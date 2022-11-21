Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
Fan Friday: Answering your questions about the Jaguars ahead of Week 12 vs. Ravens
With the bye week in the rearview mirror, the Jaguars are ready to get back on the winning side of things against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. During the team's open locker room Monday, it was clear the idea of getting on a hot streak and potentially making the playoffs was still on...
Oregon State football: Senior Brandon Kipper says ‘you’d have to handcuff me’ to keep him from playing in a bowl game
That time of year is just around the corner. That time of year when college football players around the country announce they’re bypassing bowl season to begin preparing for the NFL draft.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $150 on NFL Thanksgiving games, plus get $1,050 bonus
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to oregonlive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanksgiving is synonymous with football and our DraftKings promo code link can help bettors bet $5 and win $150 on any of Thursday’s...
DraftKings promo code for Maryland: Bet $5, get $200 when you sign up
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Maryland’s online sports betting market is live, and DraftKings is celebrating by offering a bet $5, get $200 signup bonus, which you can...
FanDuel Maryland promo code: Sign up and redeem $200 in free bets
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting is officially live in Maryland, and you can redeem FanDuel’s bet $5, get $200 welcome bonus offer with our FanDuel promo...
What TV channel is Cowboys vs Giants today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Dallas vs New York online (11/24/2022)
The New York Giants pay a holiday visit to the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 12. The 122nd meeting is just the second on Thanksgiving. Dallas has won 10 of the past 11 meetings. The Cowboys’ three-game losing streak on Thanksgiving is one shy of their worst (1986-89). This NFC East rivalry kicks off on Thursday, November 24 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/24/2022)
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills return to the Motor City to take on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in NFL Week 12. Buffalo is the third team to play two games in five or fewer days on the road in the same stadium. This interconference matchup kicks off on Thursday, November 24 at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
