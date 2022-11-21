Read full article on original website
Man accused of leading deputies on chase across two counties
On Thursday, just before 4 a.m., the Niagara County Sheriff's office says a vehicle was seen quickly moving south on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.
Lockport woman accused of DWI with children in car
The children were released to family, the Sheriff's office said.
Man allegedly stated he had a bomb during attempted robbery at Chautauqua Mall
A Chautauqua County man allegedly stated he had a bomb during an attempted robbery at the Chautauqua Mall on Monday.
Man who allegedly disguised himself as Black during robbery arrested
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A white man who allegedly used dark makeup to disguise himself as Black before attempting to rob a mall kiosk was arrested, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department announced Wednesday. Michael Lee, 34, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Lakewood-Busti police say they responded to the Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk […]
WATCH: Police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Town of Niagara
Town of Niagara Police say the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the state attorney general’s office are probing Saturday’s officer involved shooting during a domestic dispute.
Off-duty customs officer arraigned for menacing victim with handgun
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that an Orchard Park man was arraigned on one count of menacing in the second degree.
City employee killed in snow removal high lift accident
Mayor Byron Brown announces the death of a Buffalo city employee after being struck from a high lift Wednesday afternoon. Snow removal operations will be suspended for 48 hours starting at 5pm.
Body of 74-year-old found covered in snow days after Wyoming County crash
This past Friday, amid the snowstorm, the Wyoming County Sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Armburst Road in the Town of Sheldon.
Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree. On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath […]
96.1 The Breeze
Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office wants these 10 people on warrants. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The 10 listed individuals...
Customs and border protection officer arraigned on menacing charge
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A customs and border protection officer was arraigned on a misdemeanor menacing charge on Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Derek Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park was arraigned on one count of menacing in the second degree. While off-duty on Nov. 6, Gentner allegedly followed a male victim as […]
Detectives seek help in identifying person struck by train
The Erie County Sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who was struck by a train in the Village of Farnham.
Off-duty CBP officer accused of menacing
HAMBURG, N.Y. — An off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer is accused of menacing with a handgun. Derek J. Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park is charged with one count of menacing in the second degree. He was arraigned in Hamburg Town Court. Investigators say Gentner allegedly followed the...
erienewsnow.com
Arrests Made Following Months Long Narcotics Investigation At Motel
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have made two arrests in connection with a months long narcotics investigation at a northern Chautauqua County motel. On Tuesday, the Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Fredonia Police Department executed a search warrant at 10455 Bennett Rd. room 117 in the Village of Fredonia. A vehicle at the same location was also searched.
Man accused of trying to rob Cattaraugus County post office
He's scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
Buffalo police on scene of fatal accident on McKinley Parkway
According to police, McKinley Parkway is closed between Olcott Avenue and Tifft Street at this time. 7 News has a crew at the scene and we are working to learn more information.
Teen facing charges for killing passengers after crashing stolen vehicle on 33
The district attorney's office announced a 16-year-old boy faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the crash that occurred on Route 33.
wesb.com
Olean Police Seek 16-Year-Old Runaway
Olean Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Aubrey Purdey has refused to come home since November 11th. Police believe she is in the Olean or Bradford area and is being helped by others to stay at large. Anyone with any information is...
Family wants answers after shooting death of Orchard Park teen attending University of Tampa
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carson Senfield was a student at the University of Tampa. Police in Florida said he was shot to death by a man who claimed the teen was trying to get into his vehicle. Thanksgiving will be different for the family as their son won't be at...
Driver From Horrific Crash On 33 Charged With Multiple Crimes
A horrific crash on Route 33 in Buffalo ended with 4 people losing their lives and now law enforcement officials have announced that the driver of the vehicle has been criminally charged with their deaths. In the early morning hours on Monday, October 24, 2022, 6 young adults were in...
