New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
City leaders consider adding new Kansas Turnpike interchange
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka City leaders are are moving forward with plans to give Topeka commuters more options on the Kansas Turnpike. Topeka City Council is pairing up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to create a concept study to add an interchange to the turnpike near 29th and California Ave. This project is estimated to cost […]
Topeka moves forward with construction plans 30 years in the making
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka city leaders are moving forward with plans for a road construction project that’s been in the works for more than 30 years. The Elevation Parkway and Fairlawn Extension project would connect roads through an undeveloped patch of land southwest of Topeka from Gage Blvd. to Wanamaker Rd. and extend Fairlawn from 37th […]
WIBW
Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade Marshals announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand marshal and junior grand marshal have been announced for Downtown Topeka’s Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade, and the grand marshal is a familiar face in the Washburn University community. The Downtown Topeka Inc. (DTI) announced that the now retired Washburn University President Dr....
WIBW
200 Kansas families receive a Thanksgiving meal from Capitol Federal, Let’s Help Inc.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 200 families across Kansas received Thanksgiving meals with the help of Capitol Federal and “Let’s Help” Inc. -- 27 of those meals were delivered to families from Topeka, according to Capitol Federal. Capitol Federal partnered with “Let’s Help” to deliver full meals to...
WIBW
City Manager, Mayor say Parkway project in early stages of development
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City manager Stephen Wade, alongside Topeka mayor Mike Padilla, said that the newly approved elevation parkway project is still in its early stages of development at Tuesday morning’s City of Topeka meeting, but they also say it is about time for the project to move forward.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka Kansas
The Evel Knievel Museum is a non-profit museum in Topeka. The museum includes an exhibit of Knievel's crash helmet that he wore in Caesar's Palace and the Skycycle that he used to make the Jump from the Snake River Canyon. It also includes interactives to learn about Knievel's life and career. Visitors can see the skeleton of the stunt man and view x-rays of his injuries.
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission debuts online holiday “store”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission has a unique way for you do a little online shopping to support their ministries. TRM Ministries executive director LaManda Broyles and strategic development/marketing director Scott May visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how it works. People may go to blackfridaytopeka.com...
WIBW
Third water main break in one week closes yet another Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third water main break in a single week has closed yet another Topeka street. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a water main break has fully closed SW Western Ave. between SW Huntoon and SW 12th St. The City noted that...
Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured
DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
WIBW
KC airport prepares for hundreds of thousands of travelers ahead of Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City International Airport is preparing to see hundreds of thousands of travelers during the Thanksgiving travel period. The Kansas City International Airport says employees are gearing up for the annual Thanksgiving holiday travel rush which could reach around 350,000 travelers over the peak travel period.
KSNT
Behind the Business: Cashmere Popcorn
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Fox 43 AM Live team visits Cashmere Popcorn to learn about what got them started. For more information you can click here.
WIBW
Good Kids - Coffey County Poultry Team
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Coffey County Poultry Team returned from a national competition in Kentucky. The group won 19th place overall among all teams at the event. These students are active in many agricultural activities around Coffey County.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Truckhenge in Topeka Kansas
The site is accessible by one single door that connects the structures. The site has been used as a boerenland for generations, but it was turned into an overcoming site in 1990. A team of local artists and businesses joined forces to create this unique piece of art. Truckhenge has...
WIBW
Multiple water main breaks force complete closure of Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of an intersection in Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of the 17th and High Ave. intersection. The City indicated that the closure...
WIBW
Gas prices continue to drop as Kansans prepare for holiday travel
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to drop as Kansans prepare themselves and their vehicles for holiday travel. According to AAA, gas prices continue to drop in the Sunflower State, which brings Kansans closer to paying what they did last year for gas. AAA indicates that as of Nov....
WIBW
Topeka company awarded for reclamation efforts at Plummer Creek Quarry
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka company has been honored with a national award for its reclamation efforts at Plummer Creek Quarry. Bettis Companies says that recently, Mid-States Materials, LLC, a division of the Topeka-based company, was honored with the 2022 Outstanding Mined Land Reclamation Award from the National Association of State Land Reclamations.
WIBW
Five applicants show interest in Topeka City Council Dist. 9 open seat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people have applied for the open Topeka city council seat representing Dist. 9, following the resignation of Mike Lesser. Lesser resigned on November 1. He told 13 NEWS it was not an easy decision, but said with other obligations in his life and the new city manager in place, he felt the timing was right.
WIBW
Atchison named one of best small towns to spend Christmas in
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison has been named one of the best small towns in the nation to celebrate Christmas in. With the holiday season settling into Northeast Kansas, Trips To Discover, a digital travel magazine, recently released its list of The Best 21 Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the U.S. - and Atchison made the list.
