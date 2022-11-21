Jeff Bezos, 58, and Lauren Sanchez, 52, gushed over each other and the work they’re doing together, in their first joint interview. The lovebirds spoke to CNN about their romance, philanthropy, a possible recession, space, and more, during the on-camera time, and their close bond was on full display. “We’re really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other … We always look at each other and we’re the team,” Lauren said on camera, before Jeff admitted, “It’s easy” because they “bring each other energy” and “respect each other,” which makes it “fun to work together.” At one point, the Amazon founder even called his girlfriend of three years “big-hearted.”

4 DAYS AGO