Ice-T has explained why he won’t speak out over Kanye West‘s recent actions. In recent weeks, West has faced a wave of backlash after posting a series of antisemitic remarks online, including one where he said he didn’t believe in the term antisemitism, claiming that it’s “not factual”. He was subsequently suspended from Twitter and Instagram, but has since returned to the platforms, posting to Twitter on the weekend: “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked”.

1 DAY AGO