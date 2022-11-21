Rick and Morty Season 6 had a big exploration of its meta narratives and commentary with the latest episode of the series, and it really pulled one over on fans when trying to look at where Rick Sanchez could go in the future! The newest episode of the series was the big breakout of the season much like formula shake ups seen in the past as it escaped the bounds of the show to dive into a critique of the meta commentary that often make up for the brunt of the series' jokes. At the same time, it also explored a different perspective on Rick.

17 HOURS AGO