UPDATE: WYDOT IS REPORTING THE ROAD IS OPEN AND CLEAR. Cody Beers, the public relation specialist for WYDOT, informed KODI about an accident on WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse this morning. The road is extremely slick. WYDOT writes, “Please stay home if you can. A tow truck is on the way, and the road may close. ”

MEETEETSE, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO