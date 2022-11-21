ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — After enhancing campus security for Saturday’s memorial service following a threatening email , the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, the department released a statement saying that “communications of a similar nature,” to the email had been received earlier in the day.

At around midday on Saturday, Nov. 19, the university received a threatening email related to the planned memorial service at John Paul Jones arena . In response, the university’s police department enhanced security in and around the arena.

Police said that both Saturday and Monday’s threats were being investigated and that the community would be notified if either threat is determined credible.

The university police department is encouraging anyone who receives suspicious email communication to forward them to police@virginia.edu .

WRIC - ABC 8News

