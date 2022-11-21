Springfield 1st graders present donations to Dakin Humane Society

Read full article on original website
Surprise Squad honors West Springfield teacher who’s making lasting impact
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Everyone has that one special teacher that comes to mind for going above and beyond in the classroom. It’s an educator that makes a lasting impression, even years later and this month, the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad got the chance to meet a fifth grade teacher who fills that role for so many students at the Mittineague Elementary School in West Springfield.
Monte’s March raises over $492,000 to combat food insecurity
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 13th Annual Monte’s March raised over $492,000 this year for the Food Bank of Western Mass. Monte Belmonte from the River walked 43 miles over two days, pushing an empty shopping cart to raise awareness about food insecurity. The grand total so far for...
Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West Springfield. Students in Chicopee donated thousands of cans to a local soup kitchen on Tuesday. Students from St. Stanislaus Elementary School in Chicopee donated 4,000 cans of food to Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen as part...
West Springfield High School holds Athletic Hall of Fame Gala
The organization has been accepting non-perishable food donations throughout the month at the MassMutual Center. Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. Updated: 13 hours ago. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were...
Springfield Rescue Mission distributes Thanksgiving meals to those in need
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Rescue Mission handed out Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Wednesday ahead of the holiday on Thursday. “We treat them like family here,” said Springfield Rescue Mission CEO Kevin Ramsdell. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy day for the Springfield Rescue...
Westfield community remembering Robert Tesini as “a phenomenal human being”
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police confirmed Monday afternoon that 32-year-old Robert Tesini, a well-known member of the community and Special Olympics athlete, has died after having been reported missing over the weekend. A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral costs for Tesini, who was loved by many...
Westfield, Special Olympics community mourning loss of Robert Tesini
Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West Springfield. Open Pantry welcoming donations after starting holiday week with bare shelves. Updated: 6 hours ago. The 29th annual Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon is...
Janna's Thanksgiving Day Forecast
Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were enjoying the holiday cheer. Updated: 6 hours ago. This month, the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad got the...
Hero Meals program thanks vets this holiday season with food boxes, grocery cards
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Military Friends Foundation provided grocery gift cards to local military families and first responders in Springfield Tuesday afternoon through their “Hero Meals” program. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, $50 grocery cards and holiday food boxes were distributed at the Springfield National...
Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon ends with record results
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon to collect food and money for Open Pantry in Springfield ended on a high note with a record number of donations collected. “It’s a great display of the community coming together and you make the call and the folks of western...
Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bright Nights, a signature here in western Massachusetts, kicked off its 28th season Wednesday evening with its traditional lighting ceremony. This year’s event features new displays, including one in front of the gift shop in Santa’s Magical Forest. “I think it’s a wonderful tradition,...
Local police departments on standby to ensure a safe Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is one of the busiest nights of the year on the roads and in the bars, and local police departments are on standby to ensure that it is a safe one. At Nathan Bill’s in Springfield, it’s all hands on deck, making sure they can...
Town by Town: Gfray House Thanksgiving and holiday meal fixings
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Chicopee. The law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan, and Blakesley in Springfield once again donated, delivered, and helped distribute 250 frozen turkeys to aid the Gray House. Attorney Earl Seeley said that The Gray House does...
Chicopee Boys & Girls Club hosts their annual turkey dinner to thank community
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee hosted their Annual Turkey Dinner Monday evening. For 26 years, the club has hosted the dinner as a way to say thank you to the city, but also as a way to give back to the community. Guests that...
Town by Town: Santa’s mailbox, Paws Park, and Holyoke Christmas tree
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Longmeadow, Greenfield, and Holyoke. Santa’s mailbox has arrived back at the Longmeadow Shops!. Kids can drop their letters to Santa near Delaney’s Market, and the elves at the Longmeadow Shops will make sure that letters placed in the mailbox will make it to the North Pole safe and sound!
Festival of Trees returns to MassMutual Center on Friday
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Festival of Trees is celebrating his 22nd year this year and is returning to the MassMutual Center on November 25. Vinny Borello, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, spoke to Western Mass News about this year’s event. How many...
Getting Answers: helping students close learning gaps in reading
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Last month, the state released MCAS results showing student scores dipped in English language arts. According to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, ELA scores were down five percent in grades three through eight and six percent among tenth graders. DESE’s report also mentioned that overall results when compared to pre-pandemic levels show a continued need for improvement.
Thunderbirds hold first-ever Mayflower Marathon Night
Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were enjoying the holiday cheer. Longmeadow boys’ lacrosse team receives State Championship rings. Updated: 6 hours ago. The boys...
Public forum held as contract negotiations continue for South Hadley educators
South Hadley educators in mediation with school committee over working conditions. Educators told us that they just started their second school year without contracts, and after struggling to come to an agreement with the school district, the two parties have entered into mediation. Chicopee Boys & Girls Club hosts their...
Open Pantry welcoming donations after starting holiday week with bare shelves
The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday. House fire dangers are highest on Thanksgiving Day in the Bay State. Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass...
