kttn.com
Trenton City Council to meet on Monday, November 28th
The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance next week that would amend the city code involving headgear required for motorcycles and motorized tricycles. The council will meet at Trenton City Hall on November 28th at 7 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom. Another ordinance on the agenda...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Loraine Kay (Carter) Gannon
Loraine Kay Gannon, an 86-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 7:10 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Baptist Home in Chillicothe, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 until service time Saturday. Open viewing will be Friday at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the Baptist Home and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
kttn.com
Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to present free winter concert in December
The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will present its free annual winter concert next month. Doors will open at the Trenton R-9 Performing Arts Center on December 10th at 2:30 after a dress rehearsal and picture-taking session. Holiday music will be performed at “The Bells of Christmas” at 3 pm.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Marva Earleen (Gramling) Pinnick
Mrs. Marva Earleen Gramling Pinnick, 94, a resident of Sarasota, Florida died at 10:20 A.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her residence. She was a former Trenton, Missouri resident. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton. Family visitation will be...
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor issues audit of the city of Polo in Caldwell County; review initiated by citizen petition
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her office’s audit of the city of Polo, located in Caldwell County in northwest Missouri. City residents requested the audit through the petition process. The audit resulted in a rating of “good.”. The audit found that the city has not adequately...
kttn.com
Car strikes deer on Highway 65 injuring Trenton Man
The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer two miles south of Spickard on Wednesday morning, November 23rd. Emergency medical services transported Salvador Bonilla to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The car traveled north on Highway 65 before hitting the...
kttn.com
Audio: King and Queen announced for annual Festival of Trees event on November 26th
The King and Queen have been announced for the Gifted Group’s 14th Annual Festival of Trees in Trenton on November 26th. Brody Polk and Missy Rowlette were chosen by the group and will be in the parade. The lineup for the parade will begin at the Trenton High School...
kttn.com
Audit of Carroll County Ambulance District finds more than $90,000 misappropriated by a former director
State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her audit of the Carroll County Ambulance District. The ambulance district’s board of directors passed a resolution requesting the audit after a whistleblower call from the ambulance district led to an initial review by the Auditor’s Public Corruption and Fraud Division. The audit resulted in a rating of “poor,” the lowest possible.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
One hundred five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 3:13 p.m., Officers were called to the 900 block of Polk Street to assist the Children’s Division with an investigation of living conditions inside the home. The investigation continues. 6:48...
kchi.com
Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings into area jails following arrests by local agencies. Monday, Deputies arrested 29-year-old Katelan Marie Chase for alleged stealing. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Sunday, Deputies arrested 52-year-old Shawn M Geary. He is held...
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri man dies, another injured, in three-vehicle crash on Highway 148
A northwest Missouri man died and another resident was injured in a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon in Nodaway County one-half mile south of Hopkins. All vehicles were northbound on Highway 148 when two trailing vehicles slowed for a farm implement. A Peterbilt semi-truck hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle, pushing it into the rear of a car.
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor releases audit of the Clay County Collector and Property Tax System
State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her audit of the Clay County Collector and Property Tax System. Missouri law requires the State Auditor to audit the offices of the County Collector whenever a vacancy occurs. In July 2021, the former Clay County Collector resigned from the office and a new collector was appointed.
kttn.com
NCMC Board of Trustees accept bid for replacement of gym floor
The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees accepted a bid November 22nd for complete replacement of the gym floor at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton. The bid was for $141,200 from Charles Luebbert Hardwood Floors, Incorporated of Jefferson City. Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto reported...
kttn.com
Wright Memorial physician clinics and NCMC Athletic Department to host Toy Drive
Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group, Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic, and North Central Missouri College Athletic Department are partnering together to host a toy drive that will benefit children in Grundy and Mercer counties. The toy drive will begin on Monday, November 28, and ends on Thursday, December 15.
Elderly Missouri Man Rescued from Icy Creek by Good Samaritan
It was an accident that could have ended tragically, but thanks to a Good Samaritan an elderly man in Missouri was rescued after his vehicle slid into an icy creek in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff's Office shared this detailed description providing the backstory for what you're about to...
KMZU
Hale resident wanted in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding an area resident wanted on felony stealing charges. According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list, 51-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Huffmon, of Hale, allegedly failed to appear in Carroll County Court Wednesday after posting bond earlier this month. Court records indicate this is his 4th stealing offense within 10 years.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for possessing methamphetamine
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on November 23rd on felony possession of a controlled substance. Fifty-year-old Sean Edward Ward’s bond was set at $15,000 cash only with a special condition of North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 13th.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dennis Robin Ely
Dennis Robin Ely, 62 died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. Dennis was born July 27, 1960, in Bethany, Missouri. Survivors include Wife: Brenda Ely, Bethany; Son: Robin Dennis Ely, Bethany; Granddaughter: Taylor Ely, Bethany; Daughter: DeLisa Ely (Jim Coss) Ely, Bethany; Sister: Edna Johnson, Pattonsburg; 4 granddaughters + Taylor; 1 grandson; Several great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; Nieces and nephews.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Area Arts Council to feature string quartet performing Christmas music
The next performance on the Chillicothe Area Arts Council schedule will feature St. Mark’s Squared from Springfield, Missouri. The group will present “The Music of Christmas” on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 3 pm in the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe. St. Mark’s Square is...
