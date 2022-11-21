Read full article on original website
Related
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Names His Two Biggest Guitar Influences
As Nickelback release their new Get Rollin' album, frontman Chad Kroeger recently got rocking in a feature with Guitar World counting down the 10 guitarists that shaped his sound. But though the list contains 10 excellent rock guitarists, Kroeger says his list will always start with two musicians - Metallica's James Hefield and Pantera's Dimebag Darrell.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Frank Sinatra Turned Down This One Paul McCartney Song Because He Hated It So Much
It seems that Frank Sinatra, turned down one of Paul McCartney’s songs because he found it “horrible.” He was repelled by the title “Suicide” and declared there was no way he was going to record it. Paul later confirmed that the track lacked in quality and was ultimately happy it was rejected.
Lindsey Buckingham Said 1 Fleetwood Mac Song Hurt His Fingers
Lindsey Buckingham said playing one Fleetwood Mac song hurt his fingers. The song appeared on one of the group's most famous albums.
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
NME
Ice Cube lost out on “$9m film role” because he refused COVID vaccine: “I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab”
Ice Cube has said he lost out on a $9million (£7.5million) movie role because he refused to get the COVID vaccine. In October 2021, it was reported that the actor-rapper had been dropped from the Jack Black comedy Oh Hell No by director Kitao Sakurai. It was claimed that...
NME
Anthony Mackie agrees with Tarantino’s Captain America comments: “Marvel has meant the death of the movie star”
Anthony Mackie has said he agrees with Quentin Tarantino about Captain America in a resurfaced interview. The actor, who plays The Falcon/Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and the Marvel Cinematic Universe more broadly, spoke about the rise of Marvel in 2018 in a video that is now resurfacing.
NME
Morrissey posts clip of kids mocking music critics for new album
Morrissey has shared a video of children mocking music critics, in promotion of his forthcoming album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The soloist and former The Smiths singer posted a clip of a kid approaching another kid who’s posing as a music journalist. The scene shows the critic telling...
NME
Iggy Azalea sells catalog for eight figures: “I don’t have to work another day in my life”
Iggy Azalea has revealed that she has sold her master recordings and publishing catalog in a huge deal. On Monday (November 21), Billboard cited “a source close to the deal” who claimed Azalea’s agreement with Domain Capital Group included all of the rapper’s shares in her current catalog.
NME
Ice T explains why he won’t speak out over Kanye West backlash
Ice-T has explained why he won’t speak out over Kanye West‘s recent actions. In recent weeks, West has faced a wave of backlash after posting a series of antisemitic remarks online, including one where he said he didn’t believe in the term antisemitism, claiming that it’s “not factual”. He was subsequently suspended from Twitter and Instagram, but has since returned to the platforms, posting to Twitter on the weekend: “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked”.
Behind the Meaning of “Detroit Rock City” By Kiss
Kiss rebranded “Motor City” in 1976 with their song “Detroit Rock City.” While Detroit certainly has its automotive origins, by the time the ’70s rolled around rock music was free-flowing out of that corner of the world. The likes of Grand Funk, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Ted Nugent were all stewards of the “Detroit sound.”
Futurism
Ozzy Osbourne "Performed" in the Metaverse and It Was Comically Horrible
They say to never meet your heroes. Maybe the 2022 version is "never see your heroes perform live in the metaverse." As part of the barren metaverse project Decentraland's initiative to get more than a handful of people to engage with its Ethereum-powered world, it's been drumming up its "Metaverse Music Festival" this week with headlining acts like Dillon Francis and Soulja Boy.
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Wants Big Four Revival with Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax
Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine relived his glory days when playing the Big Four concert series alongside fellow-metal torchbearers, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax. The four iconic bands played a string of 14 shows together across Europe and North America in 2010 and 2011. According to Mustaine, the rejoining of forces means so much more than a fun time between longtime musical peers. It’s a passing of the torch to a new Big Four, the next generation of metal gods to keep the genre rocking and the fans head-banging.
Watch Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Elton John in the trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, the new Abbey Road Studios doc
Watch the first trailer for Mary McCartney's homage to Abbey Road Studios, If These Walls Could Sing. "When you enter a place with so much history around it, it’s kind of sacred in a way." So says Elton John at the beginning of the trailer for If These Walls...
Jimi Hendrix: His Greatest Songs - only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Plus! Creedence Clearwater Revival, Nickelback, Kiss, Bush, Marcus King, Garbage, The White Buffalo, Peter Buck, The Hu and more
NME
Marcus Mumford teases new Mumford & Sons album
Marcus Mumford has teased a new album with his band Mumford & Sons, four years after their most recent effort ‘Delta’. Mumford is currently touring his debut solo album ‘(self-titled)’, and will speak about the record and more on the Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist this Sunday (November 27) on NBC.
NME
Elon Musk brands Trent Reznor a “crybaby” for leaving Twitter
Elon Musk has branded Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor a “crybaby” after he quit Twitter. Over the weekend, Reznor said he was “ready to depart” the platform and he called Musk’s takeover an “embarrassment”. “We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire...
Comments / 0