Acton, CA

The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news

The MLB Winter Meetings are still more than a week away (begin Dec. 4), but the stove is starting to heat up. On Monday night, news emerged regarding the free-agent status of the 2022 American League MVP. According to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network, Aaron Judge has arrived in San Francisco and Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Trainer for Steph Curry and LeBron Charged With Drugging and Raping a Woman

A basketball trainer who’s worked with NBA stars including Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James is facing criminal charges after cops arrested him for allegedly drugging and raping a woman he met on a dating app in Massachusetts.On Tuesday, Robert McClanaghan pleaded not guilty to rape and drugging for intercourse at a hearing in Boston. He was released on $30,000 bail and ordered to have no contact with the victim, surrender his passport, and wear a GPS tracking device.After the proceeding, prosecutors released more details on the disturbing allegations: McClanaghan was captured on surveillance footage sprinkling something into the...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Wants Patrick Beverley Suspended

Stephen A. had a lot to say about Patrick Beverley. Stephen A. Smith is someone who is very no-nonsense when it comes to the NBA. The opinionated broadcaster takes exception to those who bend the rules, and if you do something he doesn’t like, he will let you know about it. Additionally, he has a massive platform to advocate for such punishments.
LOS ANGELES, CA

