Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Report: Matt Rhule Makes Decision On Nebraska Job
After being fired by the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule was rumored to be one of the top targets to fill the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach opening. And according CBS' Dennis Dodd, the job was reportedly Rhule's for the taking, but he ultimately decided against it. Per Dodd:. Did Matt Rhule...
Troy Aikman names the 1 coach he would hire if starting a team
The San Francisco 49ers once again appear to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender despite a slow start to the season, and Troy Aikman feels there is one man who is primarily responsible for that — the head coach. Aikman heaped praise on Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan following...
Nebraska coaching search: Pac-12 coach, rumored Husker candidate, receives contract extension
Washington and head coach Kalen DeBoer have reached an extension through 2028, the program announced Tuesday. DeBoer, who is in his first year with the Huskies, was reportedly a top candidate for the Nebraska head coaching job. DeBoer made it clear Tuesday that he is going nowhere. “My family and...
Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job
Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
There Are 4 Football Games On Today - Here's The Schedule
Football fans are in for a treat this Thanksgiving. There are a total of four games on the schedule this Thursday. The action kicks off with the Bills and Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. This game could be a shootout in the Motor City. Everyone knows what Josh...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
If latest Lane Kiffin rumor is true, his reputation will be tarnished forever
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has spent over a decade working to change his reputation from a job hopper to someone you can count on. And all of the work he did — from toiling away quietly as an assistant at Alabama to becoming the head coach at Ole Miss and showing humility — might have been undone this week.
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision
Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
Auburn Fan Pees On Alabama’s Nick Saban Statue, & It’s Officially Rivalry Week In College Football
It’s officially the best and worst time of year for college football…. This marks the week where you absolutely HATE your rival fanbase with hours on end of shit talk, but it also means that college football is coming to an end, which is pretty mind boggling considering the season felt like it started yesterday.
Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways
Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo
The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas. Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill...
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
ESPN Analyst Ben Watson Storms Off Set After College Football Host Cracks Wife Joke: WATCH
Usually, college football fans tune into ESPN to see the drama that occurs on the field each and every Saturday.... The post ESPN Analyst Ben Watson Storms Off Set After College Football Host Cracks Wife Joke: WATCH appeared first on Outsider.
Cardinals reportedly fired assistant coach for groping woman
There's more information on the Arizona Cardinals firing offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler before they lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported Wednesday morning that sources said Kugler was relieved of his duties after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City on Sunday night. The Cardinals arrived in Mexico City on Saturday ahead of Monday's primetime game versus the 49ers held at Estadio Azteca that Arizona lost 38-10 to fall to 4-7 in what's become a disappointing season.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
College Football Star Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
With the college football season coming to an end, programs will start to go through a rebuilding process. The same can be said for players, who will be evaluating their futures. One star college football wide receiver has already decided he doesn't want to stay where he's at for another season.
Lane Kiffin Shuts Down Report He’s Leaving for Auburn Job
It was only a matter of time before the Ole Miss coach responded.
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
Report: Prominent College Football Coach Won't Return
A well-known college football head coach reportedly won't return next year. According to a report from Football Scoop, Ed McCaffrey, the father of the NFL star running back, will not return for the 2023 season. McCaffrey was serving as the head coach at Northern Colorado. "Thank you so much to...
