KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Health and Humans Services awarded $5 million in grants for nursing students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has been granted $5 million to award $2,500 per semester scholarships to Nebraska Nursing Students. Any Nebraska resident currently enrolled or intending to enroll in a Nebraska Certified Nursing Assistant, Licensed Practical...
Statewide testing results in post-pandemic Nebraska show lagging numbers
Test scores from Nebraska students indicate lagging statewide scores due to a pandemic but those numbers fare better than much of the rest of the country.
KETV.com
'Trying to conserve what we do have': Amoxicillin shortage in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Supply chain struggles with turkeys and eggs are not the only shortages on Nebraskans' minds this holiday season. The nationwide amoxicillin shortage has reached Nebraska, where the drug is scarce on pharmacy shelves. "We are trying to conserve what we do have for those who can't...
kscj.com
BOLDUC WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD NEBRASKA STATE PATROL
NEBRASKA GOVERNOR-ELECT JIM PILLEN SAYS HE WILL BE RETAINING COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC AS THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL. PILLEN SAYS COLONEL BOLDUC EMBODIES THE TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ESTABLISHED FOR ITS MEMBERS SINCE ITS FOUNDING 85 YEARS AGO. BOLDUC IS THE 18TH SUPERINTENDENT OF...
KETV.com
KETV Investigates: Nebraska campaigns spend $50 million-plus on midterms
OMAHA, Neb. — From TV ads to flyers at your door, to unsolicited phone calls, campaigns in Nebraska unloaded millions to try to secure your vote for the 2021-22 election cycle. "What we know from talking to campaign consultants is that political advertisements work," said Randy Adkins, the senior...
Prosperity index: Nebraska ranked No. 11 among states
OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 11th among the states for overall prosperity in a newly released report, scoring low in certain areas such as its natural environment but making up ground in others including health and employment. Behind the findings are partnering organizations, the Legatum Institute and the Milken Center...
WOWT
Flu cases on the rise in Nebraska, cases spiking earlier than normal across U.S.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may be among the many Americans who already know that the flu is spreading fast across the country. The CDC’s weekly report indicates the worst illnesses are concentrated in southern states, like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. But it’s starting to ramp up...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
fox42kptm.com
LGBTQ+ organizations in Nebraska react to Colorado nightclub shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Various LGBTQ+ organizations around Nebraska reacted to the deadly Colorado nightclub shooting that killed five and injured dozens more. PFLAG Omaha expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Colorado Springs community on Facebook:. We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of Colorado Springs...
WOWT
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
State and local regulators can’t, or won't, stop water from getting worse
In response to stubbornly high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a slice of the region a “Phase 3 area.”
etxview.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
wnax.com
Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area
People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska man who rescued family from fiery crash honored with Carnegie Medal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man credited with saving a family from a fiery crash was given a special honor on Monday. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska State Patrol recognized Frank Axiotes of Elkhorn with the Carnegie Medal, awarded by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. The Carnegie Medal is North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.
1011now.com
Breaking down the costs of the Nebraska State Patrol’s new helicopter, aviation division
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol’s aviation division can be seen flying above the city watching for speeders, monitoring traffic during Husker Football games and responding to emergencies across the state. Between five aircraft, completing more than 500 missions so far this year. For the last six...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital
Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
Nebraska Regional Poison Center shares Thanksgiving safety tips
In a press release, the Nebraska Regional Poison Center shared some do's and don'ts to help people have a safe Thanksgiving.
Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest underway
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2022 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Jan. 1, 2023. With miles of winding rivers, wide-open vistas and wildlife from border to border, Nebraska is a photographer’s paradise. Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.
WOWT
AAA expecting heavier traffic in Nebraska during Thanksgiving holiday weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the busiest traveling times of the year, with millions of Americans across the country heading out of town for festivities. According to AAA, 54.9 million people are expected to travel across the country. Of those travelers, nearly 49 million will drive and 4.5 million will fly.
