Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills return to the Motor City to take on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in NFL Week 12. Buffalo is the third team to play two games in five or fewer days on the road in the same stadium. This interconference matchup kicks off on Thursday, November 24 at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO