fox26houston.com

Salvation Army in Galveston County Red Kettle campaign goes virtual

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - We're all too familiar with the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign around Christmas, but the Galveston County organization is stepping into a new direction. "The struggle to keep physical kettle locations open continues to be a challenge as the shopping and giving habit of people have...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Warm, cloudy Wednesday ahead of stormy Thanksgiving

The good news is that the weekend looks great for Southeast Texas. Unfortunately, the holidays before that look stormy and wet. Look for rain and scattered storms across the area on Thanksgiving Day as a front moves through Houston. Black Friday will see showers with some heavy downpours.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Gallery Furniture delivers holiday cheer to Dayton family

DAYTON – Everyone in the greater Houston area knows that "Mattress Mack" Jim McIngvale goes above and beyond for the community. This year, one special Dayton family is feeling those blessings. For the Hawkins family of Dayton, this holiday season has gotten off to a big start with new...
DAYTON, TX
KHOU

Last-minute shoppers get groceries paid for by local fraternity

HOUSTON, Texas — Sometimes it pays to procrastinate. Wednesday night, some last-minute shoppers in southeast Houston got a surprise they won’t soon forget. Their groceries were completely paid for by a local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Last minute grocery shopping on the day before Thanksgiving,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Floats, marchers take to Downtown Houston for H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

HOUSTON - The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade has returned to Downtown Houston. Despite a rainy holiday forecast, the streets were lined with festive floats and marchers for the parade that began at 9 a.m. About 15 minutes into the parade, attendees pulled out umbrellas when a shower moved through the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

What roads will close for the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade?

HOUSTON (KIAH) – With the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade coming on Thursday, expect several road closures around downtown Houston on Thursday morning. The closures will begin on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and last until Thursday at 2 p.m. for some streets as stages and floats begin to load for the parade, which begins at 9 a.m. Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds

Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: United Way 211 Helpline

HOUSTON – The United Way of Greater Houston operates a free confidential helpline that is available 24 hours a day. Watch the video above to learn more about this resource.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE

