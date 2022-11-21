Read full article on original website
Allen Jackson
2d ago
The danger's of complacency is real when dealing with these radical groups that think declaring war on our Country is going to be accepted as some new way of protesting!
Onidzellet
2d ago
45&his putzkies are the Mt.everest of human 💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩...🤣🤣😍🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
“No exhibits, no testimony, no evidence”: Judge brutally rejects GOP bid to disqualify 60K voters
Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny of the Third Judicial Circuit...
Woman convicted of storming Pelosi’s office in Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right “Groyper” extremist movement was convicted Monday of several federal charges after prosecutors said she was part of a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Judge may unseal secret court docs showing Trump’s attempts to block aides from testifying: report
A federal judge is mulling whether to unseal secret court documents detailing former President Donald Trump's attempts to block his former aides from testifying to a grand jury investigating his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to Politico. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for...
Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims
Shortly after a federal judge ordered the arrest of the founders of a Texas group that spread baseless election conspiracy theories, US Marshals escorted the duo out of a Houston courtroom and into a holding cell.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips are the founders of True the Vote and the executive producers of a film promoted by Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to advance a fraudulent narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.On 31 October, US District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered their detention for “one-day and further until they fully comply” with a court order demanding...
Verdict Announced in Trial of Longtime Trump Aide
Tom Barrack, a longtime friend and aide to former United States President Donald Trump, has been found not guilty of all charges in a federal trial, it was announced on Friday.
Trump demanded his supporters stage "protest" over Detroit ballots — but "no one showed up"
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Donald Trump's efforts to get his supporters into the streets of Detroit on election day was dissected by The Washington Post on Wednesday. At 2:28 p.m....
Clarence Thomas Again Moves To Block Jan. 6 Inquiry That Could Implicate His Wife
The Supreme Court conservative indicated with his dissent that he would not have allowed a subpoena involving Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward to go forward.
Ivanka Trump tried to escape judge’s order to monitor Trump family finances, report says
Former White House aide Ivanka Trump attemped to wriggle her way out of a court order appointing a special monitor to oversee the major transactions of the Trump Organization and individuals with connections to the company, according to The Daily Beast.The news outlet reported on Monday that the ex-president’s eldest daughter sought through letters from her attorneys to the court to have her name removed from the order, a step that her two brothers Eric and Donald Jr did not take as the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against the company progresses.She was unsuccessful, according to The Daily Beast,...
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "We learned some additional information and at some point we plan to...
Mary Trump: "Donald will burn everything to the ground" if GOP tries to move on from him
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday morning, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, warned that her uncle has never been more dangerous than now after the midterm election failure by the GOP was blamed on him.
An “Idiot Running Around”: An Oath Keeper Talked About Her Role On January 6 in Surprise Testimony
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Wednesday, one of five Oath Keepers on trial for charges that include seditious conspiracy related to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol unexpectedly took the stand in her own defense. Jessica Watkins told jurors about her personal story, and how her struggles as a trans woman led her from the Army to the insurrection.
An Oath Keeper thought the Electoral College was a place where politicians 'went to get educated,' defense lawyer says at trial
Kenneth Harrelson "didn't know there was a House of Representatives and a Senate," his lawyer said at the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial.
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week
The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
Watchdog groups call to impeach Clarence Thomas after he tries to hinder Jan. 6 investigation
Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to tell Trump that Biden would 'turn all that power on you,' feds reveal at trial
A government witness recorded a meeting with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes after January 6. Jason Alpers said Rhodes typed a message for Trump warning his children would "die in prison." Alpers denied that he was working on behalf of law enforcement during the January 10 meeting. Just days after...
"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns
A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
A former officer who was attacked during Capitol riot says Trump should be charged and he wants to be the one to arrest him: 'I hope he resists'
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer, said in a recent interview that Trump should be "indicted" and "tried" in connection to the riot.
Secret Service Inspector Who Protected Mike Pence and Other U.S. Government Witnesses Cap off Another Week in Oath Keepers Trial
A Secret Service inspector who whisked former Vice President Mike Pence from the Senate floor narrated the scramble to safeguard her protectee as one of the final witnesses in another week of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial. “The concern obviously was that we would get trapped inside the Senate...
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports. The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time. The far-right senator...
