Two Triad gun stores targeted by thieves on same night
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Video from M&T’s Pawn and Gun Shop in Lexington shows an SUV plowing through the front doors of the business, creating a hole on the front of the building. The video then shows multiple people grabbing guns and shattering glass cases to take more firearms. Mark Richardson owns M&T’s. In his […]
WBTV
Rowan investigators locate stolen camper, still searching for pickup truck and driver
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating the larceny of a camper that has since been recovered. They say a Jayco popup camper was stolen from the Public Storage location at 125 Grace Church Road in Salisbury. The larceny occurred on November 8...
Armed robbery at Greensboro Family Dollar on W. Meadowview Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a business Tuesday night. It happened around 6:31 p.m. Officers received a report about an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Meadowview Road. Investigators said a man walked into the store and stole an...
Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire in Graham receive 12 months of probation
GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court. On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete...
Multiple crews find missing Guilford County woman after 36 hours
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple agencies across Guilford County are thanking the community for the help in locating a woman who went missing Monday night. Phyllis Rollins was found early Wednesday morning in a wooded area along the 4500 block of Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, about 1.5 miles away from her home. Her […]
My Fox 8
Greensboro man sentenced for stealing 5 French bulldog puppies in armed robbery
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced for an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for the gunpoint puppy theft.
WBTV
Man charged after allegedly firing gun in dispute with neighbors
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired in a dispute between neighbors resulted in charges for a man in Rowan County, according to deputies. The incident was reported on Saturday afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. on Carrie Drive. Deputies say they were called to a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Rocky Dean Eagle, 42, standing in his driveway. Eagle is alleged to have told deputies that he was just “trying to start his weedeater.”
WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington burglary: police
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the burglary of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
Over 200 pounds of marijuana found during NC traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Two men have been arrested after hundreds of pounds of marijuana was found in a tractor-trailer.
3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee from Greensboro
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Three jail guards in Georgia were arrested Tuesday on battery charges in the September beating of a Black detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, authorities said. The arrests came after an attorney for the detainee, 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs of Greensboro,...
WXII 12
Burlington police investigate fiery crash that left driver dead
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Morningside Drive Wednesday at 1 p.m. Police said they found a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, Robert Miller III, 71, of Haw River, died at the scene. Officials said Miller was traveling west...
Intruders hold 14 family members at gunpoint while ransacking house in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people in ski masks broke into a home in Salisbury and forced 14 people, who were celebrating a birthday, to remain inside during a brazen theft early Saturday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The burglary happened after 1 a.m. Saturday, when several people...
Man on bicycle hit by car in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a bicycle was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The 50-year-old man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the call reporting the incident in the Peters Creek Parkway and Hutton Street area came in at 4:46 p.m. […]
WXII 12
2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
Man dies in fiery crash in Burlington on Morningside Drive, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a fiery crash in Burlington on Wednesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 1 p.m., Burlington officers were called to Morningside Drive about a crash. Arriving officers discovered a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, later identified as Robert Miller III, 71, […]
Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
Winston-Salem police, firefighters respond to head-on crash at High Point Road, Ridgewood Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officials responded to a head-on crash that involved multiple vehicles on Wednesday. FOX8 is told officers and firefighters responded to the crash at High Point Road and Ridgewood Road. Three to four vehicles were involved. There is no word on injuries at this time. This is a developing story.
cbs17
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
WXII 12
1 person dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Burlington. Police were called to Avon Avenue at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. That is where they found 24-year-old Quinnton Enouch and a 32-year-old man shot. Enouch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man...
Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?
Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t. Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
