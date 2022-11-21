ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 3

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Man who allegedly disguised himself as Black during robbery arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A white man who allegedly used dark makeup to disguise himself as Black before attempting to rob a mall kiosk was arrested, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department announced Wednesday. Michael Lee, 34, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Lakewood-Busti police say they responded to the Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk […]
LAKEWOOD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree. On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office wants these 10 people on warrants. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The 10 listed individuals...
2 On Your Side

Off-duty CBP officer accused of menacing

HAMBURG, N.Y. — An off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer is accused of menacing with a handgun. Derek J. Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park is charged with one count of menacing in the second degree. He was arraigned in Hamburg Town Court. Investigators say Gentner allegedly followed the...
HAMBURG, NY
erienewsnow.com

Arrests Made Following Months Long Narcotics Investigation At Motel

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have made two arrests in connection with a months long narcotics investigation at a northern Chautauqua County motel. On Tuesday, the Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Fredonia Police Department executed a search warrant at 10455 Bennett Rd. room 117 in the Village of Fredonia. A vehicle at the same location was also searched.
FREDONIA, NY
wesb.com

Olean Police Seek 16-Year-Old Runaway

Olean Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Aubrey Purdey has refused to come home since November 11th. Police believe she is in the Olean or Bradford area and is being helped by others to stay at large. Anyone with any information is...
OLEAN, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy