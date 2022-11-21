ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball’s Keeshawn Barthelemy (left foot) out 4-6 weeks, hopeful Brennan Rigsby (right foot) returns next week

Oregon’s Keeshawn Barthelemy is out 4-6 weeks with a left foot injury, but fellow guard Brennan Rigsby could return next week, according to Ducks coach Dana Altman. Barthelemy injured his left foot injury before halftime of Oregon’s loss to Houston on Sunday. He returned to the bench wearing a walking boot and didn’t return.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball leaning on N’Faly Dante, Will Richardson entering PKI

A six-game gauntlet continues for Oregon, which remains severely short-handed entering the PKI, beginning tonight against No. 20 UConn. The Ducks (2-2) have been without four scholarship players thus far, including projected starters Jermaine Couisnard and Brennan Rigsby, and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy injured his left foot during Sunday’s loss to Houston and his status for tonight’s game (5 p.m., ESPN2) at Moda Center and the rest of the weekend is unclear.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 83-59 loss to UConn

We were live from Moda Center for tonight’s game between Oregon and No. 20 UConn. The Ducks won 83-59. UConn (6-0) was a 3.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider.com. The Ducks (2-3) were without Keeshawn Barthelemy. Below are live updates from tonight’s game. FINAL: OREGON 59, UCONN 83. -- UConn...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Oregon Ducks Football: New Rivalry Game Name

Thank you for spending this incredible season so far with us here at FishDuck. We’re just as excited as you about Dan Lanning, rising superstars, and the future of this Oregon Ducks football program overall. Today, we turn our attention to the Beavers, where our age-old rivalry game needs...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ‘seems to be the leader in the clubhouse’ to become Arizona State head coach, per report

Since Arizona State fired Herm Edwards three games into the season, every list of potential head coaching candidates at ASU has included offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. With the regular season coming to a close for most of college football this weekend, Dillingham remains a serious candidate at his alma mater.
TEMPE, AZ
kptv.com

Prop gun triggers ‘active threat situation’ at Oregon State University

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A prop gun mistaken for a real firearm triggered an “active threat situation’ on the campus of Oregon State University on Tuesday night. A tweet sent out by the university at 8:39 p.m. told people to stay inside and wait for further instructions in Buxton and Hawley Hall. The tweet also instructed people to call 911 if they were injured.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Classic Spencer Butte cloud explained

EUGENE, Ore. — Rain is a classic sight to see across Western Oregon from fall to spring. It's what Oregon's known for, but a cloud that forms over Spencer Butte each time rain returns is equally a staple for the Willamette Valley. Westerly winds are common from October to...
EUGENE, OR
KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
thatoregonlife.com

Shooting at Bobbi’s VIP Room in Springfield, Oregon Leaves One Dead

A shooting at a strip club in Springfield, Oregon occurred this morning at 2:30 am, resulted in two people being shot with one dead. At this time, KVAL is not reporting much, as there is no word on the suspected shooter or the condition of the surviving victim. The club where the shooting occurred was at Bobbi’s VIP Room at 1195 Main Street.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
