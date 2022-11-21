Shawnee Twp. (WLIO) - Residents of the Shawnee School District giving their input on the future of the school buildings. A community meeting was held at the high school to explain possible plans for the future of the district's facilities and educational changes. The district has a Community Action Team that has been meeting since the spring to develop a master plan, which is a document that lays out long-term goals for the growth of the schools. After the presentation, members of the community were asked to share their opinions on the proposal. The district says they want residents to have a say in the direction Shawnee takes in the future.

SHAWNEE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO