WVU Football Depth Chart: Oklahoma State

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown releases the depth chart for the Oklahoma State matchup

On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown released the depth chart ahead of the Mountaineers' (4-6, 2-5) road matchup versus Oklahoma State Saturday at Noon and will broadcast on ESPN2.

No decision has been publicly made on West Virginia's starting quarterback, and there is not one listed on the depth chart with Garrett Greene and JT Daniels both listed on the top line.

On the defensive side of the ball, Lance Dixon is moving from SPEAR to weakside linebacker and Jasir is moving from WILL to SPEAR.

The depth chart is subject to change prior to kickoff.

OFFENSE

QB: Garrett Greene OR JT Daniels, Will Crowder OR Nicco Marchiol

RB: Tony Mathis Jr. Justin Johnson Jr., Jaylen Anderson,

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Cortez Braham

WR (Y): Sam James, Preston Fox

WR (Z): Kaden Prather, Jeremiah Aaron

WR (H): Reese Smith

TE: Brian Polendey, Treylan Davis

LT: Wyatt Milum, Brandon Yates

LG: Tomas Rimac, Jordan White

C: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

RG: Doug Nester, Dylan Ray

RT: Ja'Quay Hubbard OR Brandon Yates

DEFENSE

DE: Sean Martin, Taijh Alston

DT: Dante Stills, Edward Vesterinen

NG: Jordan Jefferson, Mike Lockhart

BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR Lanell Carr

MIKE: Lee Kpogba, Caden Biser, Tirek Austin-Cave

WILL: Exree Loe OR Lance Dixon

RCB: Wesley McCormick, Jacolby Spells, Andrew Wilson-Lamp

LCB: Malachi Ruffin, Rashad Ajayi,

SPEAR: Jasir Cox, Raleigh Collins, Niam Muhammad

FS: Aubrey Burks, Hershey McLaurin

CAT: Marcis Floyd, Malachi Ruffin

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Casey Legg, Parker Grothaus

P: Oliver Straw, Kolton McGhee

H: Kolton McGhee

KO: Parker Grothaus, Danny King

LS: Austin Brinkman

KR: Sam James, Justin Johnson Jr.

PR: Preston Fox, Sam James

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly