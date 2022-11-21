ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Grice Connect

Georgia Southern Police arrest individual with criminal history

Georgia Southern University (GSU) Police are hailing one of their investigators for the quick identification and peaceful apprehension of a wanted felon. On Nov. 22, investigator Trevor Williams arrested Javonta Lee of Claxton without incident. Lee was wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro. “I commend Investigator Williams for...
STATESBORO, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Her last free meal:’ Quinton Simon’s mom turned in to FBI by grandma on murder charges, friend says

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A judge denied bond on Wednesday for the Georgia mother accused of killing her 20-month-old son. Leilani Simon reported that her son Quinton disappeared from their home on Oct. 5. On Oct. 12, the Chatham County Police Department announced that Quinton was believed to be dead and his mother was the prime suspect.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Tuesday night. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. The two men found at the scene were taken to a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Leilani Simon, the 22-year-old Chatham County woman who reported the disappearance of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, in early October, has been arrested in connection to the case this afternoon. Simon has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her son, Quinton Simon. On November […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police searching for missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Police say Madison Sherlin, 22, was last seen on Nov. 20 at Motel 6 on Stephenson Avenue. She is 5’ 2”, 130 pounds and has short dark hair, however her hair is not currently in the same style as in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to ID appliance theft suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) Property Crimes detectives are seeking to identify a man who is accused of stealing a household appliance from a Savannah home. Police say the man stole the appliance from a residence on Hamilton Court on Oct. 31. The man is known as “Chubb,” but detectives are seeking the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two injured after shooting on Winwood Place

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two males injured. The shooting took place in the 500 block of Winwood Place. One victim received serious injuries and the other received non life-threatening injuries, officials say. WTOC will keep you up to date as...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police investigating shooting on Montgomery Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man. It happened Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Montgomery Street. Police are now working to learn what led up to the shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to call...
SAVANNAH, GA
abccolumbia.com

Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
COLUMBIA, SC
wtoc.com

Karla Hillen: One year later

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County Police wrap up the most extensive search in their department’s history, this week marks a year since a different search in Bryan County. Karla Hillen went missing a year ago. Her body was found two weeks later in Fort McAllister State...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
abcnews4.com

Jury returns guilty verdict in Russell Laffitte Bank fraud conspiracy trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A jury has found former Lowcountry banker Russell Laffitte guilty on all charges in his federal bank fraud conspiracy trial. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton up until January 2022 when he was fired by the bank for his apparent role in stealing money from personal injury clients of disbarred former attorney Alex Murdaugh.
HAMPTON, SC
WJCL

Police: 1 man seriously injured following shooting near Savannah store

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 2:23 p.m.: The scene at Family Dollar is being cleared. Police have not yet captured those responsible for the shooting. Update 2:05 p.m.: The Savannah Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting that resulted in one man suffering serious injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in Chatham County shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night. Around 10 p.m., police announced detectives were on the scene of the shooting at the Food Lion on King George Boulevard. One man was taken into custody, police said. Meanwhile, the man injured was taken […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

Community Policy