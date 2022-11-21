Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with child neglect in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son earlier this year. 44-year-old Darius Pitchford is accused of removing his child from the Emergency Department at the Olmsted Medical Center against medical advice in the early morning hours of February 14th. Rochester police were called to the family's home about four hours later after the boy's mother found him dead.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO