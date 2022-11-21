Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
No. 18 Oregon women’s basketball plays best game in 3 seasons, can’t close out No. 8 North Carolina
Oregon showed a level of offensive cohesiveness and firepower against a quality opponent it hadn’t displayed since Sabrina Ionescu ruled Matthew Knight Arena, but couldn’t finish it off. Te-Hina Paopao scored 18 points and Endyia Rogers had 10, but each missed potential game-tying three-pointers in the final 2:45...
Rewinding Oregon women’s basketball’s 85-79 loss to North Carolina at PKI
We were live from Chiles Center for today’s game between No. 18 Oregon and No. 8 North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 85-79. Below are live updates from today’s game. -- Endyia Rogers offensive foul with 26.4 to go, her fourth. She fouls out with 35.9 to go. 10 points, six rebounds, five assists but eight turnovers for her.
Severely shorthanded Oregon men’s basketball routed by No. 20 UConn
Oregon has no depth due to injuries. UConn has no such major challenges. The Ducks, who have eight available scholarship players, made matters worse for themselves by turning it over 17 times and it led to 18 points for the Huskies. “We knew their backcourt was limited,” UConn guard Jordan...
Oregon men’s basketball’s Keeshawn Barthelemy (left foot) out 4-6 weeks, hopeful Brennan Rigsby (right foot) returns next week
Oregon’s Keeshawn Barthelemy is out 4-6 weeks with a left foot injury, but fellow guard Brennan Rigsby could return next week, according to Ducks coach Dana Altman. Barthelemy injured his left foot injury before halftime of Oregon’s loss to Houston on Sunday. He returned to the bench wearing a walking boot and didn’t return.
Oregon men’s basketball leaning on N’Faly Dante, Will Richardson entering PKI
A six-game gauntlet continues for Oregon, which remains severely short-handed entering the PKI, beginning tonight against No. 20 UConn. The Ducks (2-2) have been without four scholarship players thus far, including projected starters Jermaine Couisnard and Brennan Rigsby, and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy injured his left foot during Sunday’s loss to Houston and his status for tonight’s game (5 p.m., ESPN2) at Moda Center and the rest of the weekend is unclear.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 83-59 loss to UConn
We were live from Moda Center for tonight’s game between Oregon and No. 20 UConn. The Ducks won 83-59. UConn (6-0) was a 3.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider.com. The Ducks (2-3) were without Keeshawn Barthelemy. Below are live updates from tonight’s game. FINAL: OREGON 59, UCONN 83. -- UConn...
Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 8 Duke Blue Devils score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (11/24/22)
Oregon State kicks off play in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at noon Thursday against No. 8 Duke at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Beavers warmed up for the PK tourney by winning three of four games at Gill Coliseum. Scroll down to find live updates. No. 8 Duke (4-1) at...
Oregon vs. Oregon State Prediction: Ducks Can Book Another Trip to Pac-12 Title Game With Win Over the Beavers
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Oregon Ducks (UO) vs. Oregon State Beavers (OSU) Pac-12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
fishduck.com
Oregon Ducks Football: New Rivalry Game Name
Thank you for spending this incredible season so far with us here at FishDuck. We’re just as excited as you about Dan Lanning, rising superstars, and the future of this Oregon Ducks football program overall. Today, we turn our attention to the Beavers, where our age-old rivalry game needs...
No. 8 Duke holds off upset-minded Oregon State 54-51 in PK Legacy
Oregon State took No. 8 Duke to the limit, but the Beavers couldn’t stop Kyle Filipkowski or offensive rebounding as the Blue Devils pulled out a 54-51 win Thursday afternoon at the PK Legacy tournament in Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Oregon State, a 21½-point underdog, had a lead deep in...
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ‘seems to be the leader in the clubhouse’ to become Arizona State head coach, per report
Since Arizona State fired Herm Edwards three games into the season, every list of potential head coaching candidates at ASU has included offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. With the regular season coming to a close for most of college football this weekend, Dillingham remains a serious candidate at his alma mater.
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Oregon Ducks and the Rivalry Game
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Oregon. Takeaways from the Arizona State recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be...
Report: Arizona State Speaking With Top Pac-12 Coordinator About Job Opening
One of the hottest young names in the collegiate coaching ranks is reportedly in talks with power-brokers at Arizona State University for the school's open head coaching position. Kenny Dillingham, offensive coordinator at the University of Oregon, is reportedly one of the names on Arizona ...
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
Football state championship game preview: St. Paul and Lost River prepare to put on a fireworks show in Class 1A title game
The state’s largest classification, full of the smallest schools, will see the end of the season on Saturday as No. 1 St. Paul faces off against No. 3 Lost River in a rematch from a game in September. The Class 1A title game will be on Saturday at 1...
kptv.com
Prop gun triggers ‘active threat situation’ at Oregon State University
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A prop gun mistaken for a real firearm triggered an “active threat situation’ on the campus of Oregon State University on Tuesday night. A tweet sent out by the university at 8:39 p.m. told people to stay inside and wait for further instructions in Buxton and Hawley Hall. The tweet also instructed people to call 911 if they were injured.
KVAL
Classic Spencer Butte cloud explained
EUGENE, Ore. — Rain is a classic sight to see across Western Oregon from fall to spring. It's what Oregon's known for, but a cloud that forms over Spencer Butte each time rain returns is equally a staple for the Willamette Valley. Westerly winds are common from October to...
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
thatoregonlife.com
Shooting at Bobbi’s VIP Room in Springfield, Oregon Leaves One Dead
A shooting at a strip club in Springfield, Oregon occurred this morning at 2:30 am, resulted in two people being shot with one dead. At this time, KVAL is not reporting much, as there is no word on the suspected shooter or the condition of the surviving victim. The club where the shooting occurred was at Bobbi’s VIP Room at 1195 Main Street.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
