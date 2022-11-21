ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday

SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
ABILENE, TX
The rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas causes confusion with other viruses

ABILENE, Texas — A hard cough, shortness of breath, and chills are some symptoms of COVID-19. These are the same symptoms for the flu and Respiratory Cynical Virus. Dr. Gary Goodnight, explains the differences between the three illnesses. “The cough, the cold, the other viruses and influenza will have...
ABILENE, TX
Local college students worrying about the price of gas this Thanksgiving

ABILENE, Texas — With Thanksgiving this week, some local college students are worried about traveling costs. Specifically the price of gas. Andrea Alvarez, an Abilene Christian University student, tells us how the cost of gas may be a determining factor in whether she goes home for Thanksgiving. “Yeah I...
ABILENE, TX
Abilene Police impound auction begins Monday

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Impound Facility has scheduled an auction of abandoned motor vehicles with RENEBATES.COM. The auction of approximately 60 vehicles opens for bids Nov. 28, and bidding continues until noon Dec. 7. Vehicles can be viewed in-person at APD Impound from 10 a.m. - 3...
ABILENE, TX
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday November 25th

Great looking weather will continue for the next few days despite a weak front moving through the area on Thanksgiving Day. Expect near seasonal conditions each day with cool nights on tap. For your Wednesday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of only 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 48 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
What’s open & closed in Abilene this Thanksgiving?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You’re bound to forget an ingredient or burn a dish every Thanksgiving holiday. Not to jinx anything, but just in case, here’s a list of Abilene openings and closures this Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Editor’s Note: If you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv. […]
ABILENE, TX
Tips to how to avoid and manage debt this holiday season

ABILENE, Texas — While Thanksgiving is fresh on the minds of everyone, holiday shopping is right around the corner. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the biggest shopping days of the year, but with big shopping could come bigger debt. That is why we spoke with Ryan Parrish from First Financial Bank about some tips everyone can do to avoid overspending.
ABILENE, TX
6 Restaurant Chains That I Loved Growing Up And Almost Forgot About

To be absolutely honest, I love eating out. Growing up in the Texas panhandle, our family ate out at restaurants quite a bit. I'd venture to say we ended up going out more than not. It's not that we never broke bread at home. Both my parents were excellent cooks, but the whole family always enjoyed going out on the town.
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene woman found drunk in running car, takes foot off brake & hits 2 APD patrol cars

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of BuildingUnknown suspects gained access to ‘possibly […]
ABILENE, TX
Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Two suspects caught stealing from Abilene stores say they were shoplifting for the holidays

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3400 block of State Street – HarassmentA report was taken for harassment after a […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene police investigating aggravated robbery at southside business

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a southside business Monday. According to a press release, an employee at a business in the 3200 Block of South 14th Street stated a man entered the business a brandished a weapon, demanding cash.
ABILENE, TX
Brownwood is taking every opponent they face seriously

The Brownwood Lions are coming to Abilene to take on Wichita Falls in the Regional semifinals. The Lions are the hottest team in the region in Class 4A Division I. Head coach Sammy Burnett’s team is riding a six-game winning streak and are winning game by an average of 41 points.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Man found deceased in southeast Abilene, possible homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene. According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area. Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating […]
ABILENE, TX

