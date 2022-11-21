Read full article on original website
All the Worst Twitter Policy Offenders Elon Musk Is Giving Free Rein To
Last month, Gizmodo considered who could be the worst people to get their Twitter accounts back under new CEO Elon Musk’s rule. Well, we guessed right with a few of those accounts already back on while other, completely unexpected accounts have also had their profiles reinstated. On Tuesday, The...
Elon Musk Tweets Defense of Cop Who Killed Unarmed Black Man in Ferguson, Missouri
Elon Musk tweeted a defense of the police officer who shot 18-year-old Michael Brown—an unarmed Black man in Ferguson, Missouri back in 2014—early Wednesday before deleting the incendiary post. Musk said the police officer was “exonerated” and that the narrative around the shooting was a “fiction.”
Tampax’s Tweet Sexualizing Women on Their Periods Is Revolting
Tampax, one of the world’s foremost tampon brands, apparently wanted to join in on the seemingly endless conversation on Twitter about how the platform is going to die at the hands of its new overlord owner, Elon Musk. However, what was probably intended as a snarky joke has ended up being the newest addition to the creepy and gross tweets hall of fame.
The Oldest Living Person in America Just Turned 115
The oldest living person in the US just turned 115. Born a whopping 21 years before the debut of sliced bread, Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidencies, the turn of the millennium and the rise and fall of broadcast TV. She’s even held on long enough to watch the downfall of Twitter. She celebrated her momentous birthday at Shady Oaks Care Center in Iowa Nov. 7, surrounded by her three children. “I don't know how you put it into words,” her 90-year-old daughter, Joan Schaffer, said. “It’s marvelous that we still have her.” Hendricks is the fourth oldest living person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group, the oldest being French nun Lucile Randon, who’s 118.Read it at CNN
Meta AI Bot Contributed to Fake Research and Nonsense Before Being Pulled Offline
Meta paused its Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot last week, only two days after it went live to the public. The bot, called Galactica, was trained “on 106 billion tokens of open-access scientific text and data. This includes papers, textbooks, scientific websites, encyclopedias, reference material, knowledge bases, and more,” the company told The Daily Beast.
Trump's Truth Social Gifted Nearly One More Year to Finalize Shady SPAC Merger After Shareholder Vote
The shell company struggling to take Donald Trump’s Trump Media and Technology Group public just bought itself some desperately needed time. Thanks to a new shareholder vote, Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) will now have until September 8, 2023 to complete its merger with the Truth Social parent company.
Beyond Meat’s Pennsylvania Plant Reportedly Had Mold and Bacteria Problems
If you had to read Upton Sinclair’s 1906 novel The Jungle in high school, then you would know just how notorious the meat packing industry was back in the early 20th century. Unfortunately few paid a similar amount of attention to the plight of immigrant communities who worked in early meat packing plants. But as should be clear from lingering on the tech beat, technology changes, but history can often repeat itself (in both cases).
These Former Airbnb Guests Screenshot The Most Ridiculous Fees And Checkout Lists They've Ever Seen, And YIKES, Some Hosts Have The Audacity
One host charges guests $150 extra if they forget a condiment in the fridge. Yes. This is real life.
An iCloud Feature Is Enabling a $65 Million Scam, New Research Says
As you read this, there’s an army of bots pretending to be Apple users surfing the web and looking at ads, according to new research shared exclusively with Gizmodo. The ad fraud scheme is weaponizing a privacy feature called Private Relay, coopting a vast swath of traffic to show ads to robots and costing advertisers tens of millions of dollars in the process, researchers’ tests found. Apple has promised that the tool has “built-in fraud detection” and that advertising platforms can trust it, but the researchers say the fraud has only gotten worse in the months since they first reported it to the company.
‘A Brave New World of Software Piracy:’ Lawsuit Takes Aim at Scrapping Methods Underpinning Modern Artificial Intelligence
Anyone following the tech industry knows lawsuits at this point are a dime a dozen, however, a new entry filed this month against Microsoft owned Github challenges the fundamental foundational principles underpinning some of the most important artificial intelligence advancements in the past three decades. The lawsuit, led by programmer...
Meta Has Been Lapping Up Users' Financial Info Sent Directly from Tax Filing Sites
The ravenous data machine never stops looking for ways to feed, but it seems for some time now the beast has been snacking on users’ financial data taken directly from their tax filings. After the machine’s had its fill on users income data, filing status, dependents’ names, refund amount, and more, it’s been depositing its data droppings over at Meta’s side of the dank cave that makes up the shadowy world of data-driven analytics.
Elon Musk's Wealth Drops by $8.6 Billion in One Day
Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk saw his wealth plummet by $100 billion dollars this year, bringing his net worth to somewhere between $170 billion and $182 billion, according to estimates from Bloomberg and Forbes. That’s down from an estimated $340 billion in November 2021. The drop comes as Tesla shares decreased to a two-year low this week, reducing Musk’s wealth by about $8.6 billion in just one day.
UK Regulators Want Apple to Open its App Store Doors to Cloud Gaming
Apple’s walled garden is a nice place to be if you want a no-fuss experience with technology. But the bushy greens and red roses don’t necessarily indicate you’re getting the most out of the device in your hand. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), a governmental entity, has launched an investigation into Apple’s—and Google’s—duopoly in the mobile space. The entity will look at how Apple’s restrictions and sheer presence have hindered the growth of industries from web development to cloud gaming.
How to Set Screen Time Limits on Your Phone or Laptop To Keep Yourself Focused
As our devices continue to get more and more distracting, they are also adding more and more tools to try to manage this distraction—so that, you know, you can actually get some work done or actually communicate in real life with other people in the same room as you. Besides all the third-party options, there are now various integrated screen time tools built into Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS.
Elon Musk Delays $8 Blue Check Twitter Verification Again, This Time Indefinitely
Another day, another bit of news broadcast from Elon Musk’s Twitter account. The social platform’s owner and CEO posted that, once again, he would be delaying the final rollout of his paid verification system on the site. “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence...
Amazon Reportedly Plans to Burn $1 Billion on Over a Dozen Theatrical Movies Every Year
Amazon must be feeling its cash burning a hole in its voluminous pockets even as the tech downturn has pummeled $1 trillion from its stock value. And even though the company is potentially kicking thousands of employees to the curb over the next few months, the tech and e-commerce giant wants to see its name up in lights as the projectors roll.
Warzone 2 Social Not Working: How to Fix
Warzone 2's social menu has reportedly been having issues since launch.
