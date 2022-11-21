ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Metallica

Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Names His Two Biggest Guitar Influences

As Nickelback release their new Get Rollin' album, frontman Chad Kroeger recently got rocking in a feature with Guitar World counting down the 10 guitarists that shaped his sound. But though the list contains 10 excellent rock guitarists, Kroeger says his list will always start with two musicians - Metallica's James Hefield and Pantera's Dimebag Darrell.
NME

Morrissey posts clip of kids mocking music critics for new album

Morrissey has shared a video of children mocking music critics, in promotion of his forthcoming album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The soloist and former The Smiths singer posted a clip of a kid approaching another kid who’s posing as a music journalist. The scene shows the critic telling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NME

Ice T explains why he won’t speak out over Kanye West backlash

Ice-T has explained why he won’t speak out over Kanye West‘s recent actions. In recent weeks, West has faced a wave of backlash after posting a series of antisemitic remarks online, including one where he said he didn’t believe in the term antisemitism, claiming that it’s “not factual”. He was subsequently suspended from Twitter and Instagram, but has since returned to the platforms, posting to Twitter on the weekend: “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked”.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Detroit Rock City” By Kiss

Kiss rebranded “Motor City” in 1976 with their song “Detroit Rock City.” While Detroit certainly has its automotive origins, by the time the ’70s rolled around rock music was free-flowing out of that corner of the world. The likes of Grand Funk, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Ted Nugent were all stewards of the “Detroit sound.”
Futurism

Ozzy Osbourne "Performed" in the Metaverse and It Was Comically Horrible

They say to never meet your heroes. Maybe the 2022 version is "never see your heroes perform live in the metaverse." As part of the barren metaverse project Decentraland's initiative to get more than a handful of people to engage with its Ethereum-powered world, it's been drumming up its "Metaverse Music Festival" this week with headlining acts like Dillon Francis and Soulja Boy.
American Songwriter

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Wants Big Four Revival with Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine relived his glory days when playing the Big Four concert series alongside fellow-metal torchbearers, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax. The four iconic bands played a string of 14 shows together across Europe and North America in 2010 and 2011. According to Mustaine, the rejoining of forces means so much more than a fun time between longtime musical peers. It’s a passing of the torch to a new Big Four, the next generation of metal gods to keep the genre rocking and the fans head-banging.
NME

Marcus Mumford teases new Mumford & Sons album

Marcus Mumford has teased a new album with his band Mumford & Sons, four years after their most recent effort ‘Delta’. Mumford is currently touring his debut solo album ‘(self-titled)’, and will speak about the record and more on the Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist this Sunday (November 27) on NBC.
NME

Elon Musk brands Trent Reznor a “crybaby” for leaving Twitter

Elon Musk has branded Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor a “crybaby” after he quit Twitter. Over the weekend, Reznor said he was “ready to depart” the platform and he called Musk’s takeover an “embarrassment”. “We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire...

Comments / 0

Community Policy