Nebraska State

KETV.com

'Trying to conserve what we do have': Amoxicillin shortage in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — Supply chain struggles with turkeys and eggs are not the only shortages on Nebraskans' minds this holiday season. The nationwide amoxicillin shortage has reached Nebraska, where the drug is scarce on pharmacy shelves. "We are trying to conserve what we do have for those who can't...
OMAHA, NE
kscj.com

BOLDUC WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR-ELECT JIM PILLEN SAYS HE WILL BE RETAINING COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC AS THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL. PILLEN SAYS COLONEL BOLDUC EMBODIES THE TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ESTABLISHED FOR ITS MEMBERS SINCE ITS FOUNDING 85 YEARS AGO. BOLDUC IS THE 18TH SUPERINTENDENT OF...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Prosperity index: Nebraska ranked No. 11 among states

OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 11th among the states for overall prosperity in a newly released report, scoring low in certain areas such as its natural environment but making up ground in others including health and employment. Behind the findings are partnering organizations, the Legatum Institute and the Milken Center...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

LGBTQ+ organizations in Nebraska react to Colorado nightclub shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Various LGBTQ+ organizations around Nebraska reacted to the deadly Colorado nightclub shooting that killed five and injured dozens more. PFLAG Omaha expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Colorado Springs community on Facebook:. We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WOWT

Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
wnax.com

Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area

People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska man who rescued family from fiery crash honored with Carnegie Medal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man credited with saving a family from a fiery crash was given a special honor on Monday. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska State Patrol recognized Frank Axiotes of Elkhorn with the Carnegie Medal, awarded by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. The Carnegie Medal is North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital

Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest underway

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2022 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Jan. 1, 2023. With miles of winding rivers, wide-open vistas and wildlife from border to border, Nebraska is a photographer’s paradise. Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

AAA expecting heavier traffic in Nebraska during Thanksgiving holiday weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the busiest traveling times of the year, with millions of Americans across the country heading out of town for festivities. According to AAA, 54.9 million people are expected to travel across the country. Of those travelers, nearly 49 million will drive and 4.5 million will fly.
LINCOLN, NE

