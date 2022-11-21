Read full article on original website
Rochester Man Acquitted of Vehicular Homicide Charge
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of being under the influence of drugs when he ran over and killed his girlfriend has been acquitted of the most serious charge he faced. 44-year-old Dewain Siewert was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI in 2019 after testing of...
Knock-and-announce search warrant leads to Rochester woman being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A knock-and-announce warrant this week has resulted in charges against two women who are believed to distribute fentanyl. The sheriff’s office said the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed the warrant in the 1900 block of W. Center St. in Rochester near Cascade Lake Park.
Rochester Man Charged With Neglect in Death of Young Son
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with child neglect in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son earlier this year. 44-year-old Darius Pitchford is accused of removing his child from the Emergency Department at the Olmsted Medical Center against medical advice in the early morning hours of February 14th. Rochester police were called to the family's home about four hours later after the boy's mother found him dead.
Charges: Man stabbed co-worker during smoke break at small town restaurant
A Wykoff, Minnesota man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker outside Susie's Roadhouse on Sunday. Noah A. Foster, 22, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Foster's...
RPD searching for suspect in overnight NW Rochester shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police are searching for a suspect involved in a NW Rochester shooting late Monday night. According to the Rochester Police Department, at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to The Gates of Rochester apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41st. NW following multiple reports of gunshots.
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Islamic Center of Rochester
A Rochester man is accused of threatening several members of the Islamic Center of Rochester. 53-year-old William Putnam has been charged with Aggravated Harassment as a Hate Crime. He's also facing a federal charge of transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to injure another person. Federal prosecutors say he...
Minnesota BCA investigating after person shot by deputy in Red Wing
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being shot by a deputy during an incident near downtown Red Wing, authorities have confirmed. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office confirmed a deputy with the agency "was involved in a shooting" in Red Wing around 1 p.m. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Red Wing Police Department are investigating in the incident, which reportedly occurred near Bay Point Park.
Man shot by deputy in Red Wing expected to survive; no video
Details remain limited about an altercation in Red Wing that ended with a Goodhue County Sheriff's Office deputy shooting a suspect, but the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the suspect is expected to survive. According to the BCA, the encounter between the deputy and suspect happened just after 1...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Red Wing shooting: One person shot by Goodhue County deputy
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person has been shot by law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. a deputy with the sheriff's office was involved in a shooting in the City of Red Wing. The deputy sustained...
Rochester Police looking for shooting suspect after bullets hit two vehicles Monday night
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is looking for a shooting suspect. Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41st St. NW around 11:45 p.m. Monday for multiple reports of gunshots. According to RPD, two vehicles were struck by bullets and officers found several shell casings near the vehicles.
Meth, Heroin, Fentanyl and Mushrooms Seized in Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Law enforcement seized what were described as large amounts of meth, heroin, fentanyl and hallucinogenic mushrooms as the result of a drug bust in Rochester on Monday. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies and members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force executed...
Rochester man arrested, charged after DWI crash with children in back seat
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated with one- and two-year-old children in the back seat of his car. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw 32-year-old Corwinn Thurman swerving in traffic in the 100 block of 12th Street SW at about 9:49 p.m. Nov. 20.
Court docs: Suspect and victim in Fillmore Co. attempted murder were working together at time of attack
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - The victim in a Fillmore County stabbing was struck six times and was working with the suspect at the time of the attack. Court documents detail attempted murder charges against Noah Foster, who was arrested over the weekend. Foster and the victim worked together at Susie’s...
Rochester Police – Man Struck By Vehicle on North Broadway
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision. Police have confirmed an adult male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross North Broadway at the intersection with 14th Street near the west end of Silver Lake Park. The incident occurred late this afternoon. The...
Victim in Fillmore Co. stabbing in stable condition; Noah Foster, 23, facing charges
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. The victim remains hospitalized Monday and is...
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony drug possession charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman who was found to be in possession of just over five pounds of methamphetamine, plus marijuana, a bag of crushed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, THC wax and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Oakland Avenue in Austin on May 5th of this year has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle crossing Rochester intersection
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon in Rochester. Police say it happened at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 14th Street NE. A man in his 80s was walking across the street when Rochester police say he was hit by a vehicle.
Second RCTC football player takes plea deal in assault case
(ABC 6 News) – Akim Richmond, a former football player for Rochester Community and Technical College, accepted a plea deal during a hearing in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Nov. 22. Richmond and Shan Fiorenza faced assault charges after a fight broke out after an Oct. 24, 2021 game. RCTC...
Suspect in Thursday stabbing incident in Lyle charged with three felonies in Mower County District Court
Two suspects are facing charges after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
