ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield 1st graders present donations to Dakin Humane Society

By Tessa Kielbasa, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors West Springfield teacher who’s making lasting impact

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Everyone has that one special teacher that comes to mind for going above and beyond in the classroom. It’s an educator that makes a lasting impression, even years later and this month, the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad got the chance to meet a fifth grade teacher who fills that role for so many students at the Mittineague Elementary School in West Springfield.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monte’s March raises over $492,000 to combat food insecurity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 13th Annual Monte’s March raised over $492,000 this year for the Food Bank of Western Mass. Monte Belmonte from the River walked 43 miles over two days, pushing an empty shopping cart to raise awareness about food insecurity. The grand total so far for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield High School holds Athletic Hall of Fame Gala

The organization has been accepting non-perishable food donations throughout the month at the MassMutual Center. Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. Updated: 13 hours ago. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Rescue Mission distributes Thanksgiving meals to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Rescue Mission handed out Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Wednesday ahead of the holiday on Thursday. “We treat them like family here,” said Springfield Rescue Mission CEO Kevin Ramsdell. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy day for the Springfield Rescue...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield, Special Olympics community mourning loss of Robert Tesini

Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West Springfield. Open Pantry welcoming donations after starting holiday week with bare shelves. Updated: 6 hours ago. The 29th annual Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon is...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Thanksgiving Day Forecast

Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were enjoying the holiday cheer. Updated: 6 hours ago. This month, the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad got the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon ends with record results

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon to collect food and money for Open Pantry in Springfield ended on a high note with a record number of donations collected. “It’s a great display of the community coming together and you make the call and the folks of western...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bright Nights, a signature here in western Massachusetts, kicked off its 28th season Wednesday evening with its traditional lighting ceremony. This year’s event features new displays, including one in front of the gift shop in Santa’s Magical Forest. “I think it’s a wonderful tradition,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Gfray House Thanksgiving and holiday meal fixings

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Chicopee. The law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan, and Blakesley in Springfield once again donated, delivered, and helped distribute 250 frozen turkeys to aid the Gray House. Attorney Earl Seeley said that The Gray House does...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Santa’s mailbox, Paws Park, and Holyoke Christmas tree

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Longmeadow, Greenfield, and Holyoke. Santa’s mailbox has arrived back at the Longmeadow Shops!. Kids can drop their letters to Santa near Delaney’s Market, and the elves at the Longmeadow Shops will make sure that letters placed in the mailbox will make it to the North Pole safe and sound!
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Festival of Trees returns to MassMutual Center on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Festival of Trees is celebrating his 22nd year this year and is returning to the MassMutual Center on November 25. Vinny Borello, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, spoke to Western Mass News about this year’s event. How many...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: helping students close learning gaps in reading

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Last month, the state released MCAS results showing student scores dipped in English language arts. According to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, ELA scores were down five percent in grades three through eight and six percent among tenth graders. DESE’s report also mentioned that overall results when compared to pre-pandemic levels show a continued need for improvement.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thunderbirds hold first-ever Mayflower Marathon Night

Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were enjoying the holiday cheer. Longmeadow boys’ lacrosse team receives State Championship rings. Updated: 6 hours ago. The boys...
LONGMEADOW, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy