mybighornbasin.com
Park County Library Celebrates New Mobile Outreach Van
The Park County Library held a ribbon cutting this week to celebrate the arrival of its new Mobile Outreach Van. Library Director Karen Horner and Cody Library Manager Nicholle Gerharter attended the event thanking the community and the sponsors for their support. The Mobile Outreach Van is part of ongoing...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Accused Of Smashing Cousin’s Head Open With Meat Shredder
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of gashing another man’s head open with a bear-claw meat shredder Nov. 11, a Riverton man has been charged with aggravated assault in Powell. Elias Antelope, 32, appeared Tuesday in Powell Circuit Court to face the aggravated assault charge,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
Wyoming Man Ejected, Killed in Rollover Crash on Icy Road
A Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Park County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, near mile marker 66 on Wyoming 120, about 15 miles north of Meeteetse. The patrol says 70-year-old Wayne Hoff was headed south when...
county17.com
70-year-old Wyoming driver dies in rollover crash on icy highway near Meeteetse Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 70-year-old Wyoming driver died in a rollover crash on Wyoming Highway 120 on Friday, Nov. 18, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP’s preliminary report identifies the driver as Wayne Hoff. Troopers were notified of the crash near...
oilcity.news
Medical condition may have factored in fatal crash in Cody on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 75-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries from a crash on Saturday in Cody, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A medical condition may have led to the crash, according to the preliminary report. The crash occurred at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Stampede...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Woman Sues Doctor Who Died In Plane Crash Over Injured Leg
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying her leg has been numb and dysfunctional since her spinal surgery in Powell, a Cody woman is suing the hospital and the estate of her deceased spine surgeon. Sylvia Hutton underwent spinal surgery by Dr. Clinton James Devin at Powell...
montanarightnow.com
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
mybighornbasin.com
Accident on WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse, Roads Extremely Slick
UPDATE: WYDOT IS REPORTING THE ROAD IS OPEN AND CLEAR. Cody Beers, the public relation specialist for WYDOT, informed KODI about an accident on WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse this morning. The road is extremely slick. WYDOT writes, “Please stay home if you can. A tow truck is on the way, and the road may close. ”
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Rene Huge, Gallery Director of the Cody Country Art League
Rene Huge, Gallery Director at the Cody Country Art League, spoke about current exhibits that are on display as well as which artists will be featured in December. She also spoke about art classes for all ages and how to support the Cody Art League.
