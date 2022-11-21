ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesport, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kttn.com

Trenton City Council to meet on Monday, November 28th

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance next week that would amend the city code involving headgear required for motorcycles and motorized tricycles. The council will meet at Trenton City Hall on November 28th at 7 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom. Another ordinance on the agenda...
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Loraine Kay (Carter) Gannon

Loraine Kay Gannon, an 86-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 7:10 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Baptist Home in Chillicothe, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 until service time Saturday. Open viewing will be Friday at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the Baptist Home and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Marva Earleen (Gramling) Pinnick

Mrs. Marva Earleen Gramling Pinnick, 94, a resident of Sarasota, Florida died at 10:20 A.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her residence. She was a former Trenton, Missouri resident. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton. Family visitation will be...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Car strikes deer on Highway 65 injuring Trenton Man

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer two miles south of Spickard on Wednesday morning, November 23rd. Emergency medical services transported Salvador Bonilla to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The car traveled north on Highway 65 before hitting the...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Audit of Carroll County Ambulance District finds more than $90,000 misappropriated by a former director

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her audit of the Carroll County Ambulance District. The ambulance district’s board of directors passed a resolution requesting the audit after a whistleblower call from the ambulance district led to an initial review by the Auditor’s Public Corruption and Fraud Division. The audit resulted in a rating of “poor,” the lowest possible.
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One hundred five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 3:13 p.m., Officers were called to the 900 block of Polk Street to assist the Children’s Division with an investigation of living conditions inside the home. The investigation continues. 6:48...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings into area jails following arrests by local agencies. Monday, Deputies arrested 29-year-old Katelan Marie Chase for alleged stealing. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Sunday, Deputies arrested 52-year-old Shawn M Geary. He is held...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

NCMC Board of Trustees accept bid for replacement of gym floor

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees accepted a bid November 22nd for complete replacement of the gym floor at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton. The bid was for $141,200 from Charles Luebbert Hardwood Floors, Incorporated of Jefferson City. Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto reported...
TRENTON, MO
KMZU

Hale resident wanted in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding an area resident wanted on felony stealing charges. According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list, 51-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Huffmon, of Hale, allegedly failed to appear in Carroll County Court Wednesday after posting bond earlier this month. Court records indicate this is his 4th stealing offense within 10 years.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man arrested for possessing methamphetamine

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on November 23rd on felony possession of a controlled substance. Fifty-year-old Sean Edward Ward’s bond was set at $15,000 cash only with a special condition of North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 13th.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Dennis Robin Ely

Dennis Robin Ely, 62 died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. Dennis was born July 27, 1960, in Bethany, Missouri. Survivors include Wife: Brenda Ely, Bethany; Son: Robin Dennis Ely, Bethany; Granddaughter: Taylor Ely, Bethany; Daughter: DeLisa Ely (Jim Coss) Ely, Bethany; Sister: Edna Johnson, Pattonsburg; 4 granddaughters + Taylor; 1 grandson; Several great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; Nieces and nephews.
BETHANY, MO

