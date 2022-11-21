Sunhydrogen Inc (OTCMKTS: HYSR) has been moving steadily higher ever since the Company filed an 8k reporting entered into an agreement with GHS Investments, LLC under which the Company may sell up to an aggregate of $45,000,000 of common stock to GHS. HYSR investors have been looking for catalysts to turn the stock around since it recently reversed of $0.021 lows. HYSR has been floundering since its historic rise that started in the sub pennies in at the end of 2019 and culminated in HYSR hitting highs well over $0.30 per share in early 2021. Now there are some big things happening for the Company and investors are beginning to accumulate.

6 HOURS AGO