Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals

A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
Esker and Quadient Partner on Electronic Invoicing in France

Automation solutions provider Esker and communication solutions supplier Quadient have partnered with the French government’s upcoming Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP) to help businesses transition to compliance with upcoming French tax regulations. The French finance law requires that invoices exchanged between value added tax (VAT) taxpayers must be transmitted in...
Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet Sale: Score 60% Off Bestselling, Top-Rated Brands

Amazon has you covered when it comes to online shopping, whether you’re on the hunt for fashion, home decor, fitness gear, or even kitchen gadgets. We could spend hours scrolling Amazon looking for deals, but there’s a much simpler way than doom-scrolling the mega retailer’s endless inventory. If you’re on the lookout for a deal, a great place to start (and save) is Amazon’s “secret” Overstock Outlet.
Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
SaaS Startup Taktile Nets $20M to Expand FinTech Services

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Taktile has raised $20 million in Series A funding to grow its platform that helps insurance companies, lenders and others in the financial industry make automated decisions. The firm will use the new capital to further develop the capabilities of its product and accelerate its expansion across...
Digital Coupons Boost Omnichannel Grocery Sales in Face of Inflation

As consumers look to get their food needs met in the face of sky-high inflation, digital coupons are proving essential for driving continued engagement. BJ’s Wholesale Club, for one, noted earlier this month on a call discussing the retailer’s third-quarter financial results that “digitally enabled” sales rose 43% year over year, helped by the brand’s push to move coupons online.
As RTP Turns 5, Matching Experience to Expectation Is the Challenge

The customer experience encompasses all of the touch points that customers take advantage of when interacting with a company’s employees, assets or operations — including and especially the payment experience. By streamlining and modernizing their payment experience through digital tools and future-fit investments, companies can provide a better,...
Many customers avoid using self-checkouts in stores

self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Autochek Expands Vehicle Financing Access in Africa With New Platform

South Africa’s car buying market will get more financing options, thanks to automotive technology company Autochek’s new service. In a Tuesday (Nov. 22) press release, the company said that the new Autochek Financial Services will make vehicle financing possible for customers and businesses across Africa, while also connecting back to the company’s existing car buying marketplace.
In-Store Netflix Shops Open in Walmart Locations Nationwide

Licensing deal will see Netflix hubs appearing in more than 2400 Walmart locations before the winter holidays. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Forbes.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, and Google.com.
Photon Energy Debuts B2B eCommerce Platform for Solar Industry in CEE

Solar technology component wholesale distributor Photon Energy Technology has launched a B2B eCommerce platform for its photovoltaic installer (PV) customers in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) markets. The new platform is designed to complement the company’s traditional sales channels, grow and diversify its customer base, and enable PV installers to...
LuLu Group Linkup Brings Groceries to Amazon UAE

Amazon announced in a press release on Friday (Nov. 23) that it has signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Group that will see the two firms partner to offer online grocery shopping in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Over the coming weeks, the new grocery offering will be...
EMEA Retailers Put a Local Spin on Black Friday Sales

On the international stage, Thanksgiving is up there with baseball and the star-spangled banner as among the most instantly recognizable emblems of Americana by which the world identifies the United States. Yet the majority of consumers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) will spend Thursday (Nov. 24) in...
Balance Lands $350M to Help Steady SMBs

B2B marketplace and eCommerce payments platform Balance has received a $350 million credit facility from Viola Credit to boost its financing capabilities. “Merchants can’t facilitate trust with new buyers without payment terms and buyers won’t move from their current vendor without getting the same terms,” Balance CEO Bar Geron said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 22).
78% of Online Subscription Purchases Are Made With Stored Credentials

Consumers are increasingly using stored payment credentials to speed up the purchasing process, but not all types of purchases are experiencing adoption of the technology at the same rate. For the PYMNTS study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition,” created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PYMNTS surveyed...
Mall Giant Wants to Bring Digital Native Brands to its Centers

Two years ago, shopping malls were expecting 25% of them to close within three to five years, according to Coresight Research. The study was performed before the covid pandemic, and those figures are probably higher because of the pandemic. More people started shopping online in 2020 forcing brick and mortar stores to make some drastic changes to survive.
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

