he was charged with a lawsuit during his time with the New York Knicks
Thomas clears the air about a sexual harassment lawsuit that happened during his tenure with the Knicks and why Stephon Marbury and his affair were the real reason behind it
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Lakers Future
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Lakers Nation’s Ryan Ward to discuss the start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and more.
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
NBA analyst suggests a blockbuster trade idea between the Lakers, Pistons, and Nets involving Kyrie Irving.
'Make It Happen!': NBA Exec Wants Knicks, Carmelo Anthony Reunion
A Hollywood ending in Manhattan? That's what an anonymous NBA exec wants between Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks.
New York Knicks Want To Land A Star Like Kevin Durant Or Anthony Davis As Soon As They Are Available On Market
The New York Knicks are eyeing to sign the likes of Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, or Karl-Anthony Towns if these superstars are available on the market.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Lakers tried to acquire two 3PT shooting veterans before the start of the season.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Are the Knicks Using Isaiah Hartenstein the Right Way?
One of the newest New York Knicks, Hartenstein has found himself confined to the paint rather than capitalizing on the playmaking abilities he discovered last season.
Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing
Xavier McDaniel needed to make one last-minute phone call to Patrick Ewing before signing with the Boston Celtics. The post Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
Deadspin
Tom Thibodeau, Tony Soprano, and the New York Knicks
Almost a year ago, I contemplated the soul of Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, searching for answers to his most pressing coaching quandaries. Humans are prone to making connections, comparing and contrasting, to make sense of the chaos around us. In the world of the NBA, Thibodeau shares much of the gray matter that made Tony Soprano so fascinating as a case study on man’s ability to change.
Knicks Top Thunder As OKC Opens Homestand
Knicks Top Thunder As OKC Opens Homestand
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee
Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with both Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee in proposed trade.
When Reggie Miller's Pacer Teammates Challenged Him To Shoot More, And Miller Responded With A Career-High 57
In November 1992, Reggie Miller's teammates challenged him to shoot more, and he responded with a career-high 57 points.
Oklahoma City's Centerpieces Click in Thunder's Loss to the Knicks
Even though the Thunder lost Monday, the team's top three players had very positive showings.
Yardbarker
Knicks Target Lakers’ Anthony Davis or Kevin Durant - But How?
First comes the easy part. The New York Knicks have a master plan to use their theoretical big-market advantage to lure a superstar player to the Big Apple. Also easy: Hey, how about Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers or Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets?. Sure!. And that...
