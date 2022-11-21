ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule Makes Decision On Nebraska Job

After being fired by the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule was rumored to be one of the top targets to fill the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach opening. And according CBS' Dennis Dodd, the job was reportedly Rhule's for the taking, but he ultimately decided against it. Per Dodd:. Did Matt Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job

Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
The Spun

There Are 4 Football Games On Today - Here's The Schedule

Football fans are in for a treat this Thanksgiving. There are a total of four games on the schedule this Thursday. The action kicks off with the Bills and Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. This game could be a shootout in the Motor City. Everyone knows what Josh...
atozsports.com

If latest Lane Kiffin rumor is true, his reputation will be tarnished forever

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has spent over a decade working to change his reputation from a job hopper to someone you can count on. And all of the work he did — from toiling away quietly as an assistant at Alabama to becoming the head coach at Ole Miss and showing humility — might have been undone this week.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision

Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo

The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas. Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill...
ARKANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

Cardinals reportedly fired assistant coach for groping woman

There's more information on the Arizona Cardinals firing offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler before they lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported Wednesday morning that sources said Kugler was relieved of his duties after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City on Sunday night. The Cardinals arrived in Mexico City on Saturday ahead of Monday's primetime game versus the 49ers held at Estadio Azteca that Arizona lost 38-10 to fall to 4-7 in what's become a disappointing season.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning

The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
The Spun

Report: Prominent College Football Coach Won't Return

A well-known college football head coach reportedly won't return next year. According to a report from Football Scoop, Ed McCaffrey, the father of the NFL star running back, will not return for the 2023 season. McCaffrey was serving as the head coach at Northern Colorado. "Thank you so much to...
The Spun

The Spun

