ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 15

Allen Jackson
2d ago

The danger's of complacency is real when dealing with these radical groups that think declaring war on our Country is going to be accepted as some new way of protesting!

Reply(3)
7
Onidzellet
2d ago

45&his putzkies are the Mt.everest of human 💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩...🤣🤣😍🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
13
Related
The Independent

Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims

Shortly after a federal judge ordered the arrest of the founders of a Texas group that spread baseless election conspiracy theories, US Marshals escorted the duo out of a Houston courtroom and into a holding cell.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips are the founders of True the Vote and the executive producers of a film promoted by Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to advance a fraudulent narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.On 31 October, US District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered their detention for “one-day and further until they fully comply” with a court order demanding...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Ivanka Trump tried to escape judge’s order to monitor Trump family finances, report says

Former White House aide Ivanka Trump attemped to wriggle her way out of a court order appointing a special monitor to oversee the major transactions of the Trump Organization and individuals with connections to the company, according to The Daily Beast.The news outlet reported on Monday that the ex-president’s eldest daughter sought through letters from her attorneys to the court to have her name removed from the order, a step that her two brothers Eric and Donald Jr did not take as the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against the company progresses.She was unsuccessful, according to The Daily Beast,...
Mother Jones

An “Idiot Running Around”: An Oath Keeper Talked About Her Role On January 6 in Surprise Testimony

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Wednesday, one of five Oath Keepers on trial for charges that include seditious conspiracy related to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol unexpectedly took the stand in her own defense. Jessica Watkins told jurors about her personal story, and how her struggles as a trans woman led her from the Army to the insurrection.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
Salon

"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
NBC News

NBC News

543K+
Followers
61K+
Post
351M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy