ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Two Triad gun stores targeted by thieves on same night

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Video from M&T’s Pawn and Gun Shop in Lexington shows an SUV plowing through the front doors of the business, creating a hole on the front of the building. The video then shows multiple people grabbing guns and shattering glass cases to take more firearms. Mark Richardson owns M&T’s. In his […]
LEXINGTON, NC
My Fox 8

Greensboro man sentenced for stealing 5 French bulldog puppies in armed robbery

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced for an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for the gunpoint puppy theft.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Man charged after allegedly firing gun in dispute with neighbors

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired in a dispute between neighbors resulted in charges for a man in Rowan County, according to deputies. The incident was reported on Saturday afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. on Carrie Drive. Deputies say they were called to a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Rocky Dean Eagle, 42, standing in his driveway. Eagle is alleged to have told deputies that he was just “trying to start his weedeater.”
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington burglary: police

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the burglary of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Burlington police investigate fiery crash that left driver dead

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Morningside Drive Wednesday at 1 p.m. Police said they found a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, Robert Miller III, 71, of Haw River, died at the scene. Officials said Miller was traveling west...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies in fiery crash in Burlington on Morningside Drive, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a fiery crash in Burlington on Wednesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 1 p.m., Burlington officers were called to Morningside Drive about a crash. Arriving officers discovered a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, later identified as Robert Miller III, 71, […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

1 person dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Burlington. Police were called to Avon Avenue at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. That is where they found 24-year-old Quinnton Enouch and a 32-year-old man shot. Enouch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man...
BURLINGTON, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?

Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t.  Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy