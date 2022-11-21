ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving feast free of charge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay served 213 people a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday. Volunteers and staff started firing up their ovens days ago. They created dozens of traditional Thanksgiving dishes and treats... all free to the public. “We always service lunch Monday through Friday,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Thanksgiving Memory: Grandma’s Restaurant

In the 1960s, my grandma opened a “hot dog stand,” which today is the Summer Kitchen restaurant on Highway 42 in Ephraim. My parents came to Door County on their honeymoon in 1961, and they stayed in some pretty swanky spots, like Gordon Lodge and the White Gull Inn. When they returned home, they raved about the gorgeous landscape and the magical beauty they had experienced.
EPHRAIM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
NEENAH, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Community throws support behind Kewaunee family

A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
KEWAUNEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: 2022 Appleton Christmas Parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – At 7 p.m., the Appleton Christmas Parade began its march down the streets of the city. This article has the full broadcast of the 2022 Appleton Christmas Parade. The parade started at 7 p.m. Until then, click here for everything regarding the 2022 parade.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Garden of Lights at Green Bay Botanical Garden to kick off on November 25

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An annual staple in the Green Bay community is set to debut the day after Thanksgiving, as the Garden of Lights gets underway. Starting on November 25, the WPS Garden of Lights will kick off its annual event at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. Attendees can experience the ‘eye-sparkling winter wonderland’ that will showcase over 325,000 lights.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holidays hit the ice with the Green Bay Gamblers

(WFRV) – The holiday season hits the ice starting tomorrow night. Local 5 Live visited with Terry Charles inside the Green Bay Gamblers locker room with a look at some fun holiday nights coming up. Get your tickets at gamblershockey.com and be sure to check their Facebook page for...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Support local and shop Future Neenah

(WFRV) – It’s a quaint place to play and shop and you’ll find something for everyone on your list in Neenah. Sara from Future Neenah visited Local 5 Live with some fun events coming up including:. 12/2 A Very Neenah Christmas. 12/15 Luminary Night / Cookie Crawl.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday shopping at the Packers Pro Shop

(WFRV) – Lisa from the Packers Pro Shop shows Local 5 Live viewers some of the newest arrivals sure to check off some boxes on your holiday shopping list. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The 51st Annual Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s that time of year again for residents of the Fox Valley to flood College Avenue as the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade gets underway. The largest nighttime parade in the Midwest features marching bands from local high schools, floats from Fox Valley manufacturers, and organizations looking to spread awareness.
APPLETON, WI
wapl.com

Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors

The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: A holiday… and then a rush

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Two area productions recently were postponed a week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Mayor Invites Everyone to Tonight’s Annual Holiday Parade

Everyone is invited to downtown Manitowoc tonight for the annual Holiday Parade. There will be numerous floats all celebrating the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Mayor Justin Nickles told us all the details. “It starts at 6:30 in downtown Manitowoc,” he explained. “Just remember that the first few blocks of the parade on Washington Street are the sensory sensitive zone. We won’t have the bells and whistles and bands for folks who have sensory sensitive issues.”
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy