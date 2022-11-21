ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Summerlot
2d ago

if found guilty without a doubt give them 30 days to appeal if they're still found guilty immediate execution and that may stop the senseless murders

cbs4indy.com

Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth

NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential...
AUSTIN, IN
Black Enterprise

Teenager Honors 7 Forgotten Black Men Lynched In Indiana

A 17-year-old girl is honoring seven forgotten Black men who were lynched in Mount Vernon, Indiana, according to CBS News. Mount Vernon High School student Sophie Kloppenburg repeatedly appealed to the county commissioners in the predominantly white town until the men were acknowledged. Kloppenburg learned that seven Black men were...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WIBC.com

The Club Q Shooting: Reason for Anxiety in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS--When a 22-year-old man started shooting in a gay night club in Colorado Springs, just before midnight Saturday, two club patrons confronted him and stopped him. Those people were heroes, said Alan Witchey, president and CEO of the Damien Center, which offers support to members of the LGBTQ+ community and people impacted by AIDS and HIV.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
witzamfm.com

2023 Indiana Missing Children's Day Poster Contest

Local Sources- The Indiana State Police is proud to partner again in 2023 with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25th as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause. The National Missing Children’s Poster Contest provides an opportunity for schools, law enforcement, and parents/guardians to discuss and promote child safety.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Marijuana, Abortion and Taxes: The Possibilities In Indiana in 2023

STATE HOUSE--You likely won’t hear anything from the state legislature this coming year about abortion. But, you might hear at least some discussions about decriminalizing marijuana, and helping provide some relief on property taxes. You may be paying a lot more in property taxes as home valuations have gone...
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
WLFI.com

Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana

Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

$2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana about to expire

RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — A $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is about to expire. The ticket was sold in Russiaville at the McClure Oil located at 670 E. Main St. The drawing was for the June 18 jackpot. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket matched all five...
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
DRY RIDGE, KY

