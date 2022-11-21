ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fanthatracks.com

Comic Review: Star Wars: Tales from the Rancor Pit

Its a dark and stormy night on Tatooine as Jabba the Hutts victim hangs perilously above the rancor pit with only his collection of scary stories to save him. New York Times bestseller Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic, Tales from Vaders Castle) teams up with with fan-favorites artists Nick Brokenshire, Juan Samu, Rafael Pérez, and Puste for a trio of terrifying tales just in time for Halloween.
fanthatracks.com

Star Wars: Andor – The Guide: Episode 12 – Rix Road

BEWARE SPOILERS: Just like with the previous Disney Plus series, Fantha Tracks will be offering our own episode guide for your entertainment! Here we will post every reference, Easter egg, everything named and unnamed per episode and some fun trivia in-between that we have spotted. Episode 12: Rix Road. Official...
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Disney Diary

6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks

The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations

The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
wegotthiscovered.com

Zendaya’s latest selfie leaves fans weak in the knees

Between commercials for Smartwater and a slew of movies coming out, it feels like the actress Zendaya is everywhere. Her Instagram is a testament to this and she recently posted a breathtaking photo in the desert that has pretty much everyone fired up. The photo shows the stunning actresses’ hair...
fanthatracks.com

Hot Toys: Captain Vaughn Sixth Scale Figure

From Hot Toys, available via Sideshow Collectibles, this is the Captain Vaughn Sixth Scale Figure The Clone Wars. $250.00, this ships over the next 2 months. Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys present the Hot Toys Captain Vaughn Star Wars The Clone Wars Figure Unboxing. Here is the FIRST LOOK at the unboxing and review experience for all Captain Vaughn, and Star Wars The Clone Wars fans!
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans are dumbfounded that a rare Tom Hanks horror isn’t more widely appreciated

We associate Tom Hanks with many things: talking cowboy dolls, precognitive death row guards, an illegal Dutch immigrant that brought Elvis to the top of the world, Forrest Gump… the list goes on. But no one would ever think to associate the legendary leading man with horror films as, for all the acting chops Hanks possesses, it just doesn’t feel right.
fanthatracks.com

Auction of the Star Wars Incredible Cross Sections original art of John R. Mullaney

Readers of the Star Wars Incredible Cross Sections series will be familiar with the artwork of John R. Mullaney, and an upcoming Omega Auctions event on Tuesday 6th December will give collectors the chance to own some of John’s original artwork, including pieces from The Rise of Skywalker and a fascinating piece from A New Hope which, as John describes, is ‘the only comprehensive mapping and aerial depiction of the city – its layout carefully calculated by triangulating building positions’ using stills from A New Hope and shadow direction.’
wegotthiscovered.com

A gargantuan fantasy failure that inexplicably got a prequel stinks up the streaming joint

If a movie ends up being roundly trashed by critics, to the extent it literally ranks as the worst-reviewed movie of its star’s entire career, and bombed so hard that it ended up losing $100 million, then you’d think any chance of a franchise is dead, buried, and lost to the sands of time forever. Clearly, nobody told the brains behind R.I.P.D.
The Independent

Bob Iger’s back in charge at Disney – here are 5 things he needs to change

In entertainment news branded “the biggest of the year”, Bob Iger has returned to Disney as CEO.For those wondering why this particular update is causing so much excitement (the announcement was reportedly met with cheers at Disney World), Iger is the man behind some of the most lucrative deals in the studio’s history.It’s thanks to Iger that Disney acquired Pixar, Lucasfilm and, yes, Marvel, in deals that cost and, more importantly, made billions. His contract expired in 2020 after 15 years at the top, with Bob Chapek taking over.Chapek failed to instil confidence in Disney lovers in the same...

