Robert Summerlot
2d ago
if found guilty without a doubt give them 30 days to appeal if they're still found guilty immediate execution and that may stop the senseless murders
WIBC.com
Coroner-Elect: Body Count Will Rise for One of Indiana’s Most Prolific Serial Killers
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
Massachusetts woman accused of DUI in crash that killed Florida deputy
A Lakeville woman is facing driving under the influence charges in Florida after a highway crash that killed a sheriff's deputy.
Pa. man reportedly gets 20 years for torturing mom to death, taking nearly 300 selfies with her body
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man who reportedly beat his mother to death in 2019 and took pictures with her body was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of a plea deal. On Sept. 2, 2019, South Fayette Police Department officers conducted a welfare check at...
953wiki.com
Woman arrested in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase moved to custody in southern Indiana
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — One woman wanted in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase is now in custody in southern Indiana. Dawn Coleman, 40, was arrested last month in San Francisco for her involvement in Cairo Jordan's death. He was found dead from an electrolyte imbalance in April but wasn’t identified until late October.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth
NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential...
Intense Video: Watch Pedestrian Cheat Death By Seconds Crossing Indiana Railroad Tracks
My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.
Teenager Honors 7 Forgotten Black Men Lynched In Indiana
A 17-year-old girl is honoring seven forgotten Black men who were lynched in Mount Vernon, Indiana, according to CBS News. Mount Vernon High School student Sophie Kloppenburg repeatedly appealed to the county commissioners in the predominantly white town until the men were acknowledged. Kloppenburg learned that seven Black men were...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from northern Indiana since Nov. 10
ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old missing from northern Indiana is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued Tuesday afternoon. Nancy Brown was last seen at 10 p.m. Nov. 10 in Elkhart, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office....
Indiana Supreme Court considers murder sentence appeal for Joseph Oberhansley
Joseph Oberhansley was sentenced to life without parole in 2020, six years after he killed and mutilated his ex-girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton.
WIBC.com
The Club Q Shooting: Reason for Anxiety in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS--When a 22-year-old man started shooting in a gay night club in Colorado Springs, just before midnight Saturday, two club patrons confronted him and stopped him. Those people were heroes, said Alan Witchey, president and CEO of the Damien Center, which offers support to members of the LGBTQ+ community and people impacted by AIDS and HIV.
jack1065.com
Speed likely cause of rollover crash in St. Joseph Co. with drugs and alcohol suspected
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of North US-131 and Muskrat Road in Park Township for the report of a single vehicle, personal injury crash. The driver was identified as 22-year-old...
witzamfm.com
2023 Indiana Missing Children's Day Poster Contest
Local Sources- The Indiana State Police is proud to partner again in 2023 with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25th as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause. The National Missing Children’s Poster Contest provides an opportunity for schools, law enforcement, and parents/guardians to discuss and promote child safety.
fox32chicago.com
Northwest Indiana man receives one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music
DeMOTTE, Ind. - One of the most prestigious recognitions in country music was awarded to a northwest Indiana man. Nate Venturelli brings a sizzle and unique story to the country music stage. "I don't know really of any musicians preaching about unions or blue collar…I'm proud to be a union...
WIBC.com
Marijuana, Abortion and Taxes: The Possibilities In Indiana in 2023
STATE HOUSE--You likely won’t hear anything from the state legislature this coming year about abortion. But, you might hear at least some discussions about decriminalizing marijuana, and helping provide some relief on property taxes. You may be paying a lot more in property taxes as home valuations have gone...
WANE-TV
Powerball ticket bought in Indiana worth $2 million set to expire
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Powerball ticket bought in June at an Indiana gas station is set to expire. The ticket, worth $2 million, was purchased at a McClure Oil store located in Russiaville for the June 18, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30...
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Wave 3
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. to lie in state in Capitol Rotunda
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear invites the public to pay their respects to former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol on Tuesday. According to the release, the former governor will lie in the rotunda on November 29 from 10a.m. to...
WLFI.com
Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana
Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
WTHR
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana about to expire
RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — A $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is about to expire. The ticket was sold in Russiaville at the McClure Oil located at 670 E. Main St. The drawing was for the June 18 jackpot. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket matched all five...
Wave 3
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
