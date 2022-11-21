Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving feast free of charge
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay served 213 people a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday. Volunteers and staff started firing up their ovens days ago. They created dozens of traditional Thanksgiving dishes and treats... all free to the public. “We always service lunch Monday through Friday,...
wearegreenbay.com
‘The smile on their face melts your heart,’ Local organization delivering meals to those in need or alone on Thanksgiving
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In recent years, Lambeau Field has hosted Christian Outreach’s Ecumenical Thanksgiving Dinner, serving meals to families and individuals in need or those who would be alone on the holiday. While the meal will not be held in person at Lambeau Field this year,...
wearegreenbay.com
Customers fill grocery stores searching for last-minute Thanksgiving favorites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Thanksgiving approaches, lines at grocery stores are becoming more crowded than usual. Shopper Mary Williams says she does not mind last-minute shopping to serve her family. “I like some of that, a little bit of that hustle and bustle. I decided at the...
Door County Pulse
Thanksgiving Memory: Grandma’s Restaurant
In the 1960s, my grandma opened a “hot dog stand,” which today is the Summer Kitchen restaurant on Highway 42 in Ephraim. My parents came to Door County on their honeymoon in 1961, and they stayed in some pretty swanky spots, like Gordon Lodge and the White Gull Inn. When they returned home, they raved about the gorgeous landscape and the magical beauty they had experienced.
wearegreenbay.com
Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell teams up with Meijer to distribute turkeys
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Monday, he was signing autographs for monetary donations for the Salvation Army, and now on Tuesday, he’s helping distribute turkeys at Paul’s Pantry. Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and his foundation have partnered with Meijer to host a Thanksgiving Turkey distribution at...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
doorcountydailynews.com
Community throws support behind Kewaunee family
A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: 2022 Appleton Christmas Parade
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – At 7 p.m., the Appleton Christmas Parade began its march down the streets of the city. This article has the full broadcast of the 2022 Appleton Christmas Parade. The parade started at 7 p.m. Until then, click here for everything regarding the 2022 parade.
wearegreenbay.com
Garden of Lights at Green Bay Botanical Garden to kick off on November 25
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An annual staple in the Green Bay community is set to debut the day after Thanksgiving, as the Garden of Lights gets underway. Starting on November 25, the WPS Garden of Lights will kick off its annual event at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. Attendees can experience the ‘eye-sparkling winter wonderland’ that will showcase over 325,000 lights.
wearegreenbay.com
Holidays hit the ice with the Green Bay Gamblers
(WFRV) – The holiday season hits the ice starting tomorrow night. Local 5 Live visited with Terry Charles inside the Green Bay Gamblers locker room with a look at some fun holiday nights coming up. Get your tickets at gamblershockey.com and be sure to check their Facebook page for...
wearegreenbay.com
Support local and shop Future Neenah
(WFRV) – It’s a quaint place to play and shop and you’ll find something for everyone on your list in Neenah. Sara from Future Neenah visited Local 5 Live with some fun events coming up including:. 12/2 A Very Neenah Christmas. 12/15 Luminary Night / Cookie Crawl.
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday shopping at the Packers Pro Shop
(WFRV) – Lisa from the Packers Pro Shop shows Local 5 Live viewers some of the newest arrivals sure to check off some boxes on your holiday shopping list. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.
wearegreenbay.com
The 51st Annual Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s that time of year again for residents of the Fox Valley to flood College Avenue as the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade gets underway. The largest nighttime parade in the Midwest features marching bands from local high schools, floats from Fox Valley manufacturers, and organizations looking to spread awareness.
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: A holiday… and then a rush
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Two area productions recently were postponed a week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Mayor Invites Everyone to Tonight’s Annual Holiday Parade
Everyone is invited to downtown Manitowoc tonight for the annual Holiday Parade. There will be numerous floats all celebrating the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Mayor Justin Nickles told us all the details. “It starts at 6:30 in downtown Manitowoc,” he explained. “Just remember that the first few blocks of the parade on Washington Street are the sensory sensitive zone. We won’t have the bells and whistles and bands for folks who have sensory sensitive issues.”
WBAY Green Bay
Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
wearegreenbay.com
Gridiron Gala fills Lambeau Field atrium with the sounds of the Civic Symphony of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Civic Symphony of Green Bay hosted its first-ever concert in the atrium of Lambeau Field Saturday. Some concertgoers took part in dance lessons from Green Bay Ballroom earlier in the afternoon. It looks like those lessons paid off. A dance floor was brought...
wearegreenbay.com
North Pole’s finest are coming to Bay Park Square, photo opportunities to begin in Dec.
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Bay Park Square is gearing up for the holidays, and one jolly man from the North Pole is expected to be around for photos. The Simon Santa Photo Experience at Bay Park Square arrives on Thursday, December 1, and will be available until Christmas Eve.
Comments / 0