Comic Review: Star Wars: Tales from the Rancor Pit
Its a dark and stormy night on Tatooine as Jabba the Hutts victim hangs perilously above the rancor pit with only his collection of scary stories to save him. New York Times bestseller Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic, Tales from Vaders Castle) teams up with with fan-favorites artists Nick Brokenshire, Juan Samu, Rafael Pérez, and Puste for a trio of terrifying tales just in time for Halloween.
Star Wars: Andor – The Guide: Episode 12 – Rix Road
BEWARE SPOILERS: Just like with the previous Disney Plus series, Fantha Tracks will be offering our own episode guide for your entertainment! Here we will post every reference, Easter egg, everything named and unnamed per episode and some fun trivia in-between that we have spotted. Episode 12: Rix Road. Official...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
Twitter Is Celebrating The End Of Bob Chapek’s Reign At Disney Like We’re In The Ewok Village Scene In Return Of The Jedi
Bob Iger is back at Disney, Bob Chapek is gone, and it seems basically everybody is very happy to hear it.
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
Zendaya’s latest selfie leaves fans weak in the knees
Between commercials for Smartwater and a slew of movies coming out, it feels like the actress Zendaya is everywhere. Her Instagram is a testament to this and she recently posted a breathtaking photo in the desert that has pretty much everyone fired up. The photo shows the stunning actresses’ hair...
Bob Iger needs to fix Disney's 'Star Wars' problem
Bob Iger promised a "slowdown" of "Star Wars" movies before he left Disney. Now that he's CEO again, it's time to get them back on the big screen.
'Weird Al' never did a parody of a Prince song and never will for a pretty cool reason
Prince was the only celebrity that told 'Weird Al' Yankovic 'no' to a parody song.
A nightmarish survival thriller with a stomach-churning twist remains seared into the consciousness
As a general rule of thumb, the survival thriller is one of the most consistent subgenres of cinema for generating the maximum amount of nail-biting tension, with 1993’s Alive adding extra layers onto an already-intense form of storytelling by regaling audiences with not just a true story, but one with a harrowing twist.
Hot Toys: Captain Vaughn Sixth Scale Figure
From Hot Toys, available via Sideshow Collectibles, this is the Captain Vaughn Sixth Scale Figure The Clone Wars. $250.00, this ships over the next 2 months. Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys present the Hot Toys Captain Vaughn Star Wars The Clone Wars Figure Unboxing. Here is the FIRST LOOK at the unboxing and review experience for all Captain Vaughn, and Star Wars The Clone Wars fans!
Fans are dumbfounded that a rare Tom Hanks horror isn’t more widely appreciated
We associate Tom Hanks with many things: talking cowboy dolls, precognitive death row guards, an illegal Dutch immigrant that brought Elvis to the top of the world, Forrest Gump… the list goes on. But no one would ever think to associate the legendary leading man with horror films as, for all the acting chops Hanks possesses, it just doesn’t feel right.
Toblerone Fans Stunned by Unnoticed Detail on Packaging: 'Blew My Mind'
One fan couldn't believe they had never noticed it before, writing: "I've been eating Toblerone for over 20 years!"
Auction of the Star Wars Incredible Cross Sections original art of John R. Mullaney
Readers of the Star Wars Incredible Cross Sections series will be familiar with the artwork of John R. Mullaney, and an upcoming Omega Auctions event on Tuesday 6th December will give collectors the chance to own some of John’s original artwork, including pieces from The Rise of Skywalker and a fascinating piece from A New Hope which, as John describes, is ‘the only comprehensive mapping and aerial depiction of the city – its layout carefully calculated by triangulating building positions’ using stills from A New Hope and shadow direction.’
A gargantuan fantasy failure that inexplicably got a prequel stinks up the streaming joint
If a movie ends up being roundly trashed by critics, to the extent it literally ranks as the worst-reviewed movie of its star’s entire career, and bombed so hard that it ended up losing $100 million, then you’d think any chance of a franchise is dead, buried, and lost to the sands of time forever. Clearly, nobody told the brains behind R.I.P.D.
A genre-bending half-billion dollar hit that was forgotten in an instant heads up a streaming treasure hunt
Given how quickly it came and went from the public consciousness, it would be easy to assume that Ready Player One was a bit of a disappointment, but it wasn’t. In fact, the statistics paint the picture of a massively successful blockbuster that had all the potential in the world to launch a money-spinning franchise.
35 Movies And TV Shows That Will Be Leaving Netflix In December 2022
Time to bid adieu to every Men in Black movie.
Bob Iger’s back in charge at Disney – here are 5 things he needs to change
In entertainment news branded “the biggest of the year”, Bob Iger has returned to Disney as CEO.For those wondering why this particular update is causing so much excitement (the announcement was reportedly met with cheers at Disney World), Iger is the man behind some of the most lucrative deals in the studio’s history.It’s thanks to Iger that Disney acquired Pixar, Lucasfilm and, yes, Marvel, in deals that cost and, more importantly, made billions. His contract expired in 2020 after 15 years at the top, with Bob Chapek taking over.Chapek failed to instil confidence in Disney lovers in the same...
A preposterous creature feature hammier than a holiday hamper lives on as a ‘so bad it’s good’ classic
If we break things down into the cold and unforgiving form of hard data, then the only positive to be drawn from 1997’s Anaconda is the fact it turned a healthy profit at the box office by earning $137 million on a $45 million budget. Outside of that, the...
