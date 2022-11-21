ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mybighornbasin.com

Park County Library Celebrates New Mobile Outreach Van

The Park County Library held a ribbon cutting this week to celebrate the arrival of its new Mobile Outreach Van. Library Director Karen Horner and Cody Library Manager Nicholle Gerharter attended the event thanking the community and the sponsors for their support. The Mobile Outreach Van is part of ongoing...
PARK COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Man Accused Of Smashing Cousin’s Head Open With Meat Shredder

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of gashing another man’s head open with a bear-claw meat shredder Nov. 11, a Riverton man has been charged with aggravated assault in Powell. Elias Antelope, 32, appeared Tuesday in Powell Circuit Court to face the aggravated assault charge,...
POWELL, WY
oilcity.news

Medical condition may have factored in fatal crash in Cody on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — A 75-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries from a crash on Saturday in Cody, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A medical condition may have led to the crash, according to the preliminary report. The crash occurred at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Stampede...
CODY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Woman Sues Doctor Who Died In Plane Crash Over Injured Leg

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying her leg has been numb and dysfunctional since her spinal surgery in Powell, a Cody woman is suing the hospital and the estate of her deceased spine surgeon. Sylvia Hutton underwent spinal surgery by Dr. Clinton James Devin at Powell...
POWELL, WY
montanarightnow.com

Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard

HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
HELENA, MT
mybighornbasin.com

Accident on WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse, Roads Extremely Slick

UPDATE: WYDOT IS REPORTING THE ROAD IS OPEN AND CLEAR. Cody Beers, the public relation specialist for WYDOT, informed KODI about an accident on WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse this morning. The road is extremely slick. WYDOT writes, “Please stay home if you can. A tow truck is on the way, and the road may close. ”
MEETEETSE, WY
mybighornbasin.com

SYP: Rene Huge, Gallery Director of the Cody Country Art League

Rene Huge, Gallery Director at the Cody Country Art League, spoke about current exhibits that are on display as well as which artists will be featured in December. She also spoke about art classes for all ages and how to support the Cody Art League.
CODY, WY

