ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

City leaders consider adding new Kansas Turnpike interchange

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka City leaders are are moving forward with plans to give Topeka commuters more options on the Kansas Turnpike. Topeka City Council is pairing up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to create a concept study to add an interchange to the turnpike near 29th and California Ave. This project is estimated to cost […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka moves forward with construction plans 30 years in the making

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka city leaders are moving forward with plans for a road construction project that’s been in the works for more than 30 years. The Elevation Parkway and Fairlawn Extension project would connect roads through an undeveloped patch of land southwest of Topeka from Gage Blvd. to Wanamaker Rd. and extend Fairlawn from 37th […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade Marshals announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand marshal and junior grand marshal have been announced for Downtown Topeka’s Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade, and the grand marshal is a familiar face in the Washburn University community. The Downtown Topeka Inc. (DTI) announced that the now retired Washburn University President Dr....
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

City Manager, Mayor say Parkway project in early stages of development

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City manager Stephen Wade, alongside Topeka mayor Mike Padilla, said that the newly approved elevation parkway project is still in its early stages of development at Tuesday morning’s City of Topeka meeting, but they also say it is about time for the project to move forward.
TOPEKA, KS
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka Kansas

The Evel Knievel Museum is a non-profit museum in Topeka. The museum includes an exhibit of Knievel's crash helmet that he wore in Caesar's Palace and the Skycycle that he used to make the Jump from the Snake River Canyon. It also includes interactives to learn about Knievel's life and career. Visitors can see the skeleton of the stunt man and view x-rays of his injuries.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Rescue Mission debuts online holiday “store”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission has a unique way for you do a little online shopping to support their ministries. TRM Ministries executive director LaManda Broyles and strategic development/marketing director Scott May visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how it works. People may go to blackfridaytopeka.com...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured

DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Good Kids - Coffey County Poultry Team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Coffey County Poultry Team returned from a national competition in Kentucky. The group won 19th place overall among all teams at the event. These students are active in many agricultural activities around Coffey County.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Truckhenge in Topeka Kansas

The site is accessible by one single door that connects the structures. The site has been used as a boerenland for generations, but it was turned into an overcoming site in 1990. A team of local artists and businesses joined forces to create this unique piece of art. Truckhenge has...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Gas prices continue to drop as Kansans prepare for holiday travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to drop as Kansans prepare themselves and their vehicles for holiday travel. According to AAA, gas prices continue to drop in the Sunflower State, which brings Kansans closer to paying what they did last year for gas. AAA indicates that as of Nov....
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka company awarded for reclamation efforts at Plummer Creek Quarry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka company has been honored with a national award for its reclamation efforts at Plummer Creek Quarry. Bettis Companies says that recently, Mid-States Materials, LLC, a division of the Topeka-based company, was honored with the 2022 Outstanding Mined Land Reclamation Award from the National Association of State Land Reclamations.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Five applicants show interest in Topeka City Council Dist. 9 open seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people have applied for the open Topeka city council seat representing Dist. 9, following the resignation of Mike Lesser. Lesser resigned on November 1. He told 13 NEWS it was not an easy decision, but said with other obligations in his life and the new city manager in place, he felt the timing was right.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Atchison named one of best small towns to spend Christmas in

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison has been named one of the best small towns in the nation to celebrate Christmas in. With the holiday season settling into Northeast Kansas, Trips To Discover, a digital travel magazine, recently released its list of The Best 21 Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the U.S. - and Atchison made the list.
ATCHISON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy