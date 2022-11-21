Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Salvation Army in Galveston County Red Kettle campaign goes virtual
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - We're all too familiar with the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign around Christmas, but the Galveston County organization is stepping into a new direction. "The struggle to keep physical kettle locations open continues to be a challenge as the shopping and giving habit of people have...
SUPER FEAST provides free Thanksgiving meals for thousands of Houston residents
HOUSTON — An emergency turkey drive and a good Samaritan helped save the annual SUPER FEAST in downtown Houston guaranteeing a hot Thanksgiving meal for tens of thousands of people. The Citywide Club and volunteers have been working overtime to prepare for the 44th annual Thanksgiving Day event. They've...
fox26houston.com
Warm, cloudy Wednesday ahead of stormy Thanksgiving
The good news is that the weekend looks great for Southeast Texas. Unfortunately, the holidays before that look stormy and wet. Look for rain and scattered storms across the area on Thanksgiving Day as a front moves through Houston. Black Friday will see showers with some heavy downpours.
fox26houston.com
Flying Saucer Pie Co customers line up in Houston overnight for Thanksgiving dessert
HOUSTON - A long line outside of Flying Saucer Pie Company in Houston is a common sight the day before Thanksgiving, and this year is no exception. Customers lined up overnight to get their first pick of the shop’s pies just in time for the holiday. Before the shop...
KHOU
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
thevindicator.com
Gallery Furniture delivers holiday cheer to Dayton family
DAYTON – Everyone in the greater Houston area knows that "Mattress Mack" Jim McIngvale goes above and beyond for the community. This year, one special Dayton family is feeling those blessings. For the Hawkins family of Dayton, this holiday season has gotten off to a big start with new...
Last-minute shoppers get groceries paid for by local fraternity
HOUSTON, Texas — Sometimes it pays to procrastinate. Wednesday night, some last-minute shoppers in southeast Houston got a surprise they won’t soon forget. Their groceries were completely paid for by a local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Last minute grocery shopping on the day before Thanksgiving,...
fox26houston.com
Houston man goes to incredible lengths to find beloved dog, helps save 15 others
HOUSTON - "I show up to Gallery Furniture and there's a little scruffy looking dog in the parking lot and he's trying to jump up and hug on anybody who will get near him," said Max Stubbs. It was love at first sight for Stubbs who named his new best...
cw39.com
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area restaurants open for Thanksgiving
If you don't want to cook Thanksgiving dinner, you don't have to settle for heating up a frozen meal. There are still some restaurants that are open in the Houston area this holiday.
fox26houston.com
Floats, marchers take to Downtown Houston for H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
HOUSTON - The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade has returned to Downtown Houston. Despite a rainy holiday forecast, the streets were lined with festive floats and marchers for the parade that began at 9 a.m. About 15 minutes into the parade, attendees pulled out umbrellas when a shower moved through the...
fox26houston.com
Customers line up overnight outside Flying Saucer Pie Co.
Customers got in line Tuesday evening to buy a pie at Flying Saucer Pie Co the day before Thanksgiving. It has become a tradition in Houston.
cw39.com
What roads will close for the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade?
HOUSTON (KIAH) – With the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade coming on Thursday, expect several road closures around downtown Houston on Thursday morning. The closures will begin on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and last until Thursday at 2 p.m. for some streets as stages and floats begin to load for the parade, which begins at 9 a.m. Thursday.
fox26houston.com
How you can actually help the Houston homeless community
If you're like many people out there who want to give back to the homeless, listen up. It may not be a bright idea to pack to-go plates on Thanksgiving Day.
defendernetwork.com
Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds
Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
KHOU
Free Thanksgiving meals given to thousands of Houston families ahead of the holiday
HOUSTON — Several organizations came together for a Thanksgiving food distribution Saturday. The drive-thru event hosted by Bread of Life, Inc. served thousands of families in need. “We’re expecting upwards of 6,000 to 7,000 people, which is about 400 to 600 cars," said Sarah Simmons with Bread of Life,...
fox26houston.com
Two businesses team up to deliver free meals to seniors
Two businesses have teamed up to give back to Houston's senior community. The people behind OMG Seafood and Smart Scaping Landscaping want to make sure no one feels forgotten or left out for the holidays.
fox26houston.com
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel at Super Feast in Houston
R'Bonney Gabriel, the winner of Miss USA 2022, is from Missouri City. She was at the George R. Brown Convention Center to volunteer at Super Feast.
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: United Way 211 Helpline
HOUSTON – The United Way of Greater Houston operates a free confidential helpline that is available 24 hours a day. Watch the video above to learn more about this resource.
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
